inkfreenews.com

Dives And Diners — The Start Of The 2023 Road Trip For A Homesick America

Editor’s Note; This is the first of a new column series in which we road trip to explore the diners and dives of Kosciusko and surrounding counties. “Ok, so how are we going to rate these places?” Banker Paul eyed a one-page plastic menu with a smear of dried ketchup. We gingerly sat at a purple vinyl table, the only patrons actually in the restaurant although I could hear the lonely sounds of one person bowling and the guffaws of bearded guys around the bar. We had embarked upon the lofty goal of road-tripping through diners and dives and bar food nearby. Someone had put together a list.
WARSAW, IN
963xke.com

City gives update on Superior Circle sewer project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Crews continue work on a consolidation sewer pipe project near the northwest corner of Superior Circle. According to City Utilities, workers were able to move ahead of schedule on a portion of the work that would have taken place throughout the summer. The additional...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Lutheran Life Villages buys Fort Wayne memory care facility

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Lutheran Life Villages, a nonprofit serving northeast Indiana, has acquired North Woods Village at Inverness Lakes, a licensed memory care assisted living center in Fort Wayne. The nonprofit says North Woods Village’s memory care services are an important addition to its portfolio. Lutheran...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Several Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Indiana

UNION, N.J. (Inside Indiana Business and AP): New Jersey-based Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. announced this week that it will close 150 additional stores in the U.S., including five in Indiana. The move comes after the retailer said it had raised about $1 billion through a preferred stock offering and warrants to purchase its common stock in order to pay off debt.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Planning Valentine’s Day in Fort Wayne? What to know

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re still looking for Valentine’s Day dinner options, WANE 15 talked to over 15 local restaurants ahead of Valentine’s Day to see if any restaurants were completely booked. Most restaurants reported to be completely full for reservations during normal dinner...
FORT WAYNE, IN
westbendnews.net

Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser for Nick

Nicholas Schlueter, a student at Paulding Exempted Village Schools is currently in ICU. He was diagnosed with a very rare 5cm (large) arachnoid cyst with a subdural hematoma. He has had two surgeries to correct this. The family will be dealing with time off work and other expenses for the foreseeable future.
PAYNE, OH
wfft.com

Fort Wayne school districts react to USDA nutrition proposal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- United States Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced his proposal for national changes to school lunches Friday. He says more than 15.3 million kids eat breakfast at school every day, and 29.6 million get a school lunch. "We serve around 20,000 meals from this building and...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Andrews eyes Huntington water supply to solve water woes

ANDREWS, Ind. (WANE) – Many citizens of Andrews, Indiana are entrenched in a court case against several companies for chemicals in their town’s drinking water. While the plaintiffs may be able to wait for the longwinded machine of justice to churn out results, likely years down the line, the town doesn’t have that luxury.
ANDREWS, IN
WANE-TV

Diana Krall to perform at Fort Wayne’s Foellinger Theatre

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) While summer is months away, Fort Wayne’s Parks & Recreation is working to schedule performers for its 2023 Foellinger Theatre Summer Concert Series. The show is slated for Tuesday, Aug 1, at 8:00 p.m. One of the performers named to the schedule is Grammy Award...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Closure on 700 W in Jay County

JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A section of 700 W will be closed for the weekend. The area affected is the section between 700 S and 800 S.
WOWO News

Coliseum announces naming rights for ticket office

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum ticket office now has a new name. Officials from the Coliseum and Midwest America made the announcement Thursday that the ticket office will now be known as the “MidWest America Ticket Office”. The naming rights come with a multi-year agreement between the two.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

SACS addresses viral post of Homestead student in blackface

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead High School was under a “lockout” Thursday, following a viral social media post of a student in blackface that has prompted outrage from both parents and students in Southwest Allen County Schools. The lockout means no one could leave the building...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN

