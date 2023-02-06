Read full article on original website
Long Range Advisory Issued for Southern California for the Week of February 19th, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Misguided man cheats on his girlfriend then fakes his own death because he doesn't want to 'hurt her feelings'Tracey FollyIrvine, CA
elpaisanoonline.com
Rio Hondo College Gets Multiple Reports, Someone Reportedly Looking Over Restroom Stalls
Rio Hondo College sent out a third Campus Alert to students about an individual reportedly looking over women’s restroom stalls in the Science Building. But according to the email, someone in relation to the recent reports was apprehended by police today, Wednesday, February 8. Students got an email from...
This Long Beach intersection is getting murals you can walk on
The Arts Council for Long Beach is looking for artists to paint unique curbside murals that double as safety improvements in the Washington neighborhood. The post This Long Beach intersection is getting murals you can walk on appeared first on Long Beach Post.
L.A. Weekly
Unexplained Booms Baffle San Gabriel Valley Residents
A series of loud, explosive-like booms shook through multiple cities in the San Gabriel Valley, Monday, leaving residents wanting answers. The consecutive booming sounds were heard from at least Alhambra, to Pomona nearly 20 miles away, at approximately 10:25 p.m. Residents of those areas took to Twitter and community apps...
fullertonobserver.com
California Credit Union Looking to Fund Innovative Orange County Teacher Projects
** Credit Union Encourages Orange County Teachers to Apply for a Spring Project Grant **. February 6, 2023 – California Credit Union invites all Orange County teachers who have a dream class project idea to apply for a credit union grant through its bi-annual Teacher Grant program. The California...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Is LA prepared for its next big earthquake?
Last week, a massive 7.2 earthquake rocked Southern Turkey and northern Syria in a catastrophe that has reached a death toll in the thousands and counting. Entire villages and buildings crumbled in the matter of only a couple of minutes, and many are wondering what is there to expect if something similar were to happen in California.
Santa Ana to Consider Weekly Food Drives as OC Approaches a Hunger Cliff
With a fresh produce void in some neighborhoods and a french fry overabundance in others, some Santa Ana residents have a tough time finding healthy food. An effort to meet these daily needs has the town’s nutrition moving more fluidly, and beyond the brick-and-mortar – even before COVID-19 brought more people to the brink of food insecurity – through community gardens and neighborhood produce trucks.
OC Green Power Agency’s Top Lawyer Resigns Before Possibly Being Fired
The top lawyer for Orange County’s controversial green power agency abruptly submitted his resignation last night just days before board members were about to discuss firing him. His resignation comes as Irvine City Councilwoman Kathleen Treseder threatened to pull the city out of the OC Power Authority unless its...
newsantaana.com
Santa Ana man arrested while hiding at a hotel in Irvine
On Sunday, the Irvine Police Department had no reservations about arresting Clayton Shamel, 31, of Santa Ana, for outstanding warrants at a hotel in the east part of Irvine. When Shamel realized the police were looking for him, he tried to hide from them by chilling behind an ice machine.
Fraud Concerns Preceded Shutdown of Drug Treatment Program at OC’s Be Well Mental Health Campus
Uncredentialed staff, questionable billing, failing to provide key services and potential fraud were some of the most serious concerns Orange County officials quietly raised about a controversial contractor at the Be Well mental health campus, according to records obtained by Voice of OC. A few months later, the campus’ residential...
tourcounsel.com
Promenade on the Peninsula | Shopping mall in California
Promenade on the Peninsula is the current name of originally enclosed, now open-air regional shopping mall in Rolling Hills Estates on the affluent Palos Verdes Peninsula in the South Bay area of Greater Los Angeles. Former names include The Courtyard, Shops at Palos Verdes and Avenue of the Peninsula. In...
Viral video shows riders stuck on sinking boat at Disneyland’s Pirates of the Caribbean ride
A viral TikTok revealed riders on the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction in Disneyland had to be rescued after the ride stopped and the boat began to sink.
Long Range Advisory Issued for Southern California for the Week of February 19th, 2023
Southern California Weather Force has issued a Long-Range Weather Advisory in what will be the Raiden Storm Pattern of February 2023, a follow-up to the forecast released back before this month even started so read on for details …
yovenice.com
Duo Accused of Defrauding Malibu Physician out of $2.7 Million After Meeting at Venice Beach Ice Cream Shop
Anthony David Flores and Anna Rene Moore face up to 20 years in prison. A Fresno hairstylist and an actress have been charged in a 12‑count indictment alleging they defrauded a Malibu physician out of more than $2.7 million before his death and then attempted to defraud his estate out of an additional amount exceeding $20 million, the Justice Department announced last week.
Source of explosions heard across the San Gabriel Valley remains a mystery
In the middle of the night, Daniel Recinos and his family were fast asleep in their Baldwin Park home when three thunderous explosions violently woke them up. "I woke up and I was like, 'What's going on? Are there explosions outside?" said Recinos.The explosions were heard in multiple cities in the San Gabriel Valley, however, the source of the explosions remains unknown. KCAL News called police and fire departments in Covina, El Monte, Pomona and Azusa as well as city managers, electric and gas companies but none of those agencies know what caused these mysterious blasts that lit up the sky...
orangecountytribune.com
“Pride” flag is coming down
After hours of public comment and some emotional words on the dais, the Huntington Beach City Council voted 4-3 Tuesday night to approve a new flag policy that will remove the rainbow LGBTQ “pride” flag from display on city property. Voting in favor of the measure, which will...
Victorville begins installing modular units at $28 million Wellness Center for the homeless
VICTORVILLE – Crews began installing the modular units, Monday, at Victorville’s $28 million Wellness Center for the homeless. The project – slated to be completed this summer, is part of Victorville's strategy to end homelessness in the city.
KGUN 9
Janitor, 72, gets locked in holding cell over weekend
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (CNN) — A terrifying ordeal for a 72-year-old janitor in Orange County after she spent a weekend accidentally locked inside of a jail cell. "I prayed to God that He would take care of my health, body, mind, soul and spirit," Libia Vargas De Dinas shared.
orangecountytribune.com
Killer is sentenced to life terms
SANTA ANA (AP) – An Orange County man who killed his girlfriend and her two young sons and left their bodies to rot on a balcony while he partied was sentenced Friday to three consecutive life terms in prison, prosecutors said. Shazer Fernando Limas, 42, of Orange, was sentenced...
smchseagleeye.com
Atmospheric River hits the West Coast
Record breaking storms that started off hitting up north on Dec. 31, 2022 continues to make its way down to Orange County through the winter. After excessive amounts of burning fossil fuels pollute the atmosphere, heat begins to trap more moisture in the upper-level ridge. As a result of this climate change, intense storms called an atmospheric river plunge across the West Coast.
