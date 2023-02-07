ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man pulls over to help shooting victim, targeted by gunmen

By Bria Jones
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search is on for the gunmen who opened fire on I-240 Sunday afternoon.

A video shows the aftermath of a driver losing control while trying to dodge bullets during a shooting on I-240 and Perkins Sunday around 4:30 p.m.

Kyus Carter was also swerving in traffic hoping not to get hit. He said he pulled over to help the 19-year-old driver after noticing he crashed into the guardrail.

“He said he was shot in the head in the face, and I saw the bullet hole it was like right in front of the steering wheel like a straight headshot almost,” he said. “I saw him bleeding like the right side of his face to his neck.”

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers collected 17 shell casings at the scene.

Carter who was leaving work at the time was trailing two friends when he said someone in a dark gray Infiniti aimed a gun at him.

Woman fears for life after house shot multiple times

“I was shocked trying to figure out what was going on,” he said. “His whole body was out the window with a gun pointed at me and I was just driving. I didn’t really pay it any mind.”

Seconds later, the gunmen would have his full attention.

“I was looking out of my GPS making sure I was on the right way and when I looked back up I saw the street and I saw bullets ricocheting off the ground and I looked up at the car and I saw two guys one with the AR want a pistol and they were just shooting at me.”

Carter said he has no idea why they’d be gunning for him.

“I feel like I was being targeted. I don’t know why. I don’t know the guys. The guys don’t know me,” he said.

With only a single bullet hitting right below his headlight, Carter said he was counting his blessings.

“I’m very fortunate and grateful that I came out alive and well and I was able to go to work today,” he said.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Witnesses said at least three suspects were inside the gray Infiniti.

No arrests have been made. If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Comments / 9

Darrin Howse
3d ago

If they catch them, they need to throw away the key on them now that’s having no respect for human life

Reply
21
Saul SJ Goodman
3d ago

I find myself in prayer 🙏🏾 with the lord EVERY time I have to take the 40 or 240. Protection from thugs like these and from people thinking their 4 & 6 cylinder engines are V8s & V12s

Reply
5
Memfrica Made
3d ago

Next time you might not be so lucky! Best stay out the city... 👀

Reply
10
 

