Lincoln, NE

kfornow.com

Siebler Announces Bid For NW District Seat on Lincoln City Council

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 9)–Community activist and educator Kay Siebler has announced her bid to run for the Lincoln City Council in the upcoming spring elections. Siebler would be running for the District 4 seat on the Council that represents northwest Lincoln. She said in a news release to KFOR News that she’s running because “Lincoln needs a strong, experienced voice” that will work, ask questions and advocate for the people.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

City council awards naming rights for Gretna Crossing Park

GRETNA, Neb. — By this fall, the Gretna community hopes to have access to a new water park, baseball field, dog park and more. On Tuesday, the city took another step forward on Gretna Crossing Park. When the vision was laid out for Gretna Crossing, Gretna Mayor Mike Evans...
GRETNA, NE
1011now.com

The Reuben sandwich: A Nebraska original

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Our state is the birthplace of the Reuben. In this story, we discover that it was invented at a hotel in Omaha, and you can still enjoy that hotel today. We caught up with Steve Shern, who is the general manager of the Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel....
OMAHA, NE
Daily Nebraskan

The lavender haze of Lincoln: students react to purple-hued streetlights

Streetlights that changed from white to a more purple hue are slowly being turned back into their original color, but not all University of Nebraska-Lincoln students are excited for the switch. In 2019, every streetlight in Lincoln was replaced by white LED streetlights, which were part of the LED Streetlight...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Colfax County farmer shows optimism despite ongoing drought

COLFAX COUNTY, Neb. — As of Thursday, Feb. 9 Nebraska's Colfax County is under "exceptional drought" conditions based onNebraska's drought monitor. Brent Hopkins, a farmer who farms land in Colfax and Dodge County, says that can't impact how he goes into a season. "You kind of have to be...
COLFAX COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

36 new Lincoln restaurants open in 2022 amid economic challenges

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln had several new restaurants open in 2022 but numerous eateries across the city closed before the year ended. Grow Lincoln’s Robin Eschilman said the city had a high restaurant failure rate last year. In 2022, 36 restaurants opened, but 27 others closed. “What...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Car flips into ditch west of Lincoln, driver not found at scene

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities are investigating a single-car crash just west of Lincoln early Thursday morning. Lancaster County deputies at the scene say they couldn’t find any driver or passengers when they arrived and they don’t know if there were any injuries. This all happened around...
LINCOLN, NE
thetouristchecklist.com

15 Best Restaurants in Gretna, NE

Looking for the best restaurants in Gretna, NE? There are quite some outstanding restaurants here for a fun mealtime. Gretna is a City in Sarpy County, Nebraska, United States. As of the census conducted in 2010, its population was 4,441. Gretna is a charming and gorgeous community. It originally sprang...
GRETNA, NE
1011now.com

As legislators mull options, farmers plead for property tax relief

GAGE COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - Ken Pralle’s home outside Wymore has been a construction site for more than a decade, with exposed insulation, steel rungs of scaffolding, plastic lining drawn like curtains. Pralle’s home sits at a crossroads of his family’s past and coming future, but he said that...
WYMORE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Syracuse pursues nuisance abatement, volleyball court

SYRACUSE – The Syracuse City Council authorized attorney Jerry Stilmock Wednesday to pursue nuisance abatement for properties at 680 Fifth Street and 420 Fourth St. LuRae and Bob Hallstrom presented a plan for a sand volleyball court and shelter to be constructed at the Syracuse complex in memory of their daughter Morgan. The Hallstroms raised $11,500 and were granted matching keno funds toward the project. The remainder amount was given by the economic growth fund.
SYRACUSE, NE
KSNB Local4

York boys bowling stunned in championship, finish state runner-up

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - After an emotional Monday that saw both the Grand Island boys and girls bowling teams play in their respective state championships, we all entered day two asking a simple question - could central Nebraska show that it’s the bowling capital of the state in Class B as well?
YORK, NE
1011now.com

Inmate missing from community correctional facility in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Community Corrections Center – Lincoln inmate removed his electronic monitoring device this afternoon and didn’t return to the facility, according to the Nebraska Dept. of Correctional Services. NDCS said they got an alert that Christopher Foster removed his electronic monitoring device Wednesday afternoon...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Portion of Adams Street to close for tree removal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Adams Street between, North 54th and North 56th Streets, will be closed for tree removal from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. StarTran Route 49-University Place will be detoured during this work. Access to homes in the area will be maintained during the work.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln Public Schools hiring ten counselors thanks to grant

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools are highlighting the impacts counselors have on their students during National School Counseling Week. School counselors give guidance to kids, but they do much more than what meets the eye. Mickle Middle School counselor, Nicki Hanseling, says a counselor has many jobs within...
LINCOLN, NE

