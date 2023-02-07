ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Linsly Girls Close Season With Win Over Central

By Scott Nolte
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16LrNZ_0keiiTLC00

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) The Linsly Lady Cadets closed their season Monday with a 72-48 win over Wheeling Central.

Haylen Cook led the Cadets with a game-high 29 points her teammate Miriam Martinez added 27.

For Central Lily Vogrin had 14 and Valerie Downing added 11 in the loss.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

Central Wins Thriller Over Linsly

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Troy Anthony’s basket as time expired was the difference Thursday night as Wheeling Central downed Linsly 69-67. Tied at 67 with 9.1 seconds remaining, Tyler Dean grabbed a loose ball and passed it to Anthony for the game winning basket. Quinton Burlenski had an outstanding performance scoring a game-high 37 points which […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Park Hands Union Local Their First Loss

MORRISTOWN,OHIO (WTRF) – Wheeling Park handed Union Local their first loss of the season Wednesday night at the Hangar, 61-49. The Lady Jets are now 21-1, while Wheeling Park improves to 19-2. Lala Woods led the Lady Patriots with a game-high 24, Alexis Bordas had 15 and Jillian Huffman added 10. Reagan Vinskovich led the […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital OVAC Boys Basketball Finals Set

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital OVAC Boys basketball finals are set following Tuesday’s semifinal round. Championship FinalsAt Harrison Central High SchoolSaturday, February 11, 2023 10:00 a.m. – Class 2-A, Monroe Central vs River 12 noon — Class 3-A, Linsly vs Martins Ferry2:00 p.m. – Class 4-A, Weir vs East Liverpool 4:00 p.m. […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Quick Hits: Huggins speaks after “extremely physical game”

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It wasn’t easy, but West Virginia ended its homestand with a win over No. 11 Iowa State on Wednesday. The Mountaineers continued their strong bit of form, notching their third straight win at home. The victory was definitely not handed to them, and Bob Huggins knew that all too well.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Lots of Frustration in Late Game Loss for Nailers

WHEELING, WV- There are a lot of words that can describe how the Wheeling Nailers felt about the final four minutes of Wednesday night’s game against the Toledo Walleye. Most of those words would have a common theme – anger. Wheeling was 3:06 away from potentially being able to take a point out of the […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Local wrestling club enjoys team outing day with Mountaineers

One local wrestling club got to have a team outing day with the West Virginia University Mountaineer wrestling team, which ended with some autographs and smiles. The Monarchs Youth Wrestling Club (MYW) had the opportunity on Sunday to sit mat-side with some of the best college athletes in the nation when the West Virginia Mountaineers […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

No one arrested after Belmont County basketball game

Police said no one was arrested after a basketball game between Martins Ferry and Bellaire in Belmont County. An incident was reported in Martins Ferry on Tuesday night and police say some pushing and shoving happened between two spectators outside the school in the parking lot. Martins Ferry Police chief John McFarland also said there […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
voiceofmotown.com

Cooper Flagg Responds to Bob Huggins’ Visit

Morgantown, West Virginia – Bob Huggins and his assistant coaches, Josh Eilert and DerMarr Johnson, were attendance at the Metro Classic at Kean University in New Jersey to watch the #1 player in high school basketball. Cooper Flagg, a 6’8 power forward from Maine, now plays for the top-ranked...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Just Me & More Salon takes home top prize at Show of Hands

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Heritage’s Show of Hands have been granting the wishes of local businesses for years now. Wednesday night, they highlighted four local black-owned businesses from Wheeling which were front and center. Each had very different business models, but all of them competed for the $6,070 prize. The winner is Rica […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia kid wrestles his way to national championships

(WTRF) – The sport of wrestling involves intense one on one competition. To be successful takes an incredible amount of hard work, courage and dedication. One area wrestler is putting all of those things together and is finding success at the national level. And he’s doing it at the ripe old age of 9. Meet […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Celebrate National Pizza Day and help out Easterseals

W.Va. (WTRF) – I hope you’re hungry folks, because today is National Pizza Day. It’s a perfect time to grab a few slices of your favorite pie, and you can help out a great cause at the same time. Easterseals has teamed up with Greco’s in Wheeling, as well as both original PJ’s Pizza locations […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Weirton declares February as Black History Month

Weirton, W.Va. (WTRF) – As we move through Black History Month, residents all across the Ohio Valley are taking time to honor the occasion. Weirton Mayor Harold Miller presented a a proclamation Monday night to the Dunbar Recreation Center, declaring February Black History Month in Weirton. Don’t forget to watch our “Honoring Black History special” […]
WEIRTON, WV
morgantownmag.com

Five Reasons to Love Hundred

This once-bustling crossroads has an interesting namesake. Take the drive west from Morgantown on W.V. Route 7, and you’ll pass several places you’ve probably heard about: the village of Core, for example, named for the family of the WVU botanist that the Core Arboretum is named for, and Mason–Dixon Historical Park, where the storied surveying duo was forced to stop 23 miles short of their goal in 1767.
HUNDRED, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

86K+
Followers
10K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy