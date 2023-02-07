ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Effingham Radio

Illinois Community Colleges Celebrate Critical Workforce Training During Career And Technical Education Month

Lake Land College has been a leader in career and technical workforce training for more than 55 years. February is Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month, and Illinois community colleges across the state are celebrating their valuable role in preparing the workforce for in-demand jobs. CTE programs offered at community colleges provide students with hands-on training and real-world experience in a variety of industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, and technology.
MATTOON, IL
Effingham Radio

Illinois Chamber Of Commerce Submits Comments Opposing FTC’s Proposed Rule Banning Non-Competes

The Illinois Chamber of Commerce recently filed comments with the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) opposing the FTC’s proposed rule banning on all noncompetition agreements nationwide. The Chamber opposes the proposed noncompete ban because it would wipe out Illinois’s recently enacted bipartisan noncompete reform law (the “Illinois Compromise”), along with similar bipartisan compromises in many other states across the nation.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Alternative energy being rejected in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — There has been strife surrounding solar farms and energy storage units in Central Illinois. While companies are trying to go green in Central Illinois, residents prefer their greenspace. In January, the Morton Plan Commission voted against an energy storage unit taking up 20 acres of...
PEORIA, IL
The Center Square

Illinois lawmaker: Property taxes will 'go to Mars' if teacher pensions aren't addressed

(The Center Square) – An Illinois lawmaker is warning of even higher property taxes if costs surrounding the Illinois Teachers' Retirement System are not addressed. The Illinois House Personnel and Pensions Committee met virtually with Illinois Teachers' Retirement System representatives Thursday to get an update on the statewide pension fund. TRS currently has a total unfunded pension liability of $80.6 billion among two different tiers of employees. Tier 1 is...
ILLINOIS STATE
wvik.org

Statewide: From north to south, Illinois' political divide

If you need visual proof of the political differences between the Chicago area and most of downstate Illinois, just look at the recent gubernatorial election. JB Pritzker gained the support of the more populated Cook and collar counties. But elsewhere, there were only a few patches of blue, surrounded by deep red. Still, Pritzker had more than enough support to win statewide.
ILLINOIS STATE

