Over the years, so many movies have been filmed here in Louisiana, at one point we earned the nickname "Hollywood South." New Orleans is still a hot-bed for movie production, and though things have settled considerably here in Shreveport, since the heyday for filming following Hurricane Katrina, we can lay claim to some blockbusters including The Guardian, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, The Mist, Click, and Olympus Has Fallen.

