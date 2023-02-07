ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, OH

yourerie

News Nation correspondent arrested while reporting on Ohio train derailment

News Nation correspondent arrested while reporting on Ohio train derailment. Soon after the announcement that the evacuation order in East Palestine was lifted,...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Déjà vu? Advocates worry proposed GOP bill could cause next Ohio corruption scandal

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   Ohio is in the middle of the largest corruption trial in state history, […] The post Déjà vu? Advocates worry proposed GOP bill could cause next Ohio corruption scandal appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Vice

Ohio Department of Education Says It Won't Do Anything About Neo-Nazi Homeschoolers

After investigating the neo-Nazi homeschool network in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, the Ohio Department of Education appears to have concluded that the group is doing nothing wrong. Logan and Katja Lawrence were unmasked last week as the operators of a neo-Nazi homeschool network with thousands of members, known as Dissident Homeschool on Telegram, by VICE News and the Huffington Post based on research from an anti-fascist research group called the Anonymous Comrades Collective.
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Kings Island begins largest-ever recruitment campaign

MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - Kings Island's parent company Cedar Fair is set to kick off its largest-ever recruitment campaign. It is trying to hire more than 5,000 new workers for the park in Mason ahead of the 2023 season. There is a job fair on-site over President’s Day weekend.
MASON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school

Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3YGe97r.
COLUMBUS, OH
WKRC

Rhode Island prisons grappling with correctional officer shortages

Behind the barbed wire gates of Rhode Island's prison system lies a growing problem: a massive shortage of correctional officers. The Rhode Island Department of Corrections is currently down 60 to 70 correctional officers, including actual vacancies, employees out on workers' compensation, and officers on disability leave. Wayne Salisbury, the...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Fox 19

Middletown police name second victim in deadly double-shooting

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Police have identified the second victim in last Saturday’s deadly shooting in Middletown as 25-year-old Marvin Davis. The Butler County Coroner previously 25-year-old Daniel Fitzgerald as the other victim. Fitzgerald was shot to death in a residential area on 15th Avenue at approximately 8:51 a.m.
MIDDLETOWN, OH

