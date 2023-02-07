Read full article on original website
korncountry.com
Cummins announces new dewatering pumps
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Cummins Inc. has announced the availability of two new dewatering pump solutions for use in construction, oil/gas, agricultural, mining, water, and waste water environments. The QSF4X4 and QSF6X6 offer customers a fully finished pump for use in their operations powered by Cummins’ QSF2.8 engine. These...
WISH-TV
Friday’s business headlines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King. The average mortgage rate crept higher last week after weeks of falling. The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage rose to 6.12% on Thursday, up from 6.09% last week, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac. A year ago, the average rate was 3.69%.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD warns Kia and Hyundai owners to beware of rise in thefts
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is warning thousands of car owners across central Indiana about a rise in thefts involving Kia’s and Hyundai’s. Overall, car thefts have gone down 12 percent in Indianapolis so far this year. At the same time, police say the number of thefts involving newer Kia and Hyundai’s have actually increased.
BBB pulls Indy contractor’s accreditation, consumers urged to research businesses
INDIANAPOLIS — The Better Business Bureau serving Central Indiana revoked an Indy contractor’s accreditation after 19 consumer complaints were filed and what the BBB called a pattern of taking customers’ money and not completing the work. Quest Concrete LLC now has an F rating from the BBB, which is the lowest score possible. According to […]
wgclradio.com
WGCL NEWS — Gas Prices Likely to Increase This Weekend
Gas prices have been falling in Indiana recently, but GasBuddy says that is likely to change. Patrick DeHaan is the head of petroleum analysis for the company. He lists the ongoing war in Ukraine as one of the reasons gas prices will go up soon but says it’s too early to predict how much of an increase we’ll see. DeHaan suggests getting a tank of gas tomorrow or Friday morning to avoid the higher prices.
wrtv.com
Two new Bargersville businesses generating a buzz online
BARGERSVILLE — New businesses are coming to the town of Bargersville and people have been buzzing about two new additions to the community online for weeks. Coffeehouse Five is Johnson County's only nonprofit coffee shop. The organization is well known in the community with two other locations in the county, the first in Greenwood and the second in downtown Franklin.
WISH-TV
Wednesday’s business headlines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King. Biden upbeat on economic policies in State of the Union. President Biden was been upbeat on his economic policies in Tuesday night’s State of the Union address. Biden called for increasing taxes on...
5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures
INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
Complaints mount against Indy concrete company accused of failing to begin work
An Indianapolis concrete business is facing growing complaints from consumers who say the contractor took down payments but never started the work.
WRTV gets insight into how weather balloons work after Chinese balloon flight
Dozens of real weather balloons are sent up twice a day from National Weather Service offices around the United States.
WISH-TV
IndyGo announces upcoming changes to routes, schedules
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyGo says changes to its bus routes and bus route schedules will go into effect Sunday. Routes that will undergo timing changes include Routes 2, 5, 8, 19, 26, 39, 90, and 902. These changes are intended to improve on-time performance, IndyGo’s Carrie Black said in a release Friday.
WISH-TV
Grants help downtown businesses target crime
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Downtown Indy Inc., in partnership with the Indianapolis city government, announced a $3.5 million public safety grant Thursday. $75,000 of that grant is set aside for downtown businesses that want to participate in the b-link camera program. The program allows the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department to access a business’s real-time camera feed enabling dispatchers to send officers to a scene faster.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis sees half of February normal rainfall in 24 hours
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The system moving across Indiana right now producing gusty winds also brought significant rainfall across the state. Some locations picked up more than an inch of rain in the last 24 hours including Indianapolis. Officially at the Indianapolis International Airport 1.36″ of rain fell Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.
Pothole riddled road on Indy's north side has neighbors frustrated
From cracks to craters — crumbling asphalt across the city is leaving large sections of road in many neighborhoods riddled with potholes.
Crews to work through the night into Friday restoring power around Indianapolis after high winds hit
INDIANAPOLIS — Many Hoosiers around central Indiana are still without power Thursday night, hours after high winds hit the area, knocking down trees and power lines. Robert Agnew was at his home just off East 71st Street Thursday afternoon when suddenly, everything went dark. "I was in my house...
Tax Tip Tuesday: How to Get Your Refund Quickly
In this week’s Tax Tip Tuesday, WRTV investigates is looking into how you can get your money faster.
ISP: Beech Grove man busted with 15 pounds of pot and edibles legally bought in Michigan
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested a Beech Grove man who was caught with marijuana and edibles bought over state lines, according to troopers. A trooper stopped a motorist in Steuben County, just a few miles south of the Michigan state line on Monday afternoon. Police said the driver, Matthew Scott Bell, 45, […]
wrtv.com
Lou Malnati's preparing to open in Avon, hiring employees
AVON — Lou Malnati's famous Chicago deep dish pizza is about to be available at a new location in Central Indiana. The restaurant is planning to open in Avon in March at 8806 E. U.S. Highway 36. They're currently looking to hire more than 50 people. Roles include delivery...
racer.com
IMS becomes first sports facility to earn Silver Responsible Sport certification
Indianapolis Motor Speedway is the first sport facility to achieve organizational certification through the Council for Responsible Sport (Council). Organizational certification became available for the first time in August 2021. The new standard is based on the recognition of the core principles of power of sport, resolution of climate change, enablement of social justice and business of sport. In committing to the new framework, IMS implemented year-round tracking of environmental and social impacts for the more than 300 events hosted at IMS annually.
Truck hits Indianapolis apartment building; residents evacuate
INDIANAPOLIS — Residents of a near side apartment building had to evacuate during Thursday's lunch hour after a truck crashed into their building. A resident of the Line Lofts on East Washington Street, near Southeastern Avenue, told 13News that Indianapolis Fire crews asked them to leave the building until investigators determined it was safe.
