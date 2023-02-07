ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
chatsports.com

Milwaukee Bucks Reacts Survey

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Bucks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys. A quick poll here, but one that should shed some...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Hall of Fame: Joe Thomas, Badgers alumnus, named to 2023 class

MILWAUKEE - Brookfield native and Wisconsin Badgers alumnus Joe Thomas will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2023 induction class, it was announced Thursday, Feb. 9. Thomas graduated from Brookfield Central High School before spending four seasons with the Badgers and becoming the third overall pick in...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Green Bay Packers ticket waitlist; what you need to know

TREVOR, Wis. - There are about 147,000 names on the waitlist to become Green Bay Packers season ticket holders. Fans at the top of the list have been waiting decades. So, what’s the official process when a waitlist member finally becomes eligible for tickets? One family in Kenosha County tells Contact 6, they can’t believe their opportunity was fumbled.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brown Deer wrestling program revived by retired firefighter

MILWAUKEE - Looking at the packed room of wrestlers at Brown Deer High School, it's hard to imagine what once was. "When I came in, it was in a co-op with Vincent High School," said Julian Gladney, Brown Deer wrestling coach. "The co-op, it dwindled down to almost nothing. I think Vincent had lost their wrestling program, and Brown Deer was lost without anywhere to go."
BROWN DEER, WI

