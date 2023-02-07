ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
cbs4local.com

El Paso police receives more than 700 body-worn cameras

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Body-worn cameras will now be a part of more El Paso Police Department officers’ uniforms. This comes after the City Council unanimously approved $6.6 million to purchase 792 body cams and 410 mobile video recorders last March. “I felt like it was essential...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Stash house with padlocks uncovered in south-central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several people were taken out of a home, that was being used as a stash house, in south-central El Paso Tuesday morning. Authorities said the exits of the home were padlocked to prevent the people inside from leaving. A total of 28 migrants were...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Grant funding available for non-profits providers to help vulnerable population

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso released a Notice of Availability for nonprofit agencies, non-municipal government entities, and city departments to address homelessness, provide social service programs, propose public facility improvements and housing rehabilitation that benefit low-to-moderate income residents in our community. Funding proposals are...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Man sentenced to 10 years of probation for intoxicated manslaughter

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man who was assigned to Fort Bliss that caused a deadly crash in 2020 was sentenced. Ivan Romo was sentenced Thursday to 10 years of probation under supervision. Romo was convicted of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle. Celso Manuel Garcia, 38, was killed...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Woman hit by vehicle in west central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman was hit by a vehicle in west central El Paso Thursday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The incident happened at east Schuster Avenue and Brown Street. The woman is believed to be in her 40s. She was taken to...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

SISD students to assist community members with free income tax preparations

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — High school students in the Socorro Independent School District will be offering free tax preparation services to the community starting Monday. Career and technical education students will be available between 5 and 7 p.m. through April 13 at Americas, Socorro, Pebble Hills, Montwood, El Dorado,...
SOCORRO, TX
cbs4local.com

2019 El Paso Walmart mass shooting suspect pleads guilty in federal court

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Texas man pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges accusing him of killing nearly two dozen people in a racist attack at an El Paso Walmart, changing his plea weeks after the U.S. government said it wouldn’t seek the death penalty for the hate crimes and firearms violations.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Former ICE officer sentenced in bribery case

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer who worked in El Paso was sentenced for receiving a bribe by a public official. Roberto Padilla was sentenced to eight months in jail plus three years of supervised release on Monday. Padilla pleaded guilty to...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Crime Stoppers continues to looks for leads 33 years after Las Cruces Bowl shooting

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Friday marks 33 years since four children and three adults were targeted in a mass-shooting at a Las Cruces bowling alley. Shortly after 8 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10, 1990, police were dispatched to what was then known as Las Cruces Bowl, at 1201 E. Amador Ave., where three adults and four children ages 13, 12, 6 and 2, were found shot execution-style.
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

El Paso ranks among top best cities for budget dating, study shows

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso ranked among the top best cities for budget dating, according to a new study by SmartAsset. The study evaluated the total cost of a “budget” date night in 93 of the largest U.S. cities by calculating the price of an inexpensive meal for two, a bottle of wine, and two movie tickets.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso High School evacuating students after reports of a smell

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso High School is evacuating students after a report of a smell Wednesday afternoon. El Paso firefighters responded to the school around 2:49 p.m. Crews are checking the campus. No injuries have been reported. No other information was provided. This is a developing...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy