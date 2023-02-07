ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitehouse, TX

Whitehouse businesses rally in support for Chiefs QB Mahomes ahead of Super Bowl

By Ashlyn Anderson
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cs3KU_0keiiFEG00

WHITEHOUSE, Texas ( KETK ) — Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, a Whitehouse native, couldn’t have a bigger fan base than at home!

Whitehouse to declare Sunday Feb. 12 Patrick Mahomes Day

Although some might not be Kansas City Chiefs fans, they definitely are Patrick fans.

Whitehouse businesses have their windows painted in support of their guy.

“He’s a super athlete and he’s such a good person and you can tell and I know that he is because as I say we watched him grow up and watch him grow through the sports,” said Chuck Osborn with State Farm Insurance.

Whitehouse residents couldn’t say more kind words about Mahomes, not just on the field but off the field.

“He was popular but very humble in school, very humble. He wasn’t stuck up in school or anything like that,” said former classmate, Arian Avila.

Avila said that he still carries those traits to the league.

“I think everyone here is really proud of him and happy for all that he has achieved and is honestly giving Whitehouse a good name,” said Avila.

Getting to know Patrick Mahomes, the kid from Whitehouse who is headed back to the Super Bowl

Local State Farm agencies are excited to have their own playing for another big ring.

“It’s a real pleasure for all of us to have him involved with State Farm and its commercials,” said Osborn.

The entire city will sit around the TV on Sunday wearing Mahomes’ number on their back and watching the East Texas native face off against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Everyone putting an effort and being a good fan, especially in the community he grew up in,” said Avila.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0keiiFEG00


Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app on Android and iPhone.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas man arrested for theft after sting operation

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested on Wednesday for theft after a sting operation, said the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Amos Lewis Keil, 36, of Lufkin, was charged with theft of property with previous convictions. This offense is a state-jail felony. The sheriff’s office said Keil was suspected of taking wheels, […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
People

All About Patrick Mahomes' Parents, Pat Mahomes and Randi Martin

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes counts his mom, Randi Martin, and dad, Pat Mahomes, among his biggest fans Patrick Mahomes has the support of his parents, Pat Mahomes and Randi Martin, as he heads into Super Bowl LVII. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback gets his athletic talent from his dad Pat, who was an MLB pitcher in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The former athlete has been by his son's side throughout his career, as has his ex-wife Randi, who never doubted that her son would...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

Patrick Mahomes makes disgusting Super Bowl Bet

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes might win his second Super Bowl on Sunday. But at what cost? Mahomes, speaking with Cooper Manning of Fox Sports on Monday, claimed he’ll drink a beer from Manning’s boot should the Chiefs defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Patrick Mahomes says he will drink a beer Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes makes disgusting Super Bowl Bet appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Man found shot from Tyler homicide investigation identified

UPDATE: Tyler Police has identified the victim in this case as 61-year-old Warren Edward Rogers. According to officials, this case is still under investigation. TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police are investigating after a person was found dead on Monday afternoon around 4:20 p.m., the department announced. When the officers arrived in the 1600 Block […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Whitehouse to declare Sunday Feb. 12 Patrick Mahomes Day

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – The city of Whitehouse plans to honor Patrick Mahomes for his third trip to the Super Bowl in four years. Mayor of Whitehouse James Wansley will make the day the Kansas City Chiefs play in the Super Bowl, Feb. 12, Patrick Mahomes Day. Mayor Wansley’s proclamation will take place around 10 […]
WHITEHOUSE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy