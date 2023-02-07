Linsly Girls Close Season With Win Over Central
WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) The Linsly Lady Cadets closed their season Monday with a 72-48 win over Wheeling Central.
Haylen Cook led the Cadets with a game-high 29 points her teammate Miriam Martinez added 27.
For Central Lily Vogrin had 14 and Valerie Downing added 11 in the loss.
