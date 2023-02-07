Read full article on original website
paladin roy
3d ago
I'll never forget that one in this lifetime. Opened my door to see nothing but snow. from top to bottom. My voyager was completely hidden as well. 😗
3
wmar2news
Looking back at the second February snowstorm of 2010
MARYLAND — Maryland was still reeling in from an impressive storm that dropped over a foot of snow before a second storm system swept in and dropped another foot to two feet of snow. This was the snowiest month recorded in Baltimore's history after this storm was done. This...
'Barely There' Chance for Mixed Precipitation Over Weekend
maloriesadventures.com
The Weirdest Places to Visit While You’re in Maryland
Maryland has its fair share of weird and unusual places. But it seems like a lot of people aren’t even aware of that. Are you are planning on visiting this unique state? Are you also a lover of everything weird and strange? Then make sure to visit these weirdest places in Maryland.
Loyal Companion pet store closing all 14 Maryland locations
A national retail pet supply chain will soon be closing its 14 Maryland stores. All Loyal Companion locations in the state will close their doors by February 28.
Coastal Eastern Shore gets 2.6 magnitude earthquake
The northern part of Virginia's Eastern Shore was hit with a 2.6 magnitude earthquake Wednesday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
WTOP
Small earthquake recorded off Maryland-Virginia coast
An small earthquake happened off the Atlantic coast on the Virginia-Maryland coast Wednesday night. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 2.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded about 19 miles east of Chincoteague, Virginia. According to USGS data, the earthquake happened just before 8:30 p.m. and the depth was 11.2 km. An...
weaa.org
3 more cold deaths reported in Maryland
(Baltimore, MD) -- Three more cold weather-related deaths are being reported in Maryland. The latest deaths occurred before this weekend's frigid cold snap and include two men and a woman in Baltimore City and County. So far this winter season, Maryland has seen 37 cold-related deaths. Seventeen of the victims...
4 Old Buyboats Start New Lives in Md. Waters
We hear a lot about old oyster boats being preserved on the Chesapeake Bay to keep history alive. But it’s unusual to hear of four early 20th-century oyster boats coming to make the Bay their homes for the first time. Four Connecticut oyster schooners arrived on the Chesapeake Bay...
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County lottery player wins $1,000 a day for life
BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore County player has become the fifth person to win the Maryland Lottery’s $1,000 a day for life, courtesy of the Cash4Life game. The player bought the top-prize winning ticket in the February 8 drawing at Chadwick Liquors located at 7005 Security Boulevard in Windsor Mill. The winner has the choice of $1,000 a day for life paid in annual installments of $365,000 (before taxes) or a one-time payment of $7 million (before taxes).
Lake Effect Snow Disaster For Western New York Looming?
It has been a wild weather season here in Western New York over the past several months and we could still be in for a wild ride. As we brace for below-average temperatures in February and March, there is one major issue that is sitting out there that could spell disaster for Western New York.
wmar2news
Visit Florida - February 2023
Florida is the perfect place to escape the winter blues and have fun in the sun. Whether you want to lay on the beaches, swim with manatees, or take in a scenic hike, Florida is the place for you. VRBO vacation homes let everyone stay under one roof while still...
Ocean City Today
How gun commerce has changed in Maryland since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Maryland since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Atlas Obscura
Delaware-Maryland-Pennsylvania Tri-State Point
Charters granted to colonies in Colonial America were based on inaccurate maps by people with little knowledge of the land, an issue that often led to property disputes between colonies. One such dispute, concerning the borders between Maryland (granted to Lord Baltimore), Pennsylvania (granted to William Penn), and Delaware (administered by the New York colony after the removal of the Dutch by force), was settled after over 100 years of litigation in the High Court Chancery in London.
John Shields: Culinary Champion of the Chesapeake
My autographed copy of The New Chesapeake Kitchen is embellished with a loopy but earnest note: “Let’s cook the bay and body-friendly way. Best Fishes! John Shields.”. The author—a groundbreaking chef, serial restaurateur, and television host—is globally acknowledged as the authority on Chesapeake cuisine, as well as a leader for environmental causes pertaining to foodways, health, and economic justice. Many know him simply as John, a man with a contagious smile who cannot resist a corny joke or a conversation.
This Sushi has Been Named the Best in Maryland
Sushi may have originated as an inexpensive fast food in Asia, but today, its regarded as a beloved delicacy that's enjoyed throughout the United States. In Maryland, there are hundreds of options if you're craving this staple rice dish from all-you-can-eat buffets to upscale options like omakase but only one sushi restaurant has caught the eye of the online media publication known as Eat This, Not That.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Maryland Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Maryland may be known for seafood, but we also take barbecue very seriously as well. Throughout the state you’ll find pit beef stands, rib shacks, and more. The following restaurant may not look like much from the outside, but inside, you’ll find what just may be some of the best BBQ in Maryland. Reviewers praise the tender meats here, and some people even drive out of their way just for a taste. Read on, and try not to salivate too much…
a-z-animals.com
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Maryland Will Make You Shiver Uncontrollably
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Maryland Will Make You Shiver Uncontrollably. Maryland covers about 12,406 square miles and is surrounded by coastal water. The stunning land has three major regions: the Piedmont plateau, Atlantic Coastal Plain, and the Appalachian Mountains. But what is the coldest temperature in Maryland?. Maryland’s...
This writer from Maryland is giving away millions
In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman born and raised in Maryland and the good he is doing for the community.
OnlyInYourState
It Should Be Illegal To Drive Through Maryland’s Eastern Shore Without Stopping At The Iron Horse Coffee House & Eatery
If you’re ever driving through the eastern shore region, keep the following eatery in mind. This must-stop restaurant in Maryland serves up some of the freshest food items in the state, including unique sandwiches, salads, tacos, and more. This café and eatery is tiny but mighty, with flavor combinations that could beat out most other restaurants. This place is always worth the drive, so read on for the details, and enjoy every last bite.
Winter wallop brings dangerously low temperatures to Maryland
BALTIMORE -- The first weekend of February brought dangerously low temperatures to the Baltimore area.The wind chills that pushed the temperature into the single digits over the weekend prompted Baltimore's health officials to issue a Code Blue declaration.Experts caution against spending time outdoors. People should stay inside as much as possible and listen to their bodies when they say it is time to get warm."It's cold, but this don't feel like no 30 degrees out here," Baltimore resident Ali Richardson said of the winter wallop. Health department officials told WJZ that they were concerned about the significant risk the frigid temperatures...
Comments / 5