Buresh Blog: Winter 80-Degree Days... Severe Weather Awareness Week
And so the beat goes on - at least one day each month hitting 80 degrees since Jan., 2016. 85 straight months, 6 winters! Two 80-degree days so far in Feb. will insure the streak continues well past 90 straight months.
This week - through Feb. 10th - is “ Severe Weather Preparedness Week ”:
MONDAY: Lightning
TUESDAY: Marine Hazards & Rip Currents
WEDNESDAY: Thunderstorms & Tornadoes
2022 U.S. tornadoes:
Remember a WATCH means conditions are favorable for severe weather... a WARNING for your area means severe weather is imminent & you need to take action.
THURSDAY: Hurricane & Flooding
FRIDAY: Extreme Temps. & Wildfires
