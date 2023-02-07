ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott Reluctantly Reveals His Super Bowl Pick

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has some strong ties to the Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott played with Eagles stars Fletcher Cox and Darius Slay at Mississippi State, where his quarterbacks coach was Brian Johnson, who currently holds the same role with Philadelphia. Nevertheless, because of ...
DALLAS, TX
iheart.com

Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things

Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
IRVING, TX
bvmsports.com

Schlereth’s Slants: How will Russell Wilson react to changes?

Fresh off attending Sean Payton’s introductory press conference with the Denver Broncos, Mark Schlereth discusses how Russell Wilson will react to a couple of bombshells his new head coach dropped that signal a dramatic shift in the team’s organizational culture. Plus, the Las Vegas Raiders granted their nine-year starting quarterback Derek Carr permission to talk to Payton’s former team, the New Orleans Saints, about a potential trade. Schlereth explains why the Saints are a “great fit” for the four-time Pro Bowler. Listen to all the NFL insight on this edition of “Schlereth’s Slants.”
Athlon Sports

Jimmy Johnson Disagrees With Jerry Jones' Eagles Take

As he tends to do, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made headlines in recent days for something he said.  Jones, defending the state of his franchise after the team went 12-5 but fell short of the NFC Championship game for the second year in a row, said he wasn't willing to go all in on one ...
DALLAS, PA
Yardbarker

NFL Honors: Texans' Christian Kirksey Continues Support For Uvalde

Houston Texans linebacker Christian Kirksey continues to show his support to the Uvalde community. Kirksey recently surprised the Uvalde High School football team with custom Nike Air Force 1s. Each player received a pair of shoes customized in the school’s colors — maroon and grey. Last fall, Kirksey...
HOUSTON, TX

