Congresswoman Attacked Inside D.C. Apartment BuildingNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Controversy over Democratic Secrecy Sparks National Conversation on Transparency in GovernmentSuperb26Washington, DC
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Maryland - National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Morven Park Launches a Social Justice Initiative Dedicated to Honoring Enslaved Men, Women, and ChildrenUplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
NOVA Wild Zoo Reopens in Reston with a Fun, Light Show to CelebrateUplift LoudounReston, VA
Racist graffiti found in Loudoun County High School bathroom
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — School administrators are working with police after racist graffiti was found in a bathroom at Loudoun County High School. According to a letter from School Principal Michelle Luttrell, the graffiti contained a racist slur and was located in a boy's bathroom. "This graffiti may have...
mocoshow.com
DuFief Elementary School Welcomes Montgomery County Police Chief
On Feb. 3, DuFief Elementary School in North Potomac welcomed Montgomery County Chief of Police Marcus Jones to speak to students on community leadership. The school is celebrating Black History Month by looking at ways to serve the community through leadership. Along with the parent community and the DuFief Diversity...
15-year-old student found with gun at Maryland high school, police say
LANHAM, Md. — A 15-year-old is facing charges after police say the student was found with a gun at a high school in Prince George's County on Wednesday. The teenager is a student at DuVal High School and is facing charges of being in possession of a handgun on school property, the Prince George's County Police Department said.
NBC Washington
DC Elementary School Teacher Accused of Assaulting Student
D.C. police arrested a teacher accused of assaulting a student. The alleged assault happened at Langley Elementary School on T Street NW Sept. 8, investigators said. The victim's mother contacted police, telling them her child came home that day with bruises to their chest and forehead. After review of surveillance...
Montgomery County Public School Driver Guilty Of Abusing Special Needs Students: Prosecutors
Prosecutors say that a school bus driver in Montgomery County who drove special education students was found criminally responsible for sexually abusing four girls on his route following a lengthy investigation. Gaithersburg resident Etienne Kabongo, 67, was found guilty by a jury on Thursday, Feb. 9 to multiple counts of...
Maryland manhunt ends with arrest, 2 officers shot
FALLSTON, Md. — A suspect sought in the shooting of two Maryland police officers has been taken into custody early Friday after fleeing from the vehicle he had stolen from a detective he shot, authorities said. Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies surrounded the suspect in a wooded...
Student facing charges after bringing handgun to high school
LANHAM, Md. (DC News Now) — A high schooler is facing charges after police said the student had a handgun in a Prince George’s County school on Tuesday. Police said that security personnel with Prince George’s County Public Schools found that a student had a gun at DuVal High School around 10:45 a.m. They searched […]
mocoshow.com
Antisemitic Flyers Posted at Northwood High School’s Athletic Field
Northwood High School at 919 University Blvd W in Silver Spring has recently been the victim of two incidents of hate and antisemitic vandalism of their athletic field, according to a community letter from Northwood Principal Jonathan Garrick. In the letter, Garrick said, “this has included the posting of organized and professionally created flyers containing horrific hate speech. This matter is currently under investigation by Montgomery County Police and our Community Engagement Officer Russell Larson.” According to Montgomery County Police, a report was taken on Thursday, February 2, but additional details on the investigation are unavailable at this time.
Deputies investigate 'unlawful filming' inside high school locker room
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Deputies are investigating a complaint of "unlawful filming" in a Stone Bridge High School locker room in Loudoun County, Virginia. According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), the investigation began after hearing a report of cell phone footage filmed in a boy's locker room which allegedly shows four students in their underwear. Three of the boys are minors while the fourth student is an adult.
Nonbinary teacher has 'good laughs' about hiding kids' gender changes from parents, claims admin supports it
Maryland teacher Lane Cogdill said it was 'explicit' policy in the district to exclude parents from being in the know on kids' gender transitions.
WUSA
Car theft crisis in Maryland being driven by juveniles, police say
The car theft crisis in Prince George's County is reaching new heights. Police say juveniles are driving some breathtaking numbers.
DC Police arrest man for punching Minnesota Congresswoman in apartment elevator
WASHINGTON — Police have arrested a man accused of assaulting a Minnesota Congresswoman in the elevator of her D.C. apartment building Thursday morning. Police arrested 26-year-old Kendrick Hamlin, also known as Hamlin Khalil Hamlin, on the same day as the reported assault. He has been charged with Simple Assault.
Police officer shoots man in car in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department says an investigation is underway after an officer shot a person in Southeast D.C. Friday morning. MPD officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Good Hope Road Southeast. police confirmed the shooting involved an officer firing at a person. In a press conference Friday, Police Chief Robert Contee III offered details in the very preliminary stages of the investigation.
mocoshow.com
MCPD: Detectives Investigate Commercial Burglary in Bethesda
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Investigative Section are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred on Friday, January 20, 2023, in the 4400 block of East West Highway in Bethesda. Detectives have released surveillance photos of the suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
fox5dc.com
Woman kidnapped, robbed of $8,000 in Northwest DC: police
WASHINGTON - Police are searching for two suspects accused of kidnapping a woman and robbing her of $8,000 and jewelry in Northwest D.C. on Tuesday. According to the Metropolitan Police Department the incident happened around 2:20 p.m. in 1500 block of Park Road in Columbia Heights. Police said the two...
Police: Woman found dead in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman died in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night, leaving the Metropolitan Police Department searching for answers in the incident. Officers with the police department responded to 28th Street Southeast, off of R Street Southeast, just before 9:30 p.m. after a report...
uhshawkeye.com
Is 2,000 Students More Than the Walls of Urbana High School Can Hold?
It’s 10:35, the bell rings after 2nd block. Hundreds of students start rushing out of the classrooms. Packed like sardines, teenagers are pushing through the hallways, trying to find their next destination. Urbana High School is a top 15 school in Maryland and the best public high school in...
Carjackings by juveniles spike, some in Prince George's County want parents held accountable
OXON HILL, Md. — Fear for their safety and the direction of their community is what packed a Prince George's County library on Wednesday night. County Councilman Mel Franklin said he wanted a frank conversation about solutions to crime, and that's what he got. "A lot of the talk...
alxnow.com
Notes: Parker-Gray home in the clear after unauthorized additions removed
🌥 Today’s weather: Overcast throughout the day. High of 67 and low of 51. ⛅ Tomorrow: Partly cloudy throughout the day. High of 68 and low of 50. Sunrise at 7:07 am and sunset at 5:40 pm. 🚨 You need to know. It seems as though the...
2 Arrested in Alleged 'Racially Motivated' Plot to Attack Maryland Power Grid
Brandon Russell and Sarah Clendaniel were taken into custody on charges of conspiring to destroy an energy facility in Baltimore, Md., reports say Two people, including a suspected Neo-Nazi leader, were arrested for allegedly planning to attack the Maryland power grid in what authorities describe as a "racially motivated" plot, according to multiple reports. According to The Washington Post, Brandon Russell and Sarah Clendaniel were taken into custody on charges of conspiring to destroy an energy facility in Baltimore, Md. It was unclear if the pair have retained attorneys or entered pleas to...
