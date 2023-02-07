Read full article on original website
Las Cruces Bowl massacre case remains cold 3 decades later; family wants justice
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — It's known as one of the most heinous crimes in Las Cruces city history and over three decades later, it has yet to be solved. Friday marks 33 years since four children and three adults were targeted in a mass-shooting at Las Cruces Bowl.
El Paso police receives more than 700 body-worn cameras
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Body-worn cameras will now be a part of more El Paso Police Department officers’ uniforms. This comes after the City Council unanimously approved $6.6 million to purchase 792 body cams and 410 mobile video recorders last March. “I felt like it was essential...
EPISD says employee failed to lock faulty door during school Franklin HS lockdown
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District on Thursday accepted the responsibility for an employee failing to manually lock a faulty door during Monday’s school lockdown. The faulty door was brought to light after a parent contacted CBS4 stating she was able to enter...
Stash house with padlocks uncovered in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several people were taken out of a home, that was being used as a stash house, in south-central El Paso Tuesday morning. Authorities said the exits of the home were padlocked to prevent the people inside from leaving. A total of 28 migrants were...
Father believes El Paso police officers used excessive force when detaining son
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A video shared online and with CBS4 is raising questions about the use of force by El Paso police after several officers were seen and heard using a taser on a young man who was already pinned to the ground. The video taken by...
El Paso Fire ladder used to rescue person from railroad track near US-Mexico border
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person at the top of railroad bridge needed help in west El Paso early Friday morning. El Paso Fire Department was called to assist Border Patrol agents just after 5:30 a.m. A person was stuck at the top of a railroad bridge along...
Grant funding available for non-profits providers to help vulnerable population
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso released a Notice of Availability for nonprofit agencies, non-municipal government entities, and city departments to address homelessness, provide social service programs, propose public facility improvements and housing rehabilitation that benefit low-to-moderate income residents in our community. Funding proposals are...
Man sentenced to 10 years of probation for intoxicated manslaughter
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man who was assigned to Fort Bliss that caused a deadly crash in 2020 was sentenced. Ivan Romo was sentenced Thursday to 10 years of probation under supervision. Romo was convicted of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle. Celso Manuel Garcia, 38, was killed...
Woman hit by vehicle in west central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman was hit by a vehicle in west central El Paso Thursday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The incident happened at east Schuster Avenue and Brown Street. The woman is believed to be in her 40s. She was taken to...
Las Cruces man who accuses police of shooting him 90 times sues police department
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Las Cruces man who is alleging Las Cruces police officers shot him 90 times while unarmed is suing the police department. Jonathan Strickland and his attorney John Burris announced the federal civil rights lawsuit at a press conference on Wednesday. "Black and brown...
SISD students to assist community members with free income tax preparations
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — High school students in the Socorro Independent School District will be offering free tax preparation services to the community starting Monday. Career and technical education students will be available between 5 and 7 p.m. through April 13 at Americas, Socorro, Pebble Hills, Montwood, El Dorado,...
2019 El Paso Walmart mass shooting suspect pleads guilty in federal court
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Texas man pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges accusing him of killing nearly two dozen people in a racist attack at an El Paso Walmart, changing his plea weeks after the U.S. government said it wouldn’t seek the death penalty for the hate crimes and firearms violations.
Former ICE officer sentenced in bribery case
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer who worked in El Paso was sentenced for receiving a bribe by a public official. Roberto Padilla was sentenced to eight months in jail plus three years of supervised release on Monday. Padilla pleaded guilty to...
Crime Stoppers continues to looks for leads 33 years after Las Cruces Bowl shooting
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Friday marks 33 years since four children and three adults were targeted in a mass-shooting at a Las Cruces bowling alley. Shortly after 8 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10, 1990, police were dispatched to what was then known as Las Cruces Bowl, at 1201 E. Amador Ave., where three adults and four children ages 13, 12, 6 and 2, were found shot execution-style.
El Paso ranks among top best cities for budget dating, study shows
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso ranked among the top best cities for budget dating, according to a new study by SmartAsset. The study evaluated the total cost of a “budget” date night in 93 of the largest U.S. cities by calculating the price of an inexpensive meal for two, a bottle of wine, and two movie tickets.
City invites community to meeting about draft of Downtown, Uptown El Paso Plan
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is holding a community meeting to receive feedback on the initial draft recommendation of the El Paso Downtown and Uptown Plan. The plan will guide future growth and development for downtown, the heart of El Paso, and its adjacent...
'He's alive. That's all that matters': Bus drivers detail how they saved man from overdose
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two Las Cruces RoadRunner transit drivers are being called heroes after saving the life of a man who had overdosed. The drivers identified as Eugene House and Israel Hernandez explained what they did and how they felt about the situation. The incident happened Monday...
El Paso High School evacuating students after reports of a smell
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso High School is evacuating students after a report of a smell Wednesday afternoon. El Paso firefighters responded to the school around 2:49 p.m. Crews are checking the campus. No injuries have been reported. No other information was provided. This is a developing...
Driver in deadly head-on crash in downtown El Paso suspected of being intoxicated
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested in connection to the deadly head-on crash in downtown El Paso over the weekend. Antonio Machorro, 20, of Denton, Texas, was charged with intoxicated manslaughter. El Paso police stated that police officers were called out to the 600 block of...
Pedestrian struck along Dyer Street in northeast El Paso from southern New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 33-year-old man from New Mexico was identified as the pedestrian killed along Dyer Street last month. The pedestrian crash happened in the early morning hours on January 19 in the 11100 Dyer Street. Police identified the man as Art Cadena of Truth or...
