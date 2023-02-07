Read full article on original website
Related
technologynetworks.com
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Patients Have Altered Gut Microbiota
A new study has explored changes to the gut microbiome in people with myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS). The study’s unique design shows the long-term effects of ME/CFS and identifies a group of microbes associated with the disease’s pathology. The microbiome and ME/CFS. ME/CFS is a disabling illness...
technologynetworks.com
Discovering the Causal Mechanism Behind a Rare Hereditary Disease
Researchers from Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin, the Max Planck Institute for Molecular Genetics (MPIMG), and the University Hospital Schleswig-Holstein (UKSH) have investigated in detail how BPTA syndrome, an extremely rare hereditary condition, arises. A change in the charge of a protein disrupts cellular self-organization, resulting in a developmental disorder. The team also identified hundreds of comparable genetic changes associated with various conditions, such as brain development disorders and predisposition to cancer. This mechanism, which has now been described in the journal Nature*, could be the cause of numerous unexplained diseases and health conditions.
technologynetworks.com
Drug Combination Shows Promise as Treatment for Aggressive Leukemia
Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is an aggressive form of cancer that originates in the bone marrow, rapidly spreads to the blood and can quickly cause death if not treated promptly. Despite recent therapeutic advances, it continues to be associated with poor outcomes in the majority of patients with this disease.
technologynetworks.com
Subset of T Cells Found To Protect Against Pneumococcal Disease
A new study by University of Liverpool researchers reveals how resistance to bacteraemic pneumonia is provided by a unique subset of lung T regulatory cells. Streptococcus pneumoniae (the pneumococcus) is the leading cause of community acquired pneumonia with a significant proportion of cases developing bloodstream infections. Such cases of bacteraemic pneumonia are associated with a high fatality rate ranging from 20% in young adults to approximately 60% in the elderly, despite the broad application of antibiotic treatment and the availability of effective vaccines. The reasons why certain individuals are more susceptible to invasive pneumococcal disease and others more resistant, has been one of the central unanswered questions of pneumococcal research for decades.
technologynetworks.com
Researchers Link Dozens of Gene Variants to ADHD
Why do some people get ADHD, while others do not? And how early in life or in the womb is the seed of ADHD sown?. Researchers from Aarhus University have come closer to answering this question in a large study, which has just been published in the journal Nature Genetics.
technologynetworks.com
Peptide 3D-Printing Inks Could Advance Regenerative Medicine
How do you build complex structures for housing cells using a material as soft as Jell-O? Rice University scientists have the answer, and it represents a potential leap forward for regenerative medicine and medical research in general. Researchers in the lab of Rice’s Jeffrey Hartgerink have figured out how to...
technologynetworks.com
Expert Working Group Lowers Expectations for Alzheimer's Drug Impacts
An expert work group has reframed what is clinically meaningful to slow Alzheimer's disease progression during clinical trials, including treatment impact over time and the need for combination therapies. Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association has published the group's findings and recommendations:. Slowing progression of disease —...
technologynetworks.com
Bio-Rad and Element Biosciences Partner To Deliver Seamless RNA Sequencing Workflow
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb) and Element Biosciences, Inc., developer of a new DNA sequencing platform disrupting genomics, have announced a partnership to demonstrate the capabilities of the Bio-Rad SEQuoia RNA Sequencing Library Preparation portfolio on the Element AVITI™ Benchtop Sequencer. The Element AVITI Sequencing Platform’s novel...
technologynetworks.com
Huge Motor Neuron Study Explores Gene Expression in ALS
A new Cedars-Sinai study in collaboration with the University of California, Irvine (UCI) and the Answer ALS consortium has examined the expression of thousands of genes in stem cell generated motor neurons that are known to die in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a fatal neurological disorder known as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease.
technologynetworks.com
How Spatial Phenotyping Can Uncover Novel Insights in Tissue Biology
Rather than choosing between the detail of single-cell RNA sequencing and the in situ capabilities of conventional immunohistochemistry, spatial phenotyping allow you to visualize and quantify dozens of biomarkers in a single tissue sample while maintaining cellular and sub-cellular detail. Put cellular function in context. Account for every cell in...
technologynetworks.com
Tiny Gene Fragments Are Crucial for Blood Sugar Maintenance
When cells copy DNA to produce RNA transcripts, they include only some chunks of genetic material known as exons and throw out the rest. The resulting product is a fully-mature RNA molecule, which might then be used as a template to build a protein. One of the features of gene...
