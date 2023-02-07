Read full article on original website
Opinion: Green Bay has had some Great, but not Always Likeable QuarterbacksLarry E LambertGreen Bay, WI
Man Finds Girlfriend Having Sex With Her Friend, Kills Both WomenWilliamGreen Bay, WI
Matt Miller Mock Draft Projects Packers to Draft 2 High-IQ PlayersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
NFL Superstar Announces Potential Trade DestinationOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Rob's Import Repair Relocates to Appleton, WI for Better Customer ServiceJot BeatAppleton, WI
Broncos QB Russell Wilson Caught Scamming People Who Donate To His Foundation; Under Investigation
It seems as if more and more foundations have something sketchy going on. And that’s the case for Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who recently was called out for his foundation only giving back 24.3 cents to every dollar donated. Yeah, you read that right. But I know for...
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Aaron Rodgers' NFL decision will come after 'isolation retreat' where he will be in complete darkness
GREEN BAY, Wis. - What Aaron Rodgers does next in his future Hall of Fame career is one of the NFL’s biggest storylines this offseason. Rodgers is still under contract with the Green Bay Packers, but even they know his decision could end up being a trade request, or even retirement.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
FOX Bet Super 6 winners highlighted before million dollar Super Bowl prize
Experiencing the thrill of victory has to be one of the sweetest things about sports. Think about it. Whether you're on the actual team as a player or cheering from the sideline as a devoted fan — there's nothing like hoisting that trophy at the end. Now, let's pause...
chatsports.com
Milwaukee Bucks Reacts Survey
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Bucks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys. A quick poll here, but one that should shed some...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Herro hopes to motivate Whitnall athletes for 'generations to come'
Seeing an athlete's name and number hanging from the rafters gives you an immediate sense of their reputation. Lily Zhao goes Beyond the Game with one former high school star turned NBA Sixth Man of the Year.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Hall of Fame: Joe Thomas, Badgers alumnus, named to 2023 class
MILWAUKEE - Brookfield native and Wisconsin Badgers alumnus Joe Thomas will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2023 induction class, it was announced Thursday, Feb. 9. Thomas graduated from Brookfield Central High School before spending four seasons with the Badgers and becoming the third overall pick in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Green Bay Packers ticket waitlist; what you need to know
TREVOR, Wis. - There are about 147,000 names on the waitlist to become Green Bay Packers season ticket holders. Fans at the top of the list have been waiting decades. So, what’s the official process when a waitlist member finally becomes eligible for tickets? One family in Kenosha County tells Contact 6, they can’t believe their opportunity was fumbled.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brown Deer wrestling program revived by retired firefighter
MILWAUKEE - Looking at the packed room of wrestlers at Brown Deer High School, it's hard to imagine what once was. "When I came in, it was in a co-op with Vincent High School," said Julian Gladney, Brown Deer wrestling coach. "The co-op, it dwindled down to almost nothing. I think Vincent had lost their wrestling program, and Brown Deer was lost without anywhere to go."
