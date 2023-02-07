ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethesda, MD

mocoshow.com

DuFief Elementary School Welcomes Montgomery County Police Chief

On Feb. 3, DuFief Elementary School in North Potomac welcomed Montgomery County Chief of Police Marcus Jones to speak to students on community leadership. The school is celebrating Black History Month by looking at ways to serve the community through leadership. Along with the parent community and the DuFief Diversity...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

15-year-old student found with gun at Maryland high school, police say

LANHAM, Md. — A 15-year-old is facing charges after police say the student was found with a gun at a high school in Prince George's County on Wednesday. The teenager is a student at DuVal High School and is facing charges of being in possession of a handgun on school property, the Prince George's County Police Department said.
LANHAM, MD
NBC Washington

DC Elementary School Teacher Accused of Assaulting Student

D.C. police arrested a teacher accused of assaulting a student. The alleged assault happened at Langley Elementary School on T Street NW Sept. 8, investigators said. The victim's mother contacted police, telling them her child came home that day with bruises to their chest and forehead. After review of surveillance...
TAKOMA PARK, MD
WUSA9

Maryland manhunt ends with arrest, 2 officers shot

FALLSTON, Md. — A suspect sought in the shooting of two Maryland police officers has been taken into custody early Friday after fleeing from the vehicle he had stolen from a detective he shot, authorities said. Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies surrounded the suspect in a wooded...
FALLSTON, MD
DC News Now

Student facing charges after bringing handgun to high school

LANHAM, Md. (DC News Now) — A high schooler is facing charges after police said the student had a handgun in a Prince George’s County school on Tuesday. Police said that security personnel with Prince George’s County Public Schools found that a student had a gun at DuVal High School around 10:45 a.m. They searched […]
LANHAM, MD
mocoshow.com

Antisemitic Flyers Posted at Northwood High School’s Athletic Field

Northwood High School at 919 University Blvd W in Silver Spring has recently been the victim of two incidents of hate and antisemitic vandalism of their athletic field, according to a community letter from Northwood Principal Jonathan Garrick. In the letter, Garrick said, “this has included the posting of organized and professionally created flyers containing horrific hate speech. This matter is currently under investigation by Montgomery County Police and our Community Engagement Officer Russell Larson.” According to Montgomery County Police, a report was taken on Thursday, February 2, but additional details on the investigation are unavailable at this time.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA9

Deputies investigate 'unlawful filming' inside high school locker room

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Deputies are investigating a complaint of "unlawful filming" in a Stone Bridge High School locker room in Loudoun County, Virginia. According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), the investigation began after hearing a report of cell phone footage filmed in a boy's locker room which allegedly shows four students in their underwear. Three of the boys are minors while the fourth student is an adult.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Police officer shoots man in car in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department says an investigation is underway after an officer shot a person in Southeast D.C. Friday morning. MPD officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Good Hope Road Southeast. police confirmed the shooting involved an officer firing at a person. In a press conference Friday, Police Chief Robert Contee III offered details in the very preliminary stages of the investigation.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

MCPD: Detectives Investigate Commercial Burglary in Bethesda

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Investigative Section are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred on Friday, January 20, 2023, in the 4400 block of East West Highway in Bethesda. Detectives have released surveillance photos of the suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
BETHESDA, MD
fox5dc.com

Woman kidnapped, robbed of $8,000 in Northwest DC: police

WASHINGTON - Police are searching for two suspects accused of kidnapping a woman and robbing her of $8,000 and jewelry in Northwest D.C. on Tuesday. According to the Metropolitan Police Department the incident happened around 2:20 p.m. in 1500 block of Park Road in Columbia Heights. Police said the two...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police: Woman found dead in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman died in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night, leaving the Metropolitan Police Department searching for answers in the incident. Officers with the police department responded to 28th Street Southeast, off of R Street Southeast, just before 9:30 p.m. after a report...
WASHINGTON, DC
uhshawkeye.com

Is 2,000 Students More Than the Walls of Urbana High School Can Hold?

It’s 10:35, the bell rings after 2nd block. Hundreds of students start rushing out of the classrooms. Packed like sardines, teenagers are pushing through the hallways, trying to find their next destination. Urbana High School is a top 15 school in Maryland and the best public high school in...
URBANA, MD
People

2 Arrested in Alleged 'Racially Motivated' Plot to Attack Maryland Power Grid

Brandon Russell and Sarah Clendaniel were taken into custody on charges of conspiring to destroy an energy facility in Baltimore, Md., reports say Two people, including a suspected Neo-Nazi leader, were arrested for allegedly planning to attack the Maryland power grid in what authorities describe as a "racially motivated" plot, according to multiple reports. According to The Washington Post, Brandon Russell and Sarah Clendaniel were taken into custody on charges of conspiring to destroy an energy facility in Baltimore, Md. It was unclear if the pair have retained attorneys or entered pleas to...
BALTIMORE, MD
