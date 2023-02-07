ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

korncountry.com

Cummins announces new dewatering pumps

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Cummins Inc. has announced the availability of two new dewatering pump solutions for use in construction, oil/gas, agricultural, mining, water, and waste water environments. The QSF4X4 and QSF6X6 offer customers a fully finished pump for use in their operations powered by Cummins’ QSF2.8 engine. These...
COLUMBUS, IN
WISH-TV

Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King. The average mortgage rate crept higher last week after weeks of falling. The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage rose to 6.12% on Thursday, up from 6.09% last week, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac. A year ago, the average rate was 3.69%.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD warns Kia and Hyundai owners to beware of rise in thefts

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is warning thousands of car owners across central Indiana about a rise in thefts involving Kia’s and Hyundai’s. Overall, car thefts have gone down 12 percent in Indianapolis so far this year. At the same time, police say the number of thefts involving newer Kia and Hyundai’s have actually increased.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL NEWS — Gas Prices Likely to Increase This Weekend

Gas prices have been falling in Indiana recently, but GasBuddy says that is likely to change. Patrick DeHaan is the head of petroleum analysis for the company. He lists the ongoing war in Ukraine as one of the reasons gas prices will go up soon but says it’s too early to predict how much of an increase we’ll see. DeHaan suggests getting a tank of gas tomorrow or Friday morning to avoid the higher prices.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wrtv.com

Two new Bargersville businesses generating a buzz online

BARGERSVILLE — New businesses are coming to the town of Bargersville and people have been buzzing about two new additions to the community online for weeks. Coffeehouse Five is Johnson County's only nonprofit coffee shop. The organization is well known in the community with two other locations in the county, the first in Greenwood and the second in downtown Franklin.
BARGERSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Wednesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King. Biden upbeat on economic policies in State of the Union. President Biden was been upbeat on his economic policies in Tuesday night’s State of the Union address. Biden called for increasing taxes on...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures

INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

IndyGo announces upcoming changes to routes, schedules

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyGo says changes to its bus routes and bus route schedules will go into effect Sunday. Routes that will undergo timing changes include Routes 2, 5, 8, 19, 26, 39, 90, and 902. These changes are intended to improve on-time performance, IndyGo’s Carrie Black said in a release Friday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Grants help downtown businesses target crime

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Downtown Indy Inc., in partnership with the Indianapolis city government, announced a $3.5 million public safety grant Thursday. $75,000 of that grant is set aside for downtown businesses that want to participate in the b-link camera program. The program allows the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department to access a business’s real-time camera feed enabling dispatchers to send officers to a scene faster.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis sees half of February normal rainfall in 24 hours

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The system moving across Indiana right now producing gusty winds also brought significant rainfall across the state. Some locations picked up more than an inch of rain in the last 24 hours including Indianapolis. Officially at the Indianapolis International Airport 1.36″ of rain fell Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Lou Malnati's preparing to open in Avon, hiring employees

AVON — Lou Malnati's famous Chicago deep dish pizza is about to be available at a new location in Central Indiana. The restaurant is planning to open in Avon in March at 8806 E. U.S. Highway 36. They're currently looking to hire more than 50 people. Roles include delivery...
AVON, IN
racer.com

IMS becomes first sports facility to earn Silver Responsible Sport certification

Indianapolis Motor Speedway is the first sport facility to achieve organizational certification through the Council for Responsible Sport (Council). Organizational certification became available for the first time in August 2021. The new standard is based on the recognition of the core principles of power of sport, resolution of climate change, enablement of social justice and business of sport. In committing to the new framework, IMS implemented year-round tracking of environmental and social impacts for the more than 300 events hosted at IMS annually.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Truck hits Indianapolis apartment building; residents evacuate

INDIANAPOLIS — Residents of a near side apartment building had to evacuate during Thursday's lunch hour after a truck crashed into their building. A resident of the Line Lofts on East Washington Street, near Southeastern Avenue, told 13News that Indianapolis Fire crews asked them to leave the building until investigators determined it was safe.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

