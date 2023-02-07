ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mayfair Mall shooting: New video shows shoppers run for cover

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - New video shows the moments Wauwatosa police found the gun used in the 2020 Mayfair Mall shooting. Police said 17 shots were fired – all from the same gun. It sent people running for their lives when he opened fire outside the lower level of Macy's.
wuwm.com

What’s the deal with leaping fish in the Milwaukee River?

The Milwaukee River is a main artery of the watershed that bears its name. A Bubbler Talk question asker wondered, "What kinds of fish leap in the Milwaukee River? How are those fish populations doing?" I met Laura Schmidt to find out. “I’m a fisheries biologist with the Wisconsin Department...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine duplex fire: Dogs dead, 6 residents displaced

RACINE, Wis. - Six people are displaced, and two dogs are dead after a duplex fire near Douglas and High in Racine on Thursday, Feb. 9. Upon arrival, firefighters found a large fire at the back of the building. An overhaul of the duplex's interior and exterior was needed to put out the fire.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Ozaukee County deputies help elderly man with garbage bins

OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. - Three Ozaukee County sheriff's deputies were recognized for their service after helping an elderly man who fell while trying to move his garbage and recycling bins to the curb. "Thankfully, the man was not injured, but his only concern was that the garbage bins get pushed...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Ice Castles in Lake Geneva close for season due to melting sculptures

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. - Ice Castles in Lake Geneva announced it is closed for the season after warm temperatures melted its signature designs after being open for just three days. The Wisconsin attraction is usually on display for about four weeks but ended its run this year after "unprecedented weather challenges," organizers said.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

MPS students had 'unauthorized food substance,' police investigate

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee Public Schools spokesperson said police are investigating an "unauthorized food substance" that was brought to a northwest side elementary school Thursday, Feb. 9. Police said seven children between 12 and 13 years of age become ill. MPS said a River Trail Elementary student brought the substance...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine fatal fire, debris blocked rescue attempts

Darrell Oates, 63, died in a house fire in Racine Wednesday morning. Fire officials said there were waist-high piles of debris in the home and no smoke detectors. Neighbors tried to save his life.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Timmerman Plaza Walmart closing, residents in possible food desert

MILWAUKEE - The Walmart Supercenter inside Timmerman Plaza is closing down for good, and thousands of people who rely on this store are scared they won't have a grocery store. The Hunger Task Force is thinking of a Mobile Market stop for this location when Walmart leaves. This decision can help thousands of people access fresh fruits and vegetables.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield affordable housing, alderman's comments stir controvery

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - It is a rare move to officially reprimand an alderman, but people living in Brookfield debated whether one man's words went too far. In January, Ald. Kris Seals criticized an affordable housing project proposed for Bishop's Woods. "What we’re trying to do is step down to a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa armed robbery, federal charges pending review

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Wauwatosa Police Department on Thursday, Feb. 9 announced an armed robbery suspect could face federal charges. The armed robbery took place at a chiropractic office near 115th Street and North Avenue in December 2022. Police said the alleged robber, armed with a gun, demanded money and credit cards before fleeing the area. Police said no one was hurt.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha police seize 2 illegally possessed firearms

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police announced they have recovered two illegally possessed firearms. These firearms were seized Saturday, Feb. 4 from a person who is prohibited from having them. "We also know that these guns often got handed around between other dangerous people. This is a great job by KPD...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Peter Jerving fundraisers; Milwaukee officer killed in line of duty

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving died after he was shot early Tuesday, Feb. 7, during a struggle after chasing a robbery suspect. Multiple fundraisers are taking place in support of Officer Jerving and his family. A friend who recently got to know Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving has...
CBS 58

Mother who tried to save baby in November drowning dies

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Tonight, we've learned a woman with ties to the Milwaukee Jewish community has died -- just two months after she nearly drowned trying to save her baby. In late November, Henya Federman was on a mission in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Family tell us Federman's four-month-old...
spectrumnews1.com

‘Missed beyond words’: Milwaukee County Zoo’s jaguar Stella euthanized

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Zoo announced Thursday the jaguar, Stella, was euthanized Feb. 5 due to “chronic age-related health conditions.”. Zoo officials said that during the week prior, Stella had been experiencing “abnormal behavior” and “gastrointestinal discomfort.”. In response, the team tried to examine her...
