Akron store workers rescue woman, lock doors to protect her from man threatening her, police say

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lebron James and Nike Join Forces to Give Back to Akron Students with Over $2.4 million in ScholarshipsAsh JurbergAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Randolph's Liberty Tree: A Legacy Lives OnMorristown MinuteRandolph Township, OH
Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening dayKristen WaltersKent, OH
Teacher Files Lawsuit After School District Forces her to Resign over Refusal to use Student's Preferred PronounsThe Maine WriterMassillon, OH
Related
Man arrested after girlfriend reports jumping through window to escape him
Jacob Carter pleaded not guilty to two first-degree misdemeanor charges of assault and domestic violence as well as a third-degree misdemeanor charge of unlawful restraint.
Woman in SUV offers boy, 7, a ride after he gets off school bus: University Heights Police Blotter
At 4:40 p.m. Feb. 3, a resident reported that her 7-year-old son, after he got off a school bus, was approached and asked by a woman in a gray BMW SUV if he wanted a ride home. The woman told the boy that she knew him, but he did not...
Man forces way into home, takes his 4-month-old baby, punches child’s mother: Cleveland Heights Police Blotter
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Police arrest man with meth in underwear; man steps behind counter at Walgreens: Berea police blotter
BEREA, Ohio – Possession of dangerous drugs, driving with a suspended license: Ohio 237. A Cleveland man was arrested at about 12:30 a.m. Feb. 2 after police found crack cocaine in his car and methamphetamine and heroin in his underwear. The man was 43 at the time of his...
cleveland19.com
Streetsboro girl escapes abduction on her way to the bus stop, police say
STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro police are investigating a report made by a girl who says she was grabbed on her way to the bus stop. The girl told police an unidentified man in dark clothes jumped out from behind a bush, police confirmed. Officials said she was able to...
Woman found dead inside of vehicle in Cleveland’s North Collinwood neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A woman whose body was found Wednesday inside a car in Cleveland’s North Collinwood neighborhood has been identified. Jovon Lynch, 34, of Cleveland was found about 9:30 a.m. in the passenger side of a vehicle in the 16000 block of Huntmere Avenue, according to the office of the Cuyahoga County medical examiner.
Man robbed of hair grooming supplies: South Euclid Police Blotter
A man, 18, reported Feb. 3 that someone had broken into his vehicle and stolen more than $1,000 worth of hair clippers and supplies. He said the passenger-side mirror was also broken off and placed inside the vehicle. He believed an ex-boyfriend of a girl he was visiting was responsible....
Girl attacked while heading to bus stop: Streetsboro police
Streetsboro police are investigating after a suspect reportedly attacked a minor as she was heading to the bus stop on Wednesday.
Hole discovered in Ohio jail’s wall in suspected escape attempt
After receiving an anonymous tip, staff at the Columbiana County Jail found a hole in a wall, which they believe was an escape attempt.
‘They’re scum’: Neighborhood outraged after resident beaten in robbery
Residents in a neighborhood on Cleveland's west side are up in arms after learning that 56-year-old Joe Lewis, who has been a fixture in their lives for decades, was beaten during a robbery early Wednesday morning.
cleveland19.com
Akron man arrested for waving gun, cocaine possession
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police arrested an 18-year-old man after receiving reports of a male waving a gun in the 1000 block of Kenmore Boulevard, a press release said. Police say calls came in around 1:20 p.m.. Jonte Johnson was found appearing to be concealing a weapon, officials say.
Father who left baby son in hot car to die is sentenced
Landon Parrott was charged on Sept. 1 with murder, involuntary manslaughter and two counts of child endangering, court records show.
Man shot to death in East Cleveland, police say
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio – Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that took place in the city on Wednesday. Daquean Jennings, 21, of Cleveland was shot about 6:30 p.m. Police were called to the area of Eddy and Hartshorn roads for calls that shots had been fired. Officers found Jennings on the ground in front of an apartment building in the 1700 block of Hartshorn Road, police added. He had been shot multiple times.
Woman tries to take back a towed, stolen SUV valued at $200K: Solon Police Blotter
At 11:05 p.m. Jan. 28, an officer stopped a Mercedes Benz SUV for speeding as it traveled at 80 mph in a 60 mph zone on U.S. 422 eastbound. The officer noticed that the vehicle registration number on the SUV did not match that of the driver’s registration. The SUV was towed and the driver, a Sheffield man, 41, was released after being cited for driving with fictitious plates.
Video shows gunmen open fire inside Ohio barber shop; 5 wounded
People who live and work in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood have some tough questions for police about a barber shop shooting last October that hurt five people.
Cleveland police: Woman found dead, shot in head in car
Cleveland police are investigating after a woman was found fatally shot in the head inside a car on Wednesday.
Suspect steals gas before disabling pump: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On Jan. 16, police were dispatched to the Speedy gas station after an employee discovered suspicious activity involving a gas pump at the Pearl Road business. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said an unknown male suspect had filled up their tank using a device to disable the gas pump. The gas pump was subsequently rendered inoperable.
Attempted car theft leaves Elantra damaged: Parma Police Blotter
On Jan. 19, police were dispatched to a Broadview Road address regarding an attempted car theft. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said someone had attempted to steal their Hyundai Elantra from the parking lot. While the vehicle wasn’t stolen, the criminal caused damage to the Elantra.
Drunken woman does all she can to avoid her parents: Highland Heights Police Blotter
Around 1:30 a.m. Feb. 6, a Swagelok employee reported that a man, 21, was in the parking lot trying to drop off a drunken Highland Heights woman, also 21, to a worker at the business. Responding officers learned that the woman did not want to be taken to her home...
PHOTOS: 2 seriously injured in fiery crash in Parma
Responders had to use hydraulics to cut a 19-year-old man from his wrecked vehicle after it caught fire Thursday afternoon.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
100K+
Followers
96K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 5