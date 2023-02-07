ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A controversial bill is now making its way through the North Carolina House. This is after a heated debate between state senators. The bill is SB 49 also known as the Parent's Bill of Rights and often referred to as the LGBTQ bill. The controversy stems from a rule in the bill that would force teachers to tell parents any information their kids are keeping from them, including the use of different pronouns or if a student is questioning their gender.

