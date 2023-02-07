Read full article on original website
Wave 3
‘The situation keeps getting worse:’ JCPS Board member speaks on guns in schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Forty-eight hours after the Jefferson County Board of Education voted to approve a motion asking JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio for a proposal to put metal detectors in school buildings, WAVE News sat down with the board member who initiated the vote. Corrie Shull said he...
wdrb.com
JCPS board, superintendent to consider proposal to install metal detectors in schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Jefferson County Public Schools Board of Education voted Tuesday night to further a discussion about metal detectors in schools at a later meeting. The meeting agenda included conversations about gun safety and how the district can promote securing firearms at home. JCPS has seen...
Wave 3
JCPS staff members injured breaking up fight at Fern Creek High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two students have been cited after a fight at Fern Creek High School that injured multiple staff members who attempted to break the fight up. According to a letter sent home to Fern Creek families, the incident happened Thursday afternoon when two students attempted to start a fight with a third student.
wdrb.com
New Albany Floyd County Schools to extend search for new superintendent
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New Albany Floyd County Schools will extend its search for a new superintendent after concerns were raised over the current pool of candidates. One board member said they don't think any are "good enough for their schools." The application portal closed Feb. 1. There are currently...
Wave 3
Hardin County Schools asking for help after family loses belongings in fire
On Thursday, fourth graders at Camden Station Elementary School took part in a global arcade challenge to help them learn more in STEM education. Meteorologist Ryan Hoke's Hokey Weather Facts for February 9th, 2023. This week we're all about wind gusts!. Make Ends Meet: Applying for scholarships. Updated: 7 hours...
wdrb.com
Metro Council closer to banning NDAs for some businesses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New rules up for talks in Metro Council take direct aim at businesses making secret agreements. The ordinance proposed would ban companies that receive more than $50,000 in taxpayer money from entering into a non-disclosure agreement related to sexual assault or harassment with an employee. The...
wdrb.com
Carroll County High School senior feeds students using a hydroponic greenhouse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A senior at Carroll County High School is feeding his fellow students using hydroponics. The fresh veggies he grows in the school greenhouse are used in the cafeteria. Senior Peyton Murray works in a hydroponic greenhouse as a co-op with Agriculture teacher Mackenzie Wright, growing lettuce...
wdrb.com
JCPS approves names of 3 new schools opening next academic year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools has decided on names for three new schools. The school board approved the names for three new schools on Tuesday night. The three schools will open next school year. Perry-Wheatley Elementary School will be located on Broadway and 18th Street. William H....
wdrb.com
Clarksville Fire Department hopes new paramedicine program will reduce EMS calls, ER visits
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Clarksville Fire Department will soon offer a new service that could lead to a healthier community. The new paramedicine program will be the only one of its kind in southern Indiana. "You know I'm really surprised that we don't have one with the amount of...
'Harmful and ineffective'; Kentucky lawmakers file bill banning conversion therapy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers are looking to ban conversion therapy in the commonwealth. On Tuesday, Representatives Lisa Willner (D-Louisville) and Killian Timoney (R-Lexington) filed House Bill 162, or The Youth Mental Health Protection Act. The bill would prohibit all licensed mental health providers from engaging in any practices...
wdrb.com
Committee unanimously approves zoning change for Louisville's vacant Urban Government Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Metro Council Planning Commission unanimously approved a zoning change for the vacant Urban Government Center after a four-hour public meeting on Tuesday. The vote marks a pivotal decision for the future of the center. The Paristown Preservation Trust wants to build offices, apartments, and a...
wdrb.com
Kentucky lawmaker introduces bill that would ban conversion therapy practices
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bill to ban conversion therapy in Kentucky was filed Tuesday. State Rep. Lisa Willner (D-Louisville) introduced House Bill 162, which would prohibit all licensed mental health providers from engaging in any practices that purport to change a minor's sexual orientation or gender identity. LGBTQ rights...
Wave 3
Woman causes disruption inside JCPS school forcing lockdown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is facing multiple charges after causing a disturbance inside a JCPS elementary school building. Jamescha Whiteside, 31, of Louisville, was arrested February 8 by JCPS police. She is charged with receiving stolen property (firearm), possession of a firearm on school property, resisting arrest, terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing.
quicksie983.com
Elizabethtown Parks and Recreation Adjusts Fee Schedules
The City of Elizabethtown City Council heard and approved a new fee schedule for the Parks and Recreation Facilities and Activities last night. “We did a study and looked at the current rates, when they were last put into place. Once we looked through and compared them to other municipalities in the area, what our operational costs are and what everything has gone to, we set them at a little bit higher rate than where they were previously. They’re very competitive and comparable to the other municipalities in the state of Kentucky, comparing them to the types of facilities that we have,” said Parks and Recreations Director Seth Breitner. More information can be found on the City of Elizabethtown website or app.
Officials: 2 Louisville students struck by driver outside high school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville high school students are recovering after being struck by a driver while trying to get to school early Monday morning. According to Louisville Metro Police, two students, believed to be about 15 or 16, were hit by a driver outside Moore High School in the 6400 block of Outer Loop.
Wave 3
Moore High School coach arrested, accused of fighting with student
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A coach at Moore High school was arrested on Wednesday and accused of fighting with a student, according to JCPS Police Department. On Wednesday, officials were notified by school staff on an assault on a student by a staff member. When the officer arrived, they were...
wdrb.com
Bardstown High School staffer under investigation for alleged 'inappropriate conduct'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bardstown High School employee is now on administrative leave. The Bardstown City Schools superintendent, Dr. Ryan P. Clark, sent a letter to families on Friday, Feb. 4. The letter said, "I want you to know that on Monday, Jan. 30 we received a report of...
Wave 3
Police: Man with filled syringe tried to enter school playground during recess
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Afternoon recess at one JCPS school was disrupted after someone tried to get into the area where children were playing. Mark J. Williamson, 51, of Louisville, is charged with criminal trespassing, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Around Noon February 8, Williamson...
KHBS
A shot in the dark that shocked the University of Kentucky community
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Stream full episodes of “Hometown Tragedy” now by downloading the Very Local app for free. Trent DiGiuro was a popular kid growing up in Oldham County, Kentucky. His friends described him as “kind, someone who always looked out for others, and a big teddy bear.” Trent’s love for football began in elementary school. After finishing playing at Oldham High school, he walked on the football team at the University of Kentucky.
Wave 3
LMPD: Woman in hospital after shooting in California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital following a shooting in the California neighborhood Thursday evening, according to LMPD. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said LMPD responded to a report of a shooting at a business parking lot in the 1000 block of West Broadway just before 10 p.m.
