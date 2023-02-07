Whitehouse businesses rally in support for Chiefs QB Mahomes ahead of Super Bowl

WHITEHOUSE, Texas ( KETK ) — Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, a Whitehouse native, couldn’t have a bigger fan base than at home!

Although some might not be Kansas City Chiefs fans, they definitely are Patrick fans.

Whitehouse businesses have their windows painted in support of their guy.

“He’s a super athlete and he’s such a good person and you can tell and I know that he is because as I say we watched him grow up and watch him grow through the sports,” said Chuck Osborn with State Farm Insurance.

Whitehouse residents couldn’t say more kind words about Mahomes, not just on the field but off the field.

“He was popular but very humble in school, very humble. He wasn’t stuck up in school or anything like that,” said former classmate, Arian Avila.

Avila said that he still carries those traits to the league.

“I think everyone here is really proud of him and happy for all that he has achieved and is honestly giving Whitehouse a good name,” said Avila.

Local State Farm agencies are excited to have their own playing for another big ring.

“It’s a real pleasure for all of us to have him involved with State Farm and its commercials,” said Osborn.

The entire city will sit around the TV on Sunday wearing Mahomes’ number on their back and watching the East Texas native face off against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Everyone putting an effort and being a good fan, especially in the community he grew up in,” said Avila.



