Look: Here’s How Tom Brady’s Movie Performed At Box Office This Weekend

By Milo Taibi
 3 days ago

The motion picture 80 for Brady , which depicts the true story of four friends who traveled to watch Tom Brady in Super Bowl LI, made its box office debut this past Friday night.

The sports comedy generated a reported $12.5 million - the second-most revenue of all films this weekend - and finished behind only Knock at the Cabin .

The Brady-centered film and M. Night Shyamalan's Knock at the Cabin surpassed James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water , which had topped the weekend box office since its debut in mid-December.

In theory, the timing for 80 for Brady 's release couldn't have been much better. With the legendary quarterback's sudden retirement, Brady has held the public's attention over the last week.

The film was released to mixed reviews, but enjoyed a positive overall assessment from The Ringer . Alison Herman said of the film, " 80 for Brady is a movie for people who miss movie stars, and a reminder that four of our best are still with us."

80 for Brady still has ground to cover to recoup all costs associated with the film's production. With a reported budget of $28 million, those associated with Paramount Pictures will hope for a consistent audience turnout over the coming weeks.

Boasting a star-studded cast including Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field, the PG-13 rated film should have a demographic spanning families and New England Patriots fans.

Those considering making the trip to see 80 for Brady can access the movie's trailer below.

