The City of Elizabethtown City Council heard and approved a new fee schedule for the Parks and Recreation Facilities and Activities last night. “We did a study and looked at the current rates, when they were last put into place. Once we looked through and compared them to other municipalities in the area, what our operational costs are and what everything has gone to, we set them at a little bit higher rate than where they were previously. They’re very competitive and comparable to the other municipalities in the state of Kentucky, comparing them to the types of facilities that we have,” said Parks and Recreations Director Seth Breitner. More information can be found on the City of Elizabethtown website or app.

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO