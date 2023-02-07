ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, SD

KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Can You Guess The Best South Dakota City For Pizza Lovers?

It's hard to resist the cheesy taste of pizza. Heck, some people tend to eat the entire pizza pie!. When you think of pizza you think of cities like New York and Chicago. Most Sioux Falls residents would not think the city would be a great pizza spot. But think again! A new survey from LawnStarter ranks Sioux Falls as one of the best cities for pizza lovers.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Thursday Scoreboard – Feburary 9

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on this Thursday here: NHLGolden Knights 5, Wilds 1 COLLEGE WRESTLINGAugustana 23, Northern State 9 SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALLAberdeen Christian 62, Aberdeen Roncalli 40 Bridgewater-Emery 66, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 49 Burke 50, Kimball/White Lake 38 Canistota 64, Gayville-Volin 47 Chester 58, Flandreau 45 Clark/Willow […]
sdpb.org

First Black filmmaker had deep South Dakota roots

This interview originally aired on "In the Moment" on SDPB Radio. Oscar Micheaux broke ground as a homesteader and as a filmmaker. The twentieth-century author, director and producer was a homesteader in Gregory County, South Dakota, before he went to Hollywood. Marty Watson is a scholar from that same county....
BROOKINGS, SD
97.3 KKRC

This is the Most Stressed Out Town in South Dakota

We're all a little stressed out these days, am I right? Well, depending on where you live in South Dakota, your stress level might be through the roof. Zippia has made a list of the most stressed-out cities in each of the 50 U.S. states and the top spot in the Mount Rushmore State may surprise you.
IOWA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Medical cannabis company in Wessington finding success in South Dakota

WESSINGTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s medical cannabis industry is still navigating hurdles set in front of them by regulations, and learning more about the market they’re in. But a family run operation in central South Dakota said it’s finding success across the state. What...
WESSINGTON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Cold front moves into South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A cold front will be moving into the region today, bringing with it a chance of snowfall. Most of us will see around an inch or less of fresh accumulation. There will be some locations in south central South Dakota that see closer to around 2 inches and some slightly higher isolated totals will be possible. Temperatures around Aberdeen and Pierre will be falling throughout the day.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
agupdate.com

Iowa cattle win breeding heifer show

Jeff Krohnke of Schleswig, Iowa, exhibited the champion breeding heifer, a commercial, at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Breeding Heifer Show Jan. 28 in Sioux Falls. The reserve champion breeding heifer, a Simmental Percentage, came from Addison Brueggeman of Lake Park, Iowa. Kody Lucherk, Canyon, Texas, evaluated a total of...
SCHLESWIG, IA
973 KKRC Sioux Falls

South Dakota Is Looking For Powerball Winners, Check Tickets

Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. The Powerball Jackpot drawing occurs every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday evening. Although a South Dakota ticket did not win the $754.6 million prize, two Powerball Jackpot tickets did win a huge amount of money. One of the winning tickets was sold in Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

SD’s pheasant predator bounties are wrong for Nebraska, experts say

LINCOLN, Neb. — Pheasant hunting in South Dakota generates an estimated $220 million a year in retail spending and causes an annual flood of 120,000 orange-clad hunters into the state. But a Nebraska state senator’s effort to try to replicate that kind of economic impact by increasing Nebraska’s shrinking pheasant population prompted opposition from biologists […] The post SD’s pheasant predator bounties are wrong for Nebraska, experts say appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
NEBRASKA STATE
mitchellnow.com

Miss South Dakota suspended while facing theft charge

Miss South Dakota has been suspended from her role while she is facing a first-degree petty theft charge out of Brookings County. Shania Ann Knutson of Brookings committed theft from Walmart on 12 different occasions between October and December. She was allegedly skip scanning and ticket switching. She is accused of stealing around 550 dollars worth of merchandise. Knutson was crowned Miss South Dakota USA last year. She was also Miss South Dakota Teen USA. Knutson’s initial court appearance is scheduled for next week.
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
hubcityradio.com

HB1133 passes the South Dakota House

PIERRE, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- The South Dakota House passed HB1133 dealing with the issue of the definition of a commodity for the purpose of eminent domain. The bill’s prime sponsor, Representative Karla Lems of Canton talks about what the bill is about. District 22 Representative Roger Chase of Huron explains that...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

