Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
All About Pennsylvania and The Eagles: 3 Tasty Foods For Game DayMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Famous restaurant opens new location in UplandKristen WaltersUpland, PA
Superbowl Scoop; of Philly greasing lamp posts, and $16 billion betsPete LakemanPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Gronk to Cowboys' Jerry Jones: 'Please Call Me!'
As the Cowboys look for a new kicker, Rob Gronkowski made sure to throw his hat in the ring.
Look: Dak Prescott Reluctantly Reveals His Super Bowl Pick
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has some strong ties to the Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott played with Eagles stars Fletcher Cox and Darius Slay at Mississippi State, where his quarterbacks coach was Brian Johnson, who currently holds the same role with Philadelphia. Nevertheless, because of ...
Emmitt Smith on hating Eagles fans, Cowboys culture, Troy Aikman
Legendary Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith joined the K&C Masterpiece LIVE at Radio Row on how he flexes on annoying Eagles fans, who sets the culture in the Cowboys’ locker room, why Troy Aikman was the GOAT Cowboys QB, and more!
Sean Payton reportedly initially resisted Denver Broncos’ gig due to Russell Wilson
After a whirlwind few weeks that featured all kinds of rumors about Sean Payton, the head coach has landed with
Luck is Not a Popular Word in the NFL but Nick Sirianni Embraced it This Week
The Eagles coach admitted luck has been on the Eagles side when it comes to injuries
prosportsextra.com
Broncos QB Russell Wilson Caught Scamming People Who Donate To His Foundation; Under Investigation
It seems as if more and more foundations have something sketchy going on. And that’s the case for Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who recently was called out for his foundation only giving back 24.3 cents to every dollar donated. Yeah, you read that right. But I know for...
iheart.com
Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things
Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
bvmsports.com
Schlereth’s Slants: How will Russell Wilson react to changes?
Fresh off attending Sean Payton’s introductory press conference with the Denver Broncos, Mark Schlereth discusses how Russell Wilson will react to a couple of bombshells his new head coach dropped that signal a dramatic shift in the team’s organizational culture. Plus, the Las Vegas Raiders granted their nine-year starting quarterback Derek Carr permission to talk to Payton’s former team, the New Orleans Saints, about a potential trade. Schlereth explains why the Saints are a “great fit” for the four-time Pro Bowler. Listen to all the NFL insight on this edition of “Schlereth’s Slants.”
Jimmy Johnson Disagrees With Jerry Jones' Eagles Take
As he tends to do, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made headlines in recent days for something he said. Jones, defending the state of his franchise after the team went 12-5 but fell short of the NFC Championship game for the second year in a row, said he wasn't willing to go all in on one ...
Yardbarker
NFL Honors: Texans' Christian Kirksey Continues Support For Uvalde
Houston Texans linebacker Christian Kirksey continues to show his support to the Uvalde community. Kirksey recently surprised the Uvalde High School football team with custom Nike Air Force 1s. Each player received a pair of shoes customized in the school’s colors — maroon and grey. Last fall, Kirksey...
Comments / 0