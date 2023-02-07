Fresh off attending Sean Payton’s introductory press conference with the Denver Broncos, Mark Schlereth discusses how Russell Wilson will react to a couple of bombshells his new head coach dropped that signal a dramatic shift in the team’s organizational culture. Plus, the Las Vegas Raiders granted their nine-year starting quarterback Derek Carr permission to talk to Payton’s former team, the New Orleans Saints, about a potential trade. Schlereth explains why the Saints are a “great fit” for the four-time Pro Bowler. Listen to all the NFL insight on this edition of “Schlereth’s Slants.”

23 HOURS AGO