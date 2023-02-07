Read full article on original website
As the Ohio train evacuees are allowed to return home, social media posts express fears.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment fire, continues to worsen. *update*Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
The "controlled release" of chemicals, at the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, went as planned.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
As an Ohio train burns days after derailing, evacuations are required amid concerns of an explosion.Malek SherifEast Palestine, OH
Days after derailing, a train in Ohio is still on fireAFmitrynewsEast Palestine, OH
'We're going to hold their feet to the fire': East Palestine officials express frustrations with Norfolk Southern during train derailment update
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Officials in Columbiana County held another briefing Thursday afternoon in the aftermath of last week's train derailment in East Palestine that released potentially hazardous chemicals into the air. The press conference from the county emergency management agency as well as East Palestine's mayor and fire...
Residents, staff of East Palestine nursing home staying at Monaca hotel after train derailment
They are making the most out of the situation.
‘Doors of hell were open,’ chief says of train fire in East Palestine
We're getting one of our first accounts from one of those on the scene of Friday's huge train derailment and fire in East Palestine.
Local hotel making an exception for train derailment evacuees
Some evacuees from the East Palestine train derailment are staying in a hotel in Boardman while they wait for the go-ahead to return home.
Health concerns mounting as animals become sick after train derailment
Health concerns are growing in East Palestine as reports rise of animals getting sick and some even dying. The train derailment is causing struggles not just for the animals, but their owners as well.
Possible downsizing of Midlothian Boulevard raises concerns
People at a community meeting in Youngstown Thursday night left with more questions than answers after a plan to change the layout of part of Midlothian Boulevard was discussed.
Another fire reported at site of the East Palestine train derailment
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio — Another fire was reported Tuesday night as cleanup continues at the site of last week's East Palestine train derailment. One of the box cars being cleaned caught fire, officials said. Columbiana County EMA Deputy Director Brian Rutledge said what was burning in that fire was...
Citing health concerns, some East Palestine residents nervous to return home after evacuation order lifted
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Late Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Mike DeWine announced the lifting of the evacuation order following last week's train derailment in East Palestine that released potentially hazardous chemicals into the air. The lifting of the order will allow the village of just under 5,000 people to return...
Officials lift evacuation order in East Palestine following train derailment; air quality deemed 'normal'
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — The evacuation order in East Palestine has been lifted following a train derailment this past weekend that released potentially hazardous chemicals into the air. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made the announcement Wednesday in conjunction with the East Palestine Fire Department and United States Environmental Protection...
Farm owner concerned about contamination of well and nearby creek
Leslie Run Creek gently babbles its way south out of East Palestine into nearby Negley, eventually into the Ohio River. "You jump on a kayak and there's a bald eagle, they'll follow you down through there," says Russell Murphy, who lives less than a mile away. Murphy knows it well.
North Lima woman finds chickens dead Tuesday, questions chemical release from train
People across the Mahoning Valley -- including those who live in Mahoning and Trumbull counties -- reported smelling chlorine after Monday's controlled release in East Palestine. Officials said it wasn't dangerous, but one North Lima woman is skeptical about that statement.
As the Ohio train evacuees are allowed to return home, social media posts express fears.
It has only been 5 days since a train, hauling hazardous materials, derailed in East Palestine Ohio, and locals are now being told it is safe to return home. The EPA declaring, there is no evidence of unsafe levels recorded in the area.
Youngstown takes first step toward new police dept., fire station
If everything goes as planned, the new building will be built on some land that the city owns over on the North Side.
Departments from Akron, Cuyahoga Falls send firefighters to help with aftermath of East Palestine train derailment
AKRON, Ohio — Two Summit County fire departments have sent volunteers to East Palestine to assist with the aftermath of a train derailment that has raised health concerns and forced hundreds of residents to evacuate. Akron Fire Chief Joseph Natko confirmed Tuesday four of his firefighters were deployed to...
Officials speak on dead fish following train derailment
As more effects from the East Palestine train derailment come to light, one of the concerns of local residents has been water contamination after dead fish were found in nearby streams.
East Palestine residents within mile of derailment allowed to pick up or feed pets
Many pet owners who live within one mile of ground zero where the train derailment and crash happened, have been upset since they have not been allowed to go back to their homes to check on their pets. But today folks were grateful telling WFMJ News the National Guard Members...
Officials say Weirton water back to normal operations after chemical spill in Ohio River
WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Weirton officials say the city’s water source is back to normal operations after transferring to an alternate supply source. Governor Jim Justice said on Wednesday that chemicals from the East Palestine train derailment spilled into the Ohio River in the Northern Panhandle. Butch Mastrantoni,...
Trucks crash at Mahoning County roundabout
The area is still closed and crews are at the scene.
Crews called to fire in Trumbull County
Crews were called to the 3100 block of Bushnell Campbell Road shortly before 9 a.m.
Ohio train derailment: Lawsuit filed against Norfolk Southern Railway as East Palestine plaintiffs seek damages
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — A lawsuit has now been filed against Norfolk Southern Railway as plaintiffs in the case seek damages connected to the East Palestine train derailment in Columbiana County. The lawsuit says the derailment “was caused by the negligence of defendants in the operation of the subject...
