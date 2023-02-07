Read full article on original website
Related
yourerie
News Nation correspondent arrested while reporting on Ohio train derailment
News Nation correspondent arrested while reporting on Ohio train derailment. News Nation correspondent arrested while reporting …. News Nation correspondent arrested while reporting on Ohio train derailment. ‘Glad to be back’: East Palestine families start …. Soon after the announcement that the evacuation order in East Palestine was lifted,...
Man charged for serial rape cases in Hamilton County pleaded guilty
William Blankenship was arrested in February 2020 after investigators found him when DNA from an ancestry site matched DNA collected in rape kits when the crimes occurred.
WKRC
Murals allow Butler County buses to move people as well as transport them
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Some buses in Butler County recently got an artsy makeover thanks to a partnership between Street Spark and the Butler County Regional Transportation Authority. They were unveiled this morning at the Fitton Center for Creative Arts in Hamilton. The murals were created by local artists, Brent...
WKRC
Housing company sues city of Elsmere, cites discriminatory practices to stop development
ELSMERE, Ky. (WKRC) – The owners of a manufactured housing complex are suing the city of Elsmere in federal court, stating the city’s actions to shut down a planned expansion discriminate against the minority residents there. The dispute centers on 18 acres in the heart of the city.
Déjà vu? Advocates worry proposed GOP bill could cause next Ohio corruption scandal
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Ohio is in the middle of the largest corruption trial in state history, […] The post Déjà vu? Advocates worry proposed GOP bill could cause next Ohio corruption scandal appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Larry Householder again paid his defense lawyers with campaign funds, though a quick refund followed
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Indicted ex-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder has again used his campaign funds to pay $300,000 in legal bills last year – a practice repeatedly found in the past to be illegal under state law. However, he refunded the money a day later, a shift from past practice...
Ohio Department of Education Says It Won't Do Anything About Neo-Nazi Homeschoolers
After investigating the neo-Nazi homeschool network in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, the Ohio Department of Education appears to have concluded that the group is doing nothing wrong. Logan and Katja Lawrence were unmasked last week as the operators of a neo-Nazi homeschool network with thousands of members, known as Dissident Homeschool on Telegram, by VICE News and the Huffington Post based on research from an anti-fascist research group called the Anonymous Comrades Collective.
cleveland.com
Any sentencing changes should be up to the judge, not Ohio prison authorities: editorial
A recent inmate lawsuit targets the use by Ohio’s Department of Rehabilitation and Correction of part of a 2019 indefinite felony sentencing law to lengthen prison sentences without going back to the original trial judge -- as long as the new sentence is within the maximum range of the original indefinite sentence.
WLWT 5
Smoking ban passed unanimously by Northern Kentucky city, goes into effect in May
BELLEVUE, Ky. — Bellevue, Kentucky has unanimously passed a citywide ordinance prohibiting smoking on city property, at places of employment and in enclosed public spaces. The Bellevue City Council voted on its passage during Wednesday's meeting. "I am proud of the council's commitment to our community health," said Charlie...
Serial Peeping Tom arrested, accused of looking under restroom stalls a local university
A serial Peeping Tom with more than a dozen convictions for the same sex crime is in jail again after being accused of doing the same thing, but this time it was at a local university.
New policies coming to Dollar General as part of agreement with Ohio AG’s office over pricing issues
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Dollar General have come to an agreement to avoid a temporary restraining order over multiple allegations of deceptive pricing.
WKRC
Kings Island begins largest-ever recruitment campaign
MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - Kings Island's parent company Cedar Fair is set to kick off its largest-ever recruitment campaign. It is trying to hire more than 5,000 new workers for the park in Mason ahead of the 2023 season. There is a job fair on-site over President’s Day weekend.
Finally, attention to the diversity and importance of Ohio’s Indigenous history and people: editorial
Three recent events highlight the opportunity Ohio now has to deepen understanding of the sophistication and creativity of some of its most ancient human cultures and of Indigenous history, both as it was two thousand years ago, and today. The first was the United States’ formal nomination last March of...
Death of toddler under investigation in Wayne County
The death of a one-year-old is under investigation in Wayne County, Indiana.
NBC4 Columbus
Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school
Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3YGe97r. Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school. Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3YGe97r. Morning Forecast: February 10, 2023. Morning Forecast: February 10, 2023. 11 p.m. weather forecast: 2.9.23. 11 p.m. weather forecast: 2.9.23.
WKRC
Rhode Island prisons grappling with correctional officer shortages
Behind the barbed wire gates of Rhode Island's prison system lies a growing problem: a massive shortage of correctional officers. The Rhode Island Department of Corrections is currently down 60 to 70 correctional officers, including actual vacancies, employees out on workers' compensation, and officers on disability leave. Wayne Salisbury, the...
Parents’ rights shouldn’t include lessons on extremism
Ironically, many parents’ rights advocates, including many home schoolers, do the very thing they claim to oppose.
13abc.com
Ohio bill would require kids under 16 to have parental permission before joining social media
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A new piece of legislation presented to the Ohio General Assembly last week would require kids aged 15 years old and younger to have parental permission before joining certain online platforms, it’s called the Social Media Notification Act. Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted is pushing for...
WLWT 5
Arbitrators uphold firing of Cincinnati officer, saying 'pure evil' tattoo violates policy
CINCINNATI — Arbitrators have upheld the firing of a Cincinnati officer who was reassigned and then fired after tattooing the words "pure" and "evil" on his hands. According to police command, former officer Eric Weyda's tattoos were in violation of department policy. He was fired last spring for refusing...
Fox 19
Middletown police name second victim in deadly double-shooting
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Police have identified the second victim in last Saturday’s deadly shooting in Middletown as 25-year-old Marvin Davis. The Butler County Coroner previously 25-year-old Daniel Fitzgerald as the other victim. Fitzgerald was shot to death in a residential area on 15th Avenue at approximately 8:51 a.m.
Comments / 0