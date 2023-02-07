ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Beach researchers presenting ways to build back Fort Myers Beach

By Calvin Lewis
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CopZ1_0keikPjs00

Fort Myers Beach Town Council taking important steps Monday in revitalizing the beach and Estero Island.

Council approved beach nourishment plans, including the placement of emergency berms to ease future flooding. But not everyone is on board with the plan at hand.

“There’s over 200,000 yards of erosion that occurred on the beach.”

It’s an issue plaguing the Town of Fort Myers Beach for months since Hurricane Ian.

“The presentation, the emergency berm, and Estero Island nourishment projects status.”

A project that will see sand trucked in from an inland sand line. A plan not everyone is on board with.

“We want to be very cautionary about these projects," says Dr. John Fletemeyer, Executive Director of the Aquatic Law and Safety Institute. "Noting, that if you do change the profile of the beach, you are more likely than not to cause more rip currents. Which are definitely an extreme public safety hazard.”

Dr. John Fletemeyer has been studying beach nourishment for close to 40 years. One of his concerns is adding too much sand to the beach, and changing its profile.

"What happens when water rushes up a high profile beach, it tends to rush back and that’s basically fuel for a rip current.”

A problem— that could be avoided— if the council were to choose a different nourishment plan.

“We’re bringing the sand that’s sitting out here, that’s created out there," says Don Justice, Principal of Ecoplage US. "We’re bringing it to the beach and putting it on the beach where people can see it.”

The technology Justice is talking about is running a pipeline under the beach that would, in a way, recycle sand.

"Every wave that’s breaking out here right now has a little bit of sand in it," he says. "When it breaks, that water that recedes and takes the sand back with, part of that water goes thru into this pipe.”

And it’s working in other parts of the world.

"We licensed this technology from Ecoplage France," says Justice. "They’ve been in that business for about 15-18 years there and they have 25-30 installations in France, the Middle East, and the Mediterranean.”

Town Council has said their goal is to start early fall this year and be completed by May 1, 2024. Timing that could prove costly.

Said Fletemeyer, "It’s saving lives because it’s not creating an environment that’s favorable to rip currents.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Junkanoo Below Deck opens on Fort Myers Beach

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-09:e9fb5ebb3e1f1c7fa15f04ec Player Element ID: 6319995382112. The rebuild process is ongoing all over Southwest Florida, and on Wednesday, Junkanoo, a hot spot on Fort Myers Beach, opened its doors again...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Finding the best hidden gems in Collier County

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-10:c1872ea83eb4708999c9a0cd Player Element ID: 6320062175112. WINK News hitched a ride with a charter captain to find the best hidden gems in Collier County. Collier County is busy. There are...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Outlier Brands

Captiva Island Resort Appoints New Food and Beverage Operations Manager

Kim McGonnell Named Food and Beverage Operations Manager for Sanibel Captiva Beach Resorts. Sanibel Captiva Beach Resorts has announced the appointment of Kim McGonnell to the position of Food & Beverage Operations Manager — with a primary focus on the upcoming three destination restaurants at the corporation's flagship resort, 'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa of Captiva Island.
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Old Naples Marina building to be demolished, businesses looking for new homes

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-10:5a1941b7d641182fdec95ca4 Player Element ID: 6320050413112. Revamping a Southwest Florida staple, a project at the Old Naples Marina would replace some longtime businesses with new sights and new sounds. Hurricane...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Tourism in Collier County impacting local economy

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-09:758eaba86840de8716e5a416 Player Element ID: 6320003070112. Florida is bouncing back when it comes to international tourism, something Southwest Florida, in particular, relies upon. And despite Ian pushing the economy back,...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WZVN-TV

Taking a look inside Punta Gorda FEMA trailers

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — To date, FEMA has given over $57 million to help over 21,000 Lee County residents. This rental assistance comes in forms of grants to rebuild homes, trailers, mobile homes and more. They opened a staging area near the Punta Gorda Airport to be closer to...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
hotelnewsresource.com

Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor to Open in Florida

Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor, Sunsuites is an enclave of one, two and three bedroom suites paying homage to the coastal luxury lifestyle of Southwest Florida and its surrounding communities. Sunsuites, a hotel-within-hotel, will offer 189 luxury suites with one-to-three-bedroom accommodations ranging from 875 to 1,700 square feet. Each guestroom will...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

Where To Find The Best Mexican Food on Marco Island, FL

In addition to its white sand beaches and pristine oceans, Marco Island, a tropical paradise off the coast of Florida, is renowned for its varied culinary scene. Mexican restaurants stand out among the island’s many dining options for their flavorful and genuine fare. These eateries are a must-visit for foodies since they provide a wide variety of traditional cuisine as well as contemporary takes on old favorites.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
lazytrips.com

Can you Drive to Captiva Island?

To the east of Fort Myers is Captiva Island, a beautiful barrier island with stunning wildlife, endless beaches, and year-round warm weather. Locals often call the island Sanibel Islands younger sister, and every year more and more people get to experience its captivating beauty. You can drive to Captiva Island...
FORT MYERS, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Live animals found thrown in dumpster behind Fort Myers pet store

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Dozens of live animals were found tossed in the trash at a Fort Myers pet store. While sifting through the dumpster at the Petco at the corner of U.S. 41 and Daniels Parkway on Monday night, Sierra Brownlow found more than roughly 30 animals still alive, but sitting in a box in the dumpster. Of those included around 20 fish and 10 shrimp, she said.
FORT MYERS, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy