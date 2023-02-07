Read full article on original website
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
Ex-CNN Anchor Brooke Baldwin Files For Divorce From Husband James Fletcher, Two Years After Leaving Network
Nearly two years since she left her post at CNN, former anchor Brooke Baldwin filed for divorce from her husband James Fletcher, RadarOnline.com has learned. In May 2018, Baldwin, 43, married the British producer and director when she was a featured anchor on the cable news network. According to court documents, the former anchor filed for divorce in Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday. Baldwin issued a statement on her decision to end her marriage. "After nearly five years of marriage, with love and respect, James and I have decided to go our separate ways," Baldwin told The Post. Baldwin added...
ABC News Producer Choked to Death on Drunken Night Out With Wife: Report
Dax Tejera, an ABC News producer known for his work with George Stephanopoulos, reportedly choked to death while intoxicated in New York City last December, contradicting a previous statement by his network that he’d suffered a heart attack. Tejera, 37, died of “asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication,” the city’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner told the Daily Mail. The exact timeline of the events of Dec. 23 remains unclear, with the Mail’s report failing to address earlier claims that Tejera “collapsed” only after leaving the Park Avenue steakhouse where he’d been dining that night. Complicating what Tejera’s widow called a “terrible tragedy” is the fact that, hours later, she was charged with child endangerment after it emerged that the couple had left their young daughters alone in a hotel room to dine out that evening. “While the girls were unharmed, I realize that it was a poor decision,” Veronica Tejera said in a statement at the time. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dax Tejera (@daxtejera) Read it at Daily Mail
Madonna Slams ‘Ageism’ and ‘Misogyny’ From Haters Who Criticized Her Appearance
The 2023 Grammy Awards was a night to celebrate many talented and barrier-breaking musical artists, with an array of stars in attendance, including Madonna, who introduced Kim Petras and Sam Smith during the ceremony. But instead of focusing on her words, a lot of people commented on her looks, and now, Madonna is clapping back and giving them something to talk about.
'Till' actress opens up about her Oscars snub, racism and 'misogynoir'
For her powerful and moving performance as Mamie Till-Mobley in "Till," Danielle Deadwyler was nominated for a BAFTA Award, a Critics' Choice Movie Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award and several other industry prizes. But despite garnering critical acclaim for her turn as Emmett Till's grieving mother, there was one...
Roseanne Barr Is Still Fuming About ‘The Conners’ and ‘Can’t Bear’ to Watch the Show
Roseanne Barr won’t be signing up to The Conners fan club any time soon, as the controversial comedian has revealed she “can’t bear” to watch the ABC sitcom. Speaking to the Los Angeles Times ahead of her new standup special, Roseanne Barr: Cancel This!, which premieres on Fox Nation on Monday, Barr took issue with the show’s decision to kill her character off.
Zach Roloff, 'Little People, Big World' star, has emergency brain surgery
Zach Roloff's wife Tori has shared about the reality star undergoing emergency surgery. The pair star on TLC's "Little People, Big World." On Thursday, she posted some photos of Roloff in the hospital on her verified Instagram account.
‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’: Meet Series Regulars Joining Norman Reedus in Spinoff
We now know several of the faces we’ll see around Norman Reedus in the upcoming The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. AMC has announced that joining the Walking Dead Universe for the Reedus-led spinoff as series regulars are: Anne Charrier as Genet, Eriq Ebouaney as Fallou, Laika Blanc Francard as Sylvie, Romain Levi as Codron, and newcomer Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent. They join the previously announced series regulars Reedus, reprising his role as Daryl Dixon, and Clémence Poésy, playing Isabelle, part of a progressive religious group. The new series is currently filming in France and will debut later this year on AMC and AMC+.
Linkin Park releases a previously unheard song
Linkin Park has released a song called "Lost," which features the band's late frontman, Chester Bennington. Remaining members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Rob Bourdon, Joe Hahn and Dave "Phoenix" Farrell had teased that a song was coming.
‘Magnum P.I.’ Starts Off ‘With A Bit of a Bang’ in First Season on NBC (VIDEO)
Now that Magnum P.I. is surfing its way from CBS (where it was canceled last year) to its new home at NBC, longtime viewers can rest assured they’re in for plenty more of what they love from the crime drama — and then some. “It’s definitely a little steamier this year purely by value of the two characters getting together and embarking on a new territory and unexplored lands,” says Perdita Weeks, who plays former MI6-operative Juliet Higgins.
