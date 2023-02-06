ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

L.A. Weekly

Unexplained Booms Baffle San Gabriel Valley Residents

A series of loud, explosive-like booms shook through multiple cities in the San Gabriel Valley, Monday, leaving residents wanting answers. The consecutive booming sounds were heard from at least Alhambra, to Pomona nearly 20 miles away, at approximately 10:25 p.m. Residents of those areas took to Twitter and community apps...
ALHAMBRA, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Is LA prepared for its next big earthquake?

Last week, a massive 7.2 earthquake rocked Southern Turkey and northern Syria in a catastrophe that has reached a death toll in the thousands and counting. Entire villages and buildings crumbled in the matter of only a couple of minutes, and many are wondering what is there to expect if something similar were to happen in California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Voice of OC

Santa Ana to Consider Weekly Food Drives as OC Approaches a Hunger Cliff

With a fresh produce void in some neighborhoods and a french fry overabundance in others, some Santa Ana residents have a tough time finding healthy food. An effort to meet these daily needs has the town’s nutrition moving more fluidly, and beyond the brick-and-mortar – even before COVID-19 brought more people to the brink of food insecurity – through community gardens and neighborhood produce trucks.
SANTA ANA, CA
newsantaana.com

Santa Ana man arrested while hiding at a hotel in Irvine

On Sunday, the Irvine Police Department had no reservations about arresting Clayton Shamel, 31, of Santa Ana, for outstanding warrants at a hotel in the east part of Irvine. When Shamel realized the police were looking for him, he tried to hide from them by chilling behind an ice machine.
IRVINE, CA
tourcounsel.com

Promenade on the Peninsula | Shopping mall in California

Promenade on the Peninsula is the current name of originally enclosed, now open-air regional shopping mall in Rolling Hills Estates on the affluent Palos Verdes Peninsula in the South Bay area of Greater Los Angeles. Former names include The Courtyard, Shops at Palos Verdes and Avenue of the Peninsula. In...
ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, CA
yovenice.com

Duo Accused of Defrauding Malibu Physician out of $2.7 Million After Meeting at Venice Beach Ice Cream Shop

Anthony David Flores and Anna Rene Moore face up to 20 years in prison. A Fresno hairstylist and an actress have been charged in a 12‑count indictment alleging they defrauded a Malibu physician out of more than $2.7 million before his death and then attempted to defraud his estate out of an additional amount exceeding $20 million, the Justice Department announced last week.
MALIBU, CA
CBS LA

Source of explosions heard across the San Gabriel Valley remains a mystery

In the middle of the night, Daniel Recinos and his family were fast asleep in their Baldwin Park home when three thunderous explosions violently woke them up. "I woke up and I was like, 'What's going on? Are there explosions outside?" said Recinos.The explosions were heard in multiple cities in the San Gabriel Valley, however, the source of the explosions remains unknown. KCAL News called police and fire departments in Covina, El Monte, Pomona and Azusa as well as city managers, electric and gas companies but none of those agencies know what caused these mysterious blasts that lit up the sky...
AZUSA, CA
orangecountytribune.com

“Pride” flag is coming down

After hours of public comment and some emotional words on the dais, the Huntington Beach City Council voted 4-3 Tuesday night to approve a new flag policy that will remove the rainbow LGBTQ “pride” flag from display on city property. Voting in favor of the measure, which will...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KGUN 9

Janitor, 72, gets locked in holding cell over weekend

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (CNN) — A terrifying ordeal for a 72-year-old janitor in Orange County after she spent a weekend accidentally locked inside of a jail cell. "I prayed to God that He would take care of my health, body, mind, soul and spirit," Libia Vargas De Dinas shared.
orangecountytribune.com

Killer is sentenced to life terms

SANTA ANA (AP) – An Orange County man who killed his girlfriend and her two young sons and left their bodies to rot on a balcony while he partied was sentenced Friday to three consecutive life terms in prison, prosecutors said. Shazer Fernando Limas, 42, of Orange, was sentenced...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
smchseagleeye.com

Atmospheric River hits the West Coast

Record breaking storms that started off hitting up north on Dec. 31, 2022 continues to make its way down to Orange County through the winter. After excessive amounts of burning fossil fuels pollute the atmosphere, heat begins to trap more moisture in the upper-level ridge. As a result of this climate change, intense storms called an atmospheric river plunge across the West Coast.
CALIFORNIA STATE

