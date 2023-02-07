Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Father of Kayla Green speaks out for first time as Mount Vernon cheerleaders ready for nationals
Marlan Green spoke with News 12's Veronica Jean Seltzer before the cheer team his daughter captained heads to nationals for the first time in program history.
Can You Guess The Best South Dakota City For Pizza Lovers?
It's hard to resist the cheesy taste of pizza. Heck, some people tend to eat the entire pizza pie!. When you think of pizza you think of cities like New York and Chicago. Most Sioux Falls residents would not think the city would be a great pizza spot. But think again! A new survey from LawnStarter ranks Sioux Falls as one of the best cities for pizza lovers.
Sioux Falls Eatery Named Best “Hole in the Wall” Mexican Food in SD
Cheapism.com recently compiled a master list of the best 'Hole in the Wall' Mexican restaurants in each and every state across our great country. There's no surprise that there are many great spots in South Dakota that could make the list, but one right here in the Sioux Empire was named best in the entire Mount Rushmore State.
Thursday Scoreboard – Feburary 9
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on this Thursday here: NHLGolden Knights 5, Wilds 1 COLLEGE WRESTLINGAugustana 23, Northern State 9 SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALLAberdeen Christian 62, Aberdeen Roncalli 40 Bridgewater-Emery 66, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 49 Burke 50, Kimball/White Lake 38 Canistota 64, Gayville-Volin 47 Chester 58, Flandreau 45 Clark/Willow […]
Family attorneys release photo of Gabby Petito with bloody face
Attorneys for Gabby Petito's family say the photo was taken just weeks before her killing.
Most Dangerous Intersections in South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota
You could be risking your life when diving through these Worst Most Dangerous Intersections in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. Check out the worst and most dangerous intersections in each state. The data used to come up with the one most dangerous intersection in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota was...
sdpb.org
First Black filmmaker had deep South Dakota roots
This interview originally aired on "In the Moment" on SDPB Radio. Oscar Micheaux broke ground as a homesteader and as a filmmaker. The twentieth-century author, director and producer was a homesteader in Gregory County, South Dakota, before he went to Hollywood. Marty Watson is a scholar from that same county....
This is the Most Stressed Out Town in South Dakota
We're all a little stressed out these days, am I right? Well, depending on where you live in South Dakota, your stress level might be through the roof. Zippia has made a list of the most stressed-out cities in each of the 50 U.S. states and the top spot in the Mount Rushmore State may surprise you.
dakotanewsnow.com
Medical cannabis company in Wessington finding success in South Dakota
WESSINGTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s medical cannabis industry is still navigating hurdles set in front of them by regulations, and learning more about the market they’re in. But a family run operation in central South Dakota said it’s finding success across the state. What...
dakotanewsnow.com
Cold front moves into South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A cold front will be moving into the region today, bringing with it a chance of snowfall. Most of us will see around an inch or less of fresh accumulation. There will be some locations in south central South Dakota that see closer to around 2 inches and some slightly higher isolated totals will be possible. Temperatures around Aberdeen and Pierre will be falling throughout the day.
Another cold start in NJ before record challenging temperatures on Friday
Storm Watch Team meteorologist Michele Powers says thankfully, the rain is light during the game on Super Bowl Sunday.
News 12
Mount Vernon HS put in hold-in-place after altercation between students, their relatives
Sources say Mount Vernon High School was placed in a hold-in-place Thursday. Superintendent of Schools Dr. Waveline Bennett-Conroy said that the incident happened around 10:15 a.m. in between class periods. The superintendent said that five students at the school were involved in an altercation, with one of the students wielding a knife.
agupdate.com
Iowa cattle win breeding heifer show
Jeff Krohnke of Schleswig, Iowa, exhibited the champion breeding heifer, a commercial, at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Breeding Heifer Show Jan. 28 in Sioux Falls. The reserve champion breeding heifer, a Simmental Percentage, came from Addison Brueggeman of Lake Park, Iowa. Kody Lucherk, Canyon, Texas, evaluated a total of...
Two $50,000 Powerball winners sold in SD
Two Powerball lottery players in South Dakota had $50,000 winning tickets.
South Dakota Is Looking For Powerball Winners, Check Tickets
Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. The Powerball Jackpot drawing occurs every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday evening. Although a South Dakota ticket did not win the $754.6 million prize, two Powerball Jackpot tickets did win a huge amount of money. One of the winning tickets was sold in Sioux Falls.
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 7 additional stores to close in New Jersey
Stores in Elizabeth, Paramus, Watchung, Marlton, Manahawkin, North Brunswick and Ramsey will be closing.
Large South Dakota Deer Herd Near Milltown [VIDEO]
I was talking to my friend John Stainbrook from the Milltown, South Dakota area the other day and he mentioned that they had a load of deer in the area. Turns out, there IS a lot of deer in his neighborhood. The winter of 2023 has been difficult for humans...
SD’s pheasant predator bounties are wrong for Nebraska, experts say
LINCOLN, Neb. — Pheasant hunting in South Dakota generates an estimated $220 million a year in retail spending and causes an annual flood of 120,000 orange-clad hunters into the state. But a Nebraska state senator’s effort to try to replicate that kind of economic impact by increasing Nebraska’s shrinking pheasant population prompted opposition from biologists […] The post SD’s pheasant predator bounties are wrong for Nebraska, experts say appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
mitchellnow.com
Miss South Dakota suspended while facing theft charge
Miss South Dakota has been suspended from her role while she is facing a first-degree petty theft charge out of Brookings County. Shania Ann Knutson of Brookings committed theft from Walmart on 12 different occasions between October and December. She was allegedly skip scanning and ticket switching. She is accused of stealing around 550 dollars worth of merchandise. Knutson was crowned Miss South Dakota USA last year. She was also Miss South Dakota Teen USA. Knutson’s initial court appearance is scheduled for next week.
hubcityradio.com
HB1133 passes the South Dakota House
PIERRE, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- The South Dakota House passed HB1133 dealing with the issue of the definition of a commodity for the purpose of eminent domain. The bill’s prime sponsor, Representative Karla Lems of Canton talks about what the bill is about. District 22 Representative Roger Chase of Huron explains that...
