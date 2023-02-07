ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Buresh Blog: Winter 80-Degree Days... Severe Weather Awareness Week

By Mike Buresh
Action News Jax
 3 days ago

And so the beat goes on - at least one day each month hitting 80 degrees since Jan., 2016. 85 straight months, 6 winters! Two 80-degree days so far in Feb. will insure the streak continues well past 90 straight months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q6BMe_0keijG4m00

This week - through Feb. 10th - is “ Severe Weather Preparedness Week ”:

MONDAY: Lightning

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HfdRL_0keijG4m00

TUESDAY: Marine Hazards & Rip Currents

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eK89S_0keijG4m00

WEDNESDAY: Thunderstorms & Tornadoes

2022 U.S. tornadoes:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KgkRD_0keijG4m00

Remember a WATCH means conditions are favorable for severe weather... a WARNING for your area means severe weather is imminent & you need to take action.

THURSDAY: Hurricane & Flooding

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e6ad1_0keijG4m00

FRIDAY: Extreme Temps. & Wildfires

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VD061_0keijG4m00

Comments / 0

Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy