Akron store workers rescue woman, lock doors to protect her from man threatening her, police say

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio – Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that took place in the city on Wednesday. Daquean Jennings, 21, of Cleveland was shot about 6:30 p.m. Police were called to the area of Eddy and Hartshorn roads for calls that shots had been fired. Officers found Jennings on the ground in front of an apartment building in the 1700 block of Hartshorn Road, police added. He had been shot multiple times.

EAST CLEVELAND, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO