Editor’s Note; This is the first of a new column series in which we road trip to explore the diners and dives of Kosciusko and surrounding counties. “Ok, so how are we going to rate these places?” Banker Paul eyed a one-page plastic menu with a smear of dried ketchup. We gingerly sat at a purple vinyl table, the only patrons actually in the restaurant although I could hear the lonely sounds of one person bowling and the guffaws of bearded guys around the bar. We had embarked upon the lofty goal of road-tripping through diners and dives and bar food nearby. Someone had put together a list.

WARSAW, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO