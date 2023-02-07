Northwood High School at 919 University Blvd W in Silver Spring has recently been the victim of two incidents of hate and antisemitic vandalism of their athletic field, according to a community letter from Northwood Principal Jonathan Garrick. In the letter, Garrick said, “this has included the posting of organized and professionally created flyers containing horrific hate speech. This matter is currently under investigation by Montgomery County Police and our Community Engagement Officer Russell Larson.” According to Montgomery County Police, a report was taken on Thursday, February 2, but additional details on the investigation are unavailable at this time.

SILVER SPRING, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO