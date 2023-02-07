ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

McCort’s Bair scores 1,000th point as Crushers fall

By Anderley Penwell
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27yps5_0keij1v800

Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above .

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Berlin-Brothersvalley 90, Meyersdale 28
Central Martinsburg 62, Chestnut Ridge 28
Greater Johnstown 78, Bishop Carroll 44

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Westmont Hilltop 59, Bishop McCort 44
Glendale 53, Juniata Valley 38
Clearfield 47, Penns Valley 43

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Second half comeback leads Windber past Conemaugh Township

Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above. GIRLS PREP BASKETBALLAltoona 41, Carlisle 38Johnstown Christian 41, Dubois Christian 31Penns Manor 40, Cambria Heights 31 BOYS PREP BASKETBALLAltoona 79, Carlisle 51Bald Eagle 54, […]
WINDBER, PA
WTAJ

Central, Johnstown continue dominance

Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above. BOYS BASKETBALLBald Eagle Area 52, Tyrone 51, OTCentral Martinsburg 58, Richland 37Chambersburg 58, Altoona 56, OTHollidaysburg 49, Penns Valley 19Bishop McCort 34, Greater Johnstown […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Westmont-Hilltop girls beat Forest Hills for second time this season

Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above. GIRLS PREP BASKETBALLRichland 43, Greater Johnstown 48Westmont Hilltop 41, Forest Hills 39 BOYS PREP BASKETBALLAltoona 67, Hollidaysburg 47
FOREST HILLS, PA
WTAJ

State College tops CV, takes Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above. GIRLS PREP BASKETBALLBlacklick Valley 48, Conemaugh Valley 40Chestnut Ridge 54, Somerset 25Conemaugh Township 41, North Star 35Punxsutawney 50, St. Marys 25State College 59, Cumberland […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
WTAJ

Police: Altoona woman found stuck in donation box

BLAIR COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Allegheny Township Police had to rescue an Altoona woman from a clothing donation box on Wednesday. Police Chief Mike Robinson said they responded to a call of a person being stuck inside a clothing donation box at 5:21 p.m. on Feb. 8. The donation box was located in the […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Biden has tense exchange with Republicans on Social Security during State of the Union

A section from President Biden’s State of the Union address that aimed to ding Republicans on plans to cut Social Security turned into an unusual moment of live policy discussion — and apparent agreement — during the annual speech. “Some Republicans want Social Security and Medicare to sunset,” Biden said. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) […]
WTAJ

Housekeeper cleaned out Altoona woman’s bank account, police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A housekeeper is accused of cleaning more than houses after $16,000 was cleaned out of a bank account where a woman got her social security checks deposited, Altoona police report. Court documents show that Jennifer Potts, 52, of Altoona, is facing multiple felony charges after an investigation into the missing finances […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Arrest made in murder of missing Pennsylvania mother

Montgomery County Officials have arrested the person responsible for the murder of the missing mother, Jennifer Brown. Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele and Limerick Township Police Chief Robert J. Matalavage announced that 33-year-old Blair Watts has been arrested for the murder. Watts was a business partner and friend of Jennifer Brown who had plans […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

How much does a Super Bowl commercial cost?

(WHTM) — Some people watch the Super Bowl for the football, some watch it for the Halftime Show, and some watch it for the commercials. Year after year, the Super Bowl breaks records for the most watched television broadcast in the United States. According to sportsnaut.com, since the year 2010, the Super Bowl has averaged […]
WTAJ

Woman hit with insurance fraud following Altoona crash, AG says

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Hollidaysburg woman is accused of insurance fraud after the Office of the Attorney General said she added a vehicle to her policy after a crash and tried to make a claim. The investigation into Anastasia Morris, 42, of Hollidaysburg, began after Altoona police were called to a crash between a Jeep […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Man charged with homicide in slaying of McKeesport police officer

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (AP) — A man is facing homicide and other charges in the shooting and killing of one police officer, and the wounding of a second officer after they responded to a domestic disturbance call in western Pennsylvania. Johnathan Jermia Morris — 31, of McKeesport — is charged in Allegheny County with criminal homicide, […]
MCKEESPORT, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown woman sentenced in 2022 deadly shooting

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown woman was sentenced after pleading guilty in a deadly shooting at 3 Reds Tavern. Arlaya Morris was sentenced for the 2022 shooting death of Elliot West. She entered a plea to third-degree murder on Jan. 17. Morris was sentenced to 10 to 30 years in state prison, according to […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

45K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy