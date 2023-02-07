MILWAUKEE - Looking at the packed room of wrestlers at Brown Deer High School, it's hard to imagine what once was. "When I came in, it was in a co-op with Vincent High School," said Julian Gladney, Brown Deer wrestling coach. "The co-op, it dwindled down to almost nothing. I think Vincent had lost their wrestling program, and Brown Deer was lost without anywhere to go."

BROWN DEER, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO