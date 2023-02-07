Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wfft.com
GK Cafe & Provisions opens in Downtown Fort Wayne, provides accessible groceries
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A new cafe is open in Downtown Fort Wayne where customers can walk out with coffee, pastries and tomatoes. Grace Kelly May knows the bakery and restaurant businesses, but she never expected to venture into groceries until now. "There's definitely a need for it downtown...
inkfreenews.com
Dives And Diners — The Start Of The 2023 Road Trip For A Homesick America
Editor’s Note; This is the first of a new column series in which we road trip to explore the diners and dives of Kosciusko and surrounding counties. “Ok, so how are we going to rate these places?” Banker Paul eyed a one-page plastic menu with a smear of dried ketchup. We gingerly sat at a purple vinyl table, the only patrons actually in the restaurant although I could hear the lonely sounds of one person bowling and the guffaws of bearded guys around the bar. We had embarked upon the lofty goal of road-tripping through diners and dives and bar food nearby. Someone had put together a list.
wfft.com
Downed tree at Ardmore and Nuttman
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A tree has been knocked down at Ardmore and Nuttman Avenues. Drivers should use caution in the area.
963xke.com
City gives update on Superior Circle sewer project
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Crews continue work on a consolidation sewer pipe project near the northwest corner of Superior Circle. According to City Utilities, workers were able to move ahead of schedule on a portion of the work that would have taken place throughout the summer. The additional...
WOWO News
Lutheran Life Villages buys Fort Wayne memory care facility
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Lutheran Life Villages, a nonprofit serving northeast Indiana, has acquired North Woods Village at Inverness Lakes, a licensed memory care assisted living center in Fort Wayne. The nonprofit says North Woods Village’s memory care services are an important addition to its portfolio. Lutheran...
WOWO News
Several Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Indiana
UNION, N.J. (Inside Indiana Business and AP): New Jersey-based Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. announced this week that it will close 150 additional stores in the U.S., including five in Indiana. The move comes after the retailer said it had raised about $1 billion through a preferred stock offering and warrants to purchase its common stock in order to pay off debt.
WANE-TV
National Pizza Day! Here are Yelp’s Top 10 Fort Wayne pizza spots
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Thursday is National Pizza Day, and in honor of the celebration, Yelp created a list of the top 10 spots in Fort Wayne to grab a slice. Taking into account each Fort Wayne business in the pizza category, Yelp ranked them by the ratings and total volume of reviews.
WANE-TV
Café, grocery store hybrid to soon open in downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Over seven years after opening up her own bakery, Grace Kelly May, owner of GK Baked Goods, will soon be opening a café and grocery store two years in the making in downtown Fort Wayne. The store, GK Cafe & Provisions, is located...
WANE-TV
Planning Valentine’s Day in Fort Wayne? What to know
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re still looking for Valentine’s Day dinner options, WANE 15 talked to over 15 local restaurants ahead of Valentine’s Day to see if any restaurants were completely booked. Most restaurants reported to be completely full for reservations during normal dinner...
westbendnews.net
Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser for Nick
Nicholas Schlueter, a student at Paulding Exempted Village Schools is currently in ICU. He was diagnosed with a very rare 5cm (large) arachnoid cyst with a subdural hematoma. He has had two surgeries to correct this. The family will be dealing with time off work and other expenses for the foreseeable future.
wfft.com
Police presence at Meijer on Illinois Road: one man arrested
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man was arrested outside the Meijer on Illinois Road Friday afternoon. Authorities say there was a short low-speed chase, after which the man was taken into custody by FWPD.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne school districts react to USDA nutrition proposal
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- United States Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced his proposal for national changes to school lunches Friday. He says more than 15.3 million kids eat breakfast at school every day, and 29.6 million get a school lunch. "We serve around 20,000 meals from this building and...
wfft.com
Downed power lines in north Franke Park area
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Power lines are down at Beckwith Drive and Louisedale Drive. Exercise caution in the area.
WANE-TV
Andrews eyes Huntington water supply to solve water woes
ANDREWS, Ind. (WANE) – Many citizens of Andrews, Indiana are entrenched in a court case against several companies for chemicals in their town’s drinking water. While the plaintiffs may be able to wait for the longwinded machine of justice to churn out results, likely years down the line, the town doesn’t have that luxury.
15 FINDS OUT: NIPSCO and Bolt Energy; the company’s CHOICE program and avoiding scams
When a man wearing a Bolt Energy badge showed up at her front door and offered to take her monthly gas bill down to just $0.19, she signed up on the spot.
WANE-TV
Diana Krall to perform at Fort Wayne’s Foellinger Theatre
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) While summer is months away, Fort Wayne’s Parks & Recreation is working to schedule performers for its 2023 Foellinger Theatre Summer Concert Series. The show is slated for Tuesday, Aug 1, at 8:00 p.m. One of the performers named to the schedule is Grammy Award...
WISH-TV
Social media post of student wearing blackface leads to protest at Homestead High School
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WIBC) – There were protests at a high school in Fort Wayne Thursday after a social media post of a student wearing blackface went viral. The post was originally made over the summer but went viral this week. Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) Superintendent Dr. Park...
wfft.com
Closure on 700 W in Jay County
JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A section of 700 W will be closed for the weekend. The area affected is the section between 700 S and 800 S.
WOWO News
Coliseum announces naming rights for ticket office
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum ticket office now has a new name. Officials from the Coliseum and Midwest America made the announcement Thursday that the ticket office will now be known as the “MidWest America Ticket Office”. The naming rights come with a multi-year agreement between the two.
WANE-TV
SACS addresses viral post of Homestead student in blackface
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead High School was under a “lockout” Thursday, following a viral social media post of a student in blackface that has prompted outrage from both parents and students in Southwest Allen County Schools. The lockout means no one could leave the building...
Comments / 0