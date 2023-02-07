SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A cold front will be moving into the region today, bringing with it a chance of snowfall. Most of us will see around an inch or less of fresh accumulation. There will be some locations in south central South Dakota that see closer to around 2 inches and some slightly higher isolated totals will be possible. Temperatures around Aberdeen and Pierre will be falling throughout the day.

