Effingham Radio
Illinois Community Colleges Celebrate Critical Workforce Training During Career And Technical Education Month
Lake Land College has been a leader in career and technical workforce training for more than 55 years. February is Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month, and Illinois community colleges across the state are celebrating their valuable role in preparing the workforce for in-demand jobs. CTE programs offered at community colleges provide students with hands-on training and real-world experience in a variety of industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, and technology.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Pritzker announces $40 million grant program to promote development-ready ‘megasites’
SPRINGFIELD – Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday announced the creation of a $40 million grant program to incentivize the creation of large development-ready areas known as “megasites” across the state. Megasites are large swaths of land, developed to attract businesses such as manufacturing plants, warehouses and distribution...
Water Assistance Program in Illinois: Households with $2,852 to $8,778 income can get an extra $2,500 or $5,000
Life in Illinois is both easy and difficult. Of course, it is easy for people who are earning sufficiently and have their own homes. On the other hand, so many people are struggling for their survival. These are especially the ones who don’t have jobs, their own homes, and proper clothing and healthcare facilities.
wpsdlocal6.com
State of Illinois details free income tax preparation assistance for low, moderate income families
SPRINGFIELD, IL — Low-to-moderate income families who need assistance with income tax preparation can get free help from several trusted programs across the country. According to a Thursday release from the State of Illinois, some of the programs providing free, basic income-tax return preparation with electronic filing include:. The...
Effingham Radio
Illinois Chamber Of Commerce Submits Comments Opposing FTC’s Proposed Rule Banning Non-Competes
The Illinois Chamber of Commerce recently filed comments with the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) opposing the FTC’s proposed rule banning on all noncompetition agreements nationwide. The Chamber opposes the proposed noncompete ban because it would wipe out Illinois’s recently enacted bipartisan noncompete reform law (the “Illinois Compromise”), along with similar bipartisan compromises in many other states across the nation.
Central Illinois Proud
Alternative energy being rejected in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — There has been strife surrounding solar farms and energy storage units in Central Illinois. While companies are trying to go green in Central Illinois, residents prefer their greenspace. In January, the Morton Plan Commission voted against an energy storage unit taking up 20 acres of...
Madison County Record
Administrative Director Declares Two Illinois Associate Judges Appointed in the Twentieth Judicial Circuit
Marcia M. Meis, Director of the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts, announced that the Twentieth Judicial Circuit judges voted to select Leah A. Captain and L. Dominic Kujawa, Jr. as associate judges of the Twentieth Judicial Circuit. Ms. Captain received her undergraduate degree in 2005 from Webster University in...
Economy losing billions due to childcare, how Central Illinois parents are coping
CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WCIA)– Many families know the struggle of juggling work and childcare. It’s not a new issue. But a new study shows how much it is impacting the US economy. A new study from non-profit, ReadyNation, reports the US economy is losing $122 billion dollars a year when parents miss work from inadequate […]
Illinois lawmaker: Property taxes will 'go to Mars' if teacher pensions aren't addressed
(The Center Square) – An Illinois lawmaker is warning of even higher property taxes if costs surrounding the Illinois Teachers' Retirement System are not addressed. The Illinois House Personnel and Pensions Committee met virtually with Illinois Teachers' Retirement System representatives Thursday to get an update on the statewide pension fund. TRS currently has a total unfunded pension liability of $80.6 billion among two different tiers of employees. Tier 1 is...
wmay.com
Hospitals not meeting standard of care around Illinois – the United States
A watchdog group says more than half of Illinois hospitals are failing to comply with federal price transparency guidelines – but both Springfield hospitals are in compliance. The group Patient Rights Advocate looked at whether hospitals are following the federal rule requiring them to post prices online for around...
Up to $30,000 in stimulus money available for homeowners in Illinois
Are you struggling to pay your rent or home mortgage? If so, here is some good news for you. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in Illinois? The American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. Let's look closer at the details.
National store chain closing another Illinois location
A popular national store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its store locations in Illinois early next month. Read on to learn more. The Daily Herald recently confirmed that the Best Buy store in Algonquin would be closing permanently early next month.
Proposed bills would provide property tax relief for seniors
The bills would freeze property tax assessments for seniors a year before they qualify for social security. Advocates say they hear from people in their 70s who are still working part time jobs so they can pay their property taxes.
Ameresco to develop solar facility at abandoned Illinois landfill
Renewable energy developer Ameresco said Thursday it would work with officials in Illinois to develop a 5-megawatt solar power facility at an abandoned landfill.
Illinois utility says transition to clean energy is reason for rate hikes
(WTVO) — Ameren Illinois says the transition to clean energy standards is what’s behind price increases being proposed by the Illinois Commerce Commission. Ameren is asking for a $160 million increase in natural gas rates and a $425 million electric rate hike over the next four years. According to The Center Square, Ameren Communications Director […]
wvik.org
Statewide: From north to south, Illinois' political divide
If you need visual proof of the political differences between the Chicago area and most of downstate Illinois, just look at the recent gubernatorial election. JB Pritzker gained the support of the more populated Cook and collar counties. But elsewhere, there were only a few patches of blue, surrounded by deep red. Still, Pritzker had more than enough support to win statewide.
WQAD
Illinois becomes 3rd state to require all businesses to offer PTO
Anyone who works in Illinois will be allowed five days of paid leave, including part-time employees. The bill will take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: High winds to blame for thousands losing power Thursday in Central Illinois
(25 News Now) - The Ameren Illinois outage map shows many without power across Central Illinois. That number is much lower than the couple of thousand the map showed earlier in the day. A 25News crew near the Par-a-Dice Hotel and Casino around 10 a.m. witnessed part of a tree...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois monthly diaper allowance: Lawmakers push for legislation to help families
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Two Chicago-area lawmakers are pushing for the creation of a monthly diaper allowance. It is estimated one in three families nationwide don't have the money to purchase diapers. "In 2004, nobody was talking about diaper need," said Lee Ann Porter of the Loving Bottoms Diaper Bank. "I...
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois amid gusty winds
Ameren reports thousands of power outages in Missouri and Illinois on Thursday morning as intense wind hits the Midwest.
