ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckeesport, PA

Police: 1 officer killed, another injured in shooting in Pennsylvania

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
ESPN 690
ESPN 690
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DISlE_0keikLSC00

One officer was killed and another was injured in a shooting Monday in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, police say.

>> Read more trending news

In a news release, Allegheny County Police Department said that just after 12 p.m. Monday, McKeesport Police Department was called out to a domestic-related disturbance in the 1400 block of Wilson Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that a person was acting aggressively toward family members. He walked away when officers attempted to speak with them. One of the family members tried to alert officers that he may be armed.

The man walked to the 1300 block of Grandview Avenue and was met there by officers. He then allegedly turned and began firing. According to WPXI , both officers returned fire and were both hit. The suspect continued to walk away. The man then turned the corner to an intersection - Versailles Avenue and Patterson Street. A third officer was there. They both exchanged gunfire, hitting the suspect.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to a trauma center in Pittsburgh, according to authorities. He is currently in stable condition.

One of the officers was killed in the incident. According to WPXI , he has been identified as Sean Sluganski, 32.

The other officer was taken to the hospital but has since been released. He has been identified as Charles Thomas Jr., 35, according to The Associated Press.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police at 1-833-255-8477.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released including the name of the suspect.


Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Suspect ID’d, charged in deadly Moxham shooting

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — A Pittsburgh teenager has been charged with shooting and killing another man in Johnstown. Michael Cogdell, 18, is facing charges stemming from a shooting on the 600 block of Park Avenue in the Moxham Historic District of the city on Jan. 23. Shortly after 2 p.m., 41-year-old Marvin Price was found […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
fox8tv.com

2 Wanted in Moxham Shooting

We’ve learned 2 people are wanted in connection to last month’s deadly shooting in broad daylight in front of a Church and School in the Moxham section of Johnstown. One of those wanted is the victim’s significant other. Criminal complaints filed this week in the case show...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
wtae.com

One person in the hospital after being stabbed in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — An investigation was underway after a person was stabbed in Pittsburgh’s Troy neighborhood. The incident happened around 11:55 p.m. Thursday on Hatteras Street. Police said they were called for a domestic situation when they found the stabbing victim. The victim was last reported to be in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

1 officer killed, another injured in shooting outside Pittsburgh

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (WTAJ) – One officer has been killed and another was injured following a shootout approximately 12 miles south of Pittsburgh. McKeesport officers were reporting to a domestic call on the 1400 block of Wilson Street at 12:11 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, and were warned a man might be armed. Officers got there […]
MCKEESPORT, PA
cranberryeagle.com

1 flown to hospital after Route 28 crash

BUFFALO TWP — Crews responded Wednesday, Feb. 8, morning to a crash on Route 28 that resulted in one person being taken to a Pittsburgh hospital, according to officials. Around 6:45 a.m., crews were dispatched to a single vehicle accident with an injury. According to scanner reports, a car hit a tree near Exit 17 on Route 28.
PITTSBURGH, PA
tourcounsel.com

Century III Mall | Shopping mall in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania

Century III Mall is a defunct enclosed shopping mall located along Route 51 in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, approximately 10 miles southeast of downtown Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States. The mall was built on a former slag dump in 1979. The Century III Mall planning began in 1976, opened in 1979, and closed in 2019. Anchor stores included Kaufmann's, Gimbels, JCPenney, Sears, and Montgomery Ward.
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
ESPN 690

ESPN 690

Jacksonville, FL
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
281K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN 690 is Jacksonville's home for ESPN sports radio, WOKV-AM.

 https://www.espn690.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy