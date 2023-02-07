Read full article on original website
Related
Whitestown man sentenced to 6 years in 2020 drunk driving crash
WHITESTOWN, Ind. — A Boone County judge sentenced a 36-year-old man from Whitestown to six years for drunk driving in a crash that left another driver paralyzed from the neck down. Around 7:15 a.m. on Oct. 18, 2020, a Toyota Tacoma truck, driven by Ryann Scott Early, crossed over...
Anderson man sentenced in deadly 2021 road rage shooting
ANDERSON, Ind. — A judge sentenced a 19-year-old Anderson man to 50 years in prison for a deadly 2021 shooting that police say stemmed from a road rage incident in Anderson. On Jan. 31, a Madison County jury convicted Zachary Hileman of the murder of Raymond Waymire on Oct. 3, 2021.
Indiana police officer gets probation, suspended license after OWI plea
INDIANAPOLIS — A judge sentenced a central Indiana police officer to probation after he pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while endangering a person in a November 2022 incident. Stinesville officer Douglas Rutoskey was arrested Nov. 20, 2022 after being accused of crashing his police car into another vehicle...
Columbus armed robbery suspect fled scene on foot, caught shortly afterward by police
According to police, Robert Christopher robbed the business at gunpoint and then ran from the scene on foot. Officers arrived shortly afterward and witnessed Christopher fleeing on foot.
Indianapolis man arrested on east side for robbery in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was arrested Thursday for allegedly robbing an 84-year-old man in Franklin earlier in the week. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, Franklin Police Department officers responded to the Paris Estates neighborhood for a report of a robbery with injury. There they located an 84-year-old man who said he was assaulted and robbed in his driveway.
Police bust meth lab in parked RV in Bartholomew County
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Six people were arrested Monday when officers busted a meth lab in an RV and then seized more meth from a home in Bartholomew County. The busts were the culmination of two long-term investigations by the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET). According to JNET, investigators and...
Greenfield Police looking for Riley Park vandals
GREENFIELD, Ind. — Greenfield police are looking for two vandalism suspects they said damaged public property in Riley Park Sunday, Feb. 6, 2023. The two were seen on a park surveillance camera vandalizing a restroom before they destroyed the camera, which is owned by the City of Greenfield. Investigators...
Search for accused Johnson County scammer hits another state
WHITELAND, Ind. — The search for a Johnson County scammer, accused of taking hundreds of thousands of dollars from his customers, has hit the road to another state. Police say the wanted man, who targeted people trying to restore their cars, is at it again, now stealing from people in West Virginia.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest
Just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, Trooper Michael Risley was patrolling I-74 near C.R. 700 W. in Shelby County, he noticed a silver Ford Ranger following another vehicle too closely. Trooper Risley pulled the truck over on I-74 near the 103 mile marker. While speaking with the driver and passenger, Trooper Risley became suspicious of possible drug activity. He requested assistance from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and two deputies responded. Trooper Hunter McCord and her K9 Koda also responded to assist.
WIBC.com
IMPD: Fatal Shooting Wednesday Afternoon, Problematic Area for Police
INDIANAPOLIS — Another person has been shot and killed in the Circle City. On Wednesday, Indianapolis Metro Police were called to the 2900 block of North Chester on a shots fired call. When officers arrived at the home, they could see an adult male inside with some kind of injury. Police made their way inside and realized the man had been shot.
Police still searching for missing Hope woman, 3 years after disappearance
HOPE, Ind. — Police in Decatur County continue to search for a woman who has been missing for three years. Donna Mitchell was last seen Feb. 11, 2020 after leaving her home in Hope, Indiana. Investigators say she was last seen around 7:30 p.m. at the Brown Bottle liquor store in Hartsville, Indiana and was supposed to be going to an address near CR 60 Southwest and CR 600 South in Decatur County.
Police: Pursuit of motorcycle ends with deadly crash in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a two-county police pursuit ended in a deadly crash Tuesday. It happened at County Road 200 West and County Road 700 South in Madison County around 4:28 p.m. Indiana State Police said an Alexandria police officer tried to stop a...
wbiw.com
Sheriff Greg Day issued the following update on the officer-involved shooting
BEDFORD – Lawrence County Sheriff Greg Day released the following statement about the shooting incident that happened early Sunday morning on State Road 37 at the Sinclair station leaving two officers wounded and the suspect dead. Investigators have not released how many shots were fired at the two officers....
19-year-old sentenced for 2021 shooting outside Ben Davis-Carmel football game
INDIANAPOLIS — A judge sentenced a 19-year-old to six years in prison for a shooting that happened outside Ben Davis High School in October 2021. David Tillman, who was 18 at the time of the incident, pleaded guilty to battery with a deadly weapon and carrying a handgun without a license. A judge sentenced him to three years for each crime, served consecutively at the Indiana Department of Correction.
Police investigating after shots were fired near Southport High School
SOUTHPORT, Ind. — Police detained several people after shots were fired near Southport High School Thursday afternoon. In an email sent to parents, the school said they went on secure protocol, which meant no one could leave the building. The school stressed the incident did not happen on school...
Police cancel Silver Alert issued for missing Plainfield woman
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — UPDATE: Police canceled the Silver Alert for Ms. Wallace late Thursday. No additional information was provided. A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a Hendricks County woman who has been missing for over two weeks. Brittany Wallace, 35, was last seen in Plainfield around 5...
WTHR
Shots fired near Southport High School
The shooting happened in woods behind the high school's campus. No officers fired shots.
Police seek help from public in search for missing Mooresville man
MORGAN COUNTY, Indiana — Police have asked for help from the public in the search for a man reported missing from Mooresville. The Morgan County Sheriff's Department is investigating the disappearance of Jonathan Critser. Critser is 28 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds....
ISP: Thorntown man led trooper on high-speed chase with kids in car
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Thorntown man is facing several charges after a high-speed pursuit in Clinton County last week. Travis Martin, 29, was reportedly spotted speeding and committing other traffic violations by an Indiana State Police trooper on US 52 near Manson Colfax Road on Friday, Feb. 3. The trooper attempted to stop Martin, but he sped southeast on US 52 in an attempt to elude the traffic stop.
Madison County man dead after fatal vehicle pursuit
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — A Madison County man has died following a vehicle pursuit that concluded with a motorcycle crash in Grant County. Alexandria police attempted to stop 62-year-old Gary Stone, the driver of a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle, for a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon. Stone ignored these instructions and continued traveling northbound in an […]
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
40K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 0