wfft.com
GK Cafe & Provisions opens in Downtown Fort Wayne, provides accessible groceries
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A new cafe is open in Downtown Fort Wayne where customers can walk out with coffee, pastries and tomatoes. Grace Kelly May knows the bakery and restaurant businesses, but she never expected to venture into groceries until now. "There's definitely a need for it downtown...
963xke.com
City gives update on Superior Circle sewer project
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Crews continue work on a consolidation sewer pipe project near the northwest corner of Superior Circle. According to City Utilities, workers were able to move ahead of schedule on a portion of the work that would have taken place throughout the summer. The additional...
WOWO News
Coliseum announces naming rights for ticket office
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum ticket office now has a new name. Officials from the Coliseum and Midwest America made the announcement Thursday that the ticket office will now be known as the “MidWest America Ticket Office”. The naming rights come with a multi-year agreement between the two.
WOWO News
Several Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Indiana
UNION, N.J. (Inside Indiana Business and AP): New Jersey-based Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. announced this week that it will close 150 additional stores in the U.S., including five in Indiana. The move comes after the retailer said it had raised about $1 billion through a preferred stock offering and warrants to purchase its common stock in order to pay off debt.
wfft.com
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported one deaths and 198 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 124,169 cases and 1,245 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
wfft.com
Lane restrictions on Ardmore Avenue begin Monday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - There will be lane restrictions on Ardmore Avenue starting Monday. The restrictions are to allow communication line installation. The section of Ardmore between Knoll Road and Three Oaks Drive will be affected. Weather permitting, the work is expected to be done by Thursday.
15 FINDS OUT: NIPSCO and Bolt Energy; the company’s CHOICE program and avoiding scams
When a man wearing a Bolt Energy badge showed up at her front door and offered to take her monthly gas bill down to just $0.19, she signed up on the spot.
wfft.com
Downed power lines in north Franke Park area
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Power lines are down at Beckwith Drive and Louisedale Drive. Exercise caution in the area.
WANE-TV
National Pizza Day! Here are Yelp’s Top 10 Fort Wayne pizza spots
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Thursday is National Pizza Day, and in honor of the celebration, Yelp created a list of the top 10 spots in Fort Wayne to grab a slice. Taking into account each Fort Wayne business in the pizza category, Yelp ranked them by the ratings and total volume of reviews.
wfft.com
Closure on 700 W in Jay County
JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A section of 700 W will be closed for the weekend. The area affected is the section between 700 S and 800 S.
wfft.com
SACS superintendent: Blackface photo 'does not represent district values'
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A photo of a Homestead High School student in blackface went viral on Wednesday. It's caused outrage from parents and students. Southwest Allen County Schools Superintendent Dr. Park Ginder addressed the photo during a press conference Thursday. “The post does not represent district values or...
tourcounsel.com
Glenbrook Square | Shopping mall in Fort Wayne, Indiana
Glenbrook Square is a shopping mall at 4201 Coldwater Road, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The anchor stores are JCPenney, Macy's, and Barnes & Noble. Glendale Center Inc. built the mall in 1966 under the original name of Glenbrook Center. Original anchor stores were Sears and L. S. Ayres department store, their first location in an enclosed mall.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne school districts react to USDA nutrition proposal
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- United States Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced his proposal for national changes to school lunches Friday. He says more than 15.3 million kids eat breakfast at school every day, and 29.6 million get a school lunch. "We serve around 20,000 meals from this building and...
wfft.com
Downed tree at Ardmore and Nuttman
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A tree has been knocked down at Ardmore and Nuttman Avenues. Drivers should use caution in the area.
WANE-TV
Andrews eyes Huntington water supply to solve water woes
ANDREWS, Ind. (WANE) – Many citizens of Andrews, Indiana are entrenched in a court case against several companies for chemicals in their town’s drinking water. While the plaintiffs may be able to wait for the longwinded machine of justice to churn out results, likely years down the line, the town doesn’t have that luxury.
wfft.com
Southwest Allen County Schools to change start, end times
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The school-day schedule for Southwest Allen County students will be changing next year. Now, the district is working to determine exact start and end times. The district says staffing shortages have led to multiple bus routes needing to be canceled on a monthly basis, and...
wfft.com
Man barricaded in West Coliseum hotel arrested
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The man who barricaded himself in a West Coliseum hotel Friday morning has been arrested. Fort Wayne police responded to the Suburban Extended Stay at 3320 West Coliseum Boulevard around 9:10 a.m. on a call concerning domestic battery. The victim had called the police and...
buildingindiana.com
Fort Financial Credit Union Opens New HQ
Fort Financial Credit Union celebrated the grand opening of its new, state-of-the-art corporate headquarters in north Fort Wayne. The new, 28,000-square-foot facility represents an investment of $9 million and is also the site of a full-service credit union branch. Unique features include an interior video display board, branded exterior LED lighting, rooftop solar panels, and two electric vehicle charging stations available for public use.
wfft.com
FOX 55 News adding hour-long weeknight newscasts at 5 and 6 pm
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – FOX 55 News is launching two new hour-long newscasts every weeknight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. The newscasts will debut on Monday, Feb. 13th, the day after the Super Bowl. They will be anchored by award-winning anchor Terra Brantley, who joined FOX 55 in December.
wfft.com
Police presence at Meijer on Illinois Road: one man arrested
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man was arrested outside the Meijer on Illinois Road Friday afternoon. Authorities say there was a short low-speed chase, after which the man was taken into custody by FWPD.