technologynetworks.com
Secrets of Strep A Virulence Revealed
Griffith University researchers have unlocked one of the secrets as to why some forms of Strep A are associated with severe invasive infection. Invasive Strep A diseases are responsible for more than 163,000 deaths each year globally and a recent increase in cases of invasive Strep A disease has been observed in Victoria, New South Wales and internationally.
technologynetworks.com
Fluoride Exposure May Increase Risk of Hypothyroidism in Pregnancy
New research out of York University found that fluoride exposure via drinking water may increase the risk of hypothyroidism in pregnant women. In a smaller subset of participants, the researchers found lower IQ scores between boys whose mothers had been diagnosed with hypothyroidism compared to boys whose mothers had normal thyroid levels.
technologynetworks.com
The Kruskal–Wallis Test
The Kruskal–Wallis test is a statistical test used to compare two or more groups for a continuous or discrete variable. It is a non-parametric test, meaning that it assumes no particular distribution of your data and is analogous to the one-way analysis of variance (ANOVA). The Kruskal Wallis test is sometimes referred to as the one-way ANOVA on ranks or the Kruskal Wallis one-way ANOVA.
technologynetworks.com
New Epigenetic Editing Technique Could Improve Crops
Cassava is one of the most important crops in the tropics, feeding half a billion people in more than 80 countries. Cassava bacterial blight (CBB) is a devastating disease that causes crop losses worldwide. Pioneering research led by Rebecca Bart, PhD, member, Donald Danforth Plant Science Center, and her collaborators at the University of California at Los Angeles and University of Hawaii at Manoa demonstrated that a new technology, epigenome editing, can reduce CBB symptoms in cassava plants while maintaining normal growth and development. These findings will not only increase cassava resistance to CBB, with the potential to improve yields for farmers but also lay the groundwork for using epigenome editing to improve other crops. Their work, Improving cassava bacterial blight resistance by editing the epigenome, was recently published in the scientific journal Nature Communications.
technologynetworks.com
Mosquito’s Chromosomes Organize as “Liquid Crystals”
When it comes to DNA, one pesky mosquito turns out to be a rebel among species. Researchers at Rice University’s Center for Theoretical Biological Physics (CTBP) are among the pioneers of a new approach to studying DNA. Instead of focusing on chromosomes as linear sequences of genetic code, they’re looking for clues on how their folded 3D shapes might determine gene expression and regulation.
technologynetworks.com
New Method for Targeted Design of Molecules With AI
Engineering novel molecules and materials with specific properties can yield significant advances for industrial processes, drug discovery and optoelectronics. However, the search for novel molecules and materials is comparable to looking for a needle in a haystack, since the number of molecules in chemical space is of the unimaginable order of 10 to the power of 60. That is significantly more molecules than there are stars in the known universe. Scientists at Leipzig University and the University of Warwick have now succeeded in developing a new method that enables the targeted design of molecules and materials with specific properties. They have now published their research findings in “Nature Computational Science”.
technologynetworks.com
Advances in Cancer Biology
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide. Almost one in six deaths were attributable to cancer in 2020, and the incidence rate has been rising. Furthermore, recent estimates predict that as many as one in two people could develop a form of cancer in their lifetime. However, with advancements in our knowledge of cancer, ever more effective treatments and technologies are being developed which is helping to increase survival rates.
technologynetworks.com
Flu Virus Replication Blocked by New Compound
Viruses use the molecular repertoire of the host cell to replicate. Researchers from the Cluster of Excellence ImmunoSensation2 at the University of Bonn, together with Japanese researchers, want to exploit this for the treatment of influenza. The team led by Prof. Hiroki Kato from the Institute of Cardiovascular Immunology at the University Hospital Bonn has identified a compound that inhibits the body's own methyltransferase MTr1, thereby limiting the replication of influenza viruses. The compound proved effective in lung tissue preparations and mouse studies and showed synergistic effects with already approved influenza drugs. The study is now published in the journal Science.
technologynetworks.com
A New Method To Design and Develop Peptide Antibiotics in Large Numbers
Hokkaido University researchers have developed a novel method to design and develop peptide antibiotics in large numbers, which will prove critical to controlling antibiotic resistance. Applications of new molecules as drugs are expected to be effective in treating diseases that are difficult to cure with currently used conventional drugs. Peptides...
Comments / 0