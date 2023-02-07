Engineering novel molecules and materials with specific properties can yield significant advances for industrial processes, drug discovery and optoelectronics. However, the search for novel molecules and materials is comparable to looking for a needle in a haystack, since the number of molecules in chemical space is of the unimaginable order of 10 to the power of 60. That is significantly more molecules than there are stars in the known universe. Scientists at Leipzig University and the University of Warwick have now succeeded in developing a new method that enables the targeted design of molecules and materials with specific properties. They have now published their research findings in “Nature Computational Science”.

1 DAY AGO