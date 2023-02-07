ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, IN

WTHR

Anderson man sentenced in deadly 2021 road rage shooting

ANDERSON, Ind. — A judge sentenced a 19-year-old Anderson man to 50 years in prison for a deadly 2021 shooting that police say stemmed from a road rage incident in Anderson. On Jan. 31, a Madison County jury convicted Zachary Hileman of the murder of Raymond Waymire on Oct. 3, 2021.
ANDERSON, IN
WTHR

Indianapolis man arrested on east side for robbery in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was arrested Thursday for allegedly robbing an 84-year-old man in Franklin earlier in the week. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, Franklin Police Department officers responded to the Paris Estates neighborhood for a report of a robbery with injury. There they located an 84-year-old man who said he was assaulted and robbed in his driveway.
FRANKLIN, IN
WTHR

Greenfield Police looking for Riley Park vandals

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Greenfield police are looking for two vandalism suspects they said damaged public property in Riley Park Sunday, Feb. 6, 2023. The two were seen on a park surveillance camera vandalizing a restroom before they destroyed the camera, which is owned by the City of Greenfield. Investigators...
GREENFIELD, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest

Just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, Trooper Michael Risley was patrolling I-74 near C.R. 700 W. in Shelby County, he noticed a silver Ford Ranger following another vehicle too closely. Trooper Risley pulled the truck over on I-74 near the 103 mile marker. While speaking with the driver and passenger, Trooper Risley became suspicious of possible drug activity. He requested assistance from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and two deputies responded. Trooper Hunter McCord and her K9 Koda also responded to assist.
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

IMPD: Fatal Shooting Wednesday Afternoon, Problematic Area for Police

INDIANAPOLIS — Another person has been shot and killed in the Circle City. On Wednesday, Indianapolis Metro Police were called to the 2900 block of North Chester on a shots fired call. When officers arrived at the home, they could see an adult male inside with some kind of injury. Police made their way inside and realized the man had been shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Police still searching for missing Hope woman, 3 years after disappearance

HOPE, Ind. — Police in Decatur County continue to search for a woman who has been missing for three years. Donna Mitchell was last seen Feb. 11, 2020 after leaving her home in Hope, Indiana. Investigators say she was last seen around 7:30 p.m. at the Brown Bottle liquor store in Hartsville, Indiana and was supposed to be going to an address near CR 60 Southwest and CR 600 South in Decatur County.
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
WTHR

19-year-old sentenced for 2021 shooting outside Ben Davis-Carmel football game

INDIANAPOLIS — A judge sentenced a 19-year-old to six years in prison for a shooting that happened outside Ben Davis High School in October 2021. David Tillman, who was 18 at the time of the incident, pleaded guilty to battery with a deadly weapon and carrying a handgun without a license. A judge sentenced him to three years for each crime, served consecutively at the Indiana Department of Correction.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Police cancel Silver Alert issued for missing Plainfield woman

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — UPDATE: Police canceled the Silver Alert for Ms. Wallace late Thursday. No additional information was provided. A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a Hendricks County woman who has been missing for over two weeks. Brittany Wallace, 35, was last seen in Plainfield around 5...
PLAINFIELD, IN
WTHR

ISP: Thorntown man led trooper on high-speed chase with kids in car

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Thorntown man is facing several charges after a high-speed pursuit in Clinton County last week. Travis Martin, 29, was reportedly spotted speeding and committing other traffic violations by an Indiana State Police trooper on US 52 near Manson Colfax Road on Friday, Feb. 3. The trooper attempted to stop Martin, but he sped southeast on US 52 in an attempt to elude the traffic stop.
THORNTOWN, IN
FOX59

Madison County man dead after fatal vehicle pursuit

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — A Madison County man has died following a vehicle pursuit that concluded with a motorcycle crash in Grant County. Alexandria police attempted to stop 62-year-old Gary Stone, the driver of a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle, for a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon. Stone ignored these instructions and continued traveling northbound in an […]
MADISON COUNTY, IN
WTHR

WTHR

