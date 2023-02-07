Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kswo.com
Lawton Public School’s schedule of events for Black History Month continue
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In honor of Black History Month, Lawton Public Schools is hosting events throughout February to celebrate. 7News spoke with Dr. Regina DeLoach, the director of diversity and inclusion for Lawton Public Schools, about a few of those upcoming events. Beginning at 1 p.m. on Friday, February...
kswo.com
Alexis Young joins morning anchor desk
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Morning Texoma will welcome a new face Friday when Alexis Young joins longtime KSWO personality Kyle Weatherly on the morning anchor desk. “I’m excited to bring new stories and ideas to the KSWO newsroom,” Young said. “Kyle and I have been working together for the last few weeks on how we want the show to feel -- we want it to really wake people up every morning.”
newschannel6now.com
Oldest Black church in Wichita Falls is still standing
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One of the oldest Black churches in Wichita Falls is in many ways the foundation for the Black community on the East Side of Wichita Falls. Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church was founded in 1891 and is over 130 years old. The Black church was considered...
kswo.com
Lawton Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. president talks service
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The president of the Lawton chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated came in-studio Wednesday to talk about the organization. Will Scott leads the Eta Xi Lambda chapter of the organization. He said he’s been a member since 1974, when he was in college at Stillman College in Alabama.
kswo.com
Ice causes rollover in west Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Several early morning wrecks were blamed on black ice, including one in Lawton which caused a driver to flip on their roof. The crash caused traffic delays for drivers. Eastbound traffic on Lee Blvd just west of 38th street was shutdown while officials worked to get...
kswo.com
A Muskogee VA Claims Processor spent the day at Cameron University helping those in need
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Cameron University Office of Veteran Affairs hosted their claims processor earlier today. A veteran claims processor was on the Cameron campus to assist veterans, active service members, and their dependents. It occurred from 8:30 a.m. to around 3 p.m. in the North Shepler building. A...
kswo.com
HEART MONTH: DRH offering discounted heart health scans
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - February is Heart Month and Duncan Regional Hospital is offering a special for those who want to have their heart health checked. DRH will be offering heart scans at a special price of 2 for $100 during the month. Dr. Kris Mullins, a cardiologist at the...
Check Out the Dillard’s Clearance Center In Bartlesville, Oklahoma
I know a lot of us in Southwest Oklahoma are missing the Dillard's in the former Central Mall. When Dillard's announced it was closing its Lawton location in 2020, my heart broke. And it was a bit of a shock because I thought Dillard's was by far the most popular store in Central Mall; I guess I was wrong.
kswo.com
UPDATE: LPD says they have located missing man
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person who may have been a victim in a shooting. On Monday, LPD released a missing person announcement and said they were looking for a man named Michael Conner. Police had no other information, other than to say he was missing.
kswo.com
Local dispensaries weigh in on legalizing recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahomans will cast their ballots on State Question 820, calling for the legalization of recreational marijuana. On March 7, Oklahomans will vote to decide whether they want to legalize recreational marijuana. Local dispensaries in Lawton are in favor of the measure, saying it will generate a...
kswo.com
City of Lawton looking for volunteers to help clean up local creeks
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton’s Stormwater Management Division needs your help. They’re asking for volunteers to come out and help clean up creeks found across Lawton. Officials with Stormwater Management says they’ve received an increase in calls talking about litter found in creeks across the city....
This Unsuspecting House in Wichita Falls Was Once a Famous Recording Studio
If you drove by this house today, you wouldn't think it was a famous Wichita Falls landmark. However, back in the day countless artists flocked to it because it had some of the best equipment in Texas. So today I saw these photos above from the Wichita County Texas Archives....
kswo.com
Filing period ends for April municipal elections
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The candidate filing period for April’s municipal elections has ended and there will be several races for voters to cast ballots. There will be mayoral races in Geronimo, Snyder and Geronimo, along with several races for council and trustee seats across southwest Oklahoma. If you...
kswo.com
Woman charged with recent Lawton arson
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton woman is charged with arson. According to court documents, 21-year-old Nadia Marie West faces one count of second degree arson. Fire investigators believe West started a fire at an unoccupied home in the 1700 block of SW 6th Street on February 1. Documents say...
Purcell Register
News from the City of Purcell
All persons living in McClain County that have a storm shelter should register that shelter with McClain County to help first responders locate those shelters in the event of a damaging storm to provide assistance if needed. There is a link to the registry on the McClain County website at...
kswo.com
Early voting begins across the state for several local elections
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Voters from across southwest Oklahoma, and the state, are headed to their local election boards on Thursday ahead of voting day next Tuesday. Several school bond proposals, school board and city councilmember spots are up for grabs. If you live in one of these areas, you can early vote at your local election board through Saturday. Your regular polling place will be open on Tuesday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Texas Animal Investigation and Response team assists in seizure of 408 animals
The Animal Investigation and Response team or "AIR" team was called in to assist the Wichita County Humane Society with the removal and care of the animals seized from Little Critters Pet Shop.
kswo.com
Honoring Duncan’s first Black Mayor
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - In February of 2006, Gene Brown was elected Mayor of Duncan, making him the city’s first black mayor. Brown is a Louisiana native who first came to Oklahoma as a soldier at Fort Sill. Brown hopes his own accomplishments can inspire other young African American’s....
kswo.com
Several people were able to escape a fire at Motif Manor Apartments
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Several people aren’t able to stay in their apartments tonight after a fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. at the Motif Manor Apartments in Lawton. When firefighters got to the apartment complex officials said there was heavy smoke coming from the upstairs and downstairs of building A.
Wintry Mix Is Possible For Much Of Oklahoma To End the Week
It's been a damp week in Oklahoma! But we won't complain about that because Oklahomans never complain about moisture. And it's looking like more wet stuff will fall from the sky to end out our soggy and chilly week. So far February 2023 in Oklahoma has been an interesting dose...
Comments / 0