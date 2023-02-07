Read full article on original website
School districts in the Ozarks adding days to the school calendar because of snow
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The state of Missouri requires 174 days of instruction, and Arkansas requires 178 days of instruction. Many school districts build snow days into the school calendar to prevent makeup days, but for some, it wasn’t enough. The Willard School District will add a few days...
This medieval-style home in southern Missouri contains ’70s-style wood paneling
How many of us have said we're the king or queen of the castle? You can make that idiom come to life by owning a medieval-style keep in southern Missouri.
Health leaders report 1 in 3 adults in the Springfield community suffers from high blood pressure
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - In the Springfield Community (Greene, Christian, and Webster Counties), more than 31% of adults have high blood pressure, and nearly 36% have high cholesterol. The Springfeld-Greene County Health Department released the 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment. Risk factors like these, as well as poor...
Waynesville woman sentenced for shooting inside St. Robert bar & pool hall
A Waynesville woman is sentenced to probation for firing a gun inside a bar last year while under the influence of alcohol. Danisha Blevins pleaded down earlier this week to one count of first-degree property damage. In exchange for her plea, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon were dropped. Blevins was sentenced earlier today to five years supervised probation.
Man, 81, killed in Mountain Grove crash
Willie E. Craig, 81, of Mountain Grove, was driving a 2016 Kia Soul on Route ZZ around 5 miles west of Mountain Grove. At 2:20 p.m., the Missouri State Highway Patrol initiated an investigation in a crash involving his vehicle.
Willow Springs man arrested after 120 mph pursuit
A Jan. 31 pursuit led law enforcement from West Plains to Wright County as Samuel L. Houck, Jr., 36, of Willow Springs, attempted to avoid arrest. A Howell County Sheriff's Deputy observed Houck fail to stop at a red light at Monks St. and US Highway 63, according to a statement from Missouri State Highway Patrol. The subject did not stop for the deputy, and a pursuit began at approximately 3:35 p.m. Houck fled north on US Highway 63, “at excessive speeds."
West Plains Police searching for woman involved in a hit & run with pedestrian
UPDATE 2/7/23 — Police have identified the woman in the photos. No name has been released. WEST PLAINS, Mo. – The West Plains Police Department is looking for a woman who is believed to have information on a hit-and-run in a Walmart parking lot. According to a press release, the vehicle reportedly struck a pedestrian […]
UPDATED: Search underway for missing man
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. A search began Sunday night for a missing southern Texas County man who has not been seen for about a week. The man is John Dudding, 58. Among the agencies assisting are the Texas County...
Pedestrian killed by semi near Licking
The pedestrian was identified as Allen J. Long, 56, of Licking. The investigation showed that a 2021 Peterbilt tractor-trailer unit driven by a 48-year-old Salem man struck Long. Long was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:26 a.m.
Pedestrian dies when he's struck by semi in Texas County
A Texas County man dies when he’s struck by a semi just east of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Allen Long, 56, of Licking, was walking on Highway 32 early Monday morning when he was hit. Long was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi driver,...
Willow Springs man assaults elderly father
A Willow Springs man faces three assault charges after authorities say he attacked his elderly father. Responding to a report of a domestic incident, Texas County Sheriff's Deputies arrived at the Scott Lane residence last Monday to find Johnnie Renegar, 37, restrained in a headlock by his father, aged 76.
Baxter County man charged with residential burglary
A Baxter County man, identified as 32-year-old Justin Kelley, has been charged with residential burglary and theft of property stemming from a break in reported in August 2022. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a break in at a residence...
County coroner issues report for January
The Texas County coroner answered 34 calls in January, according to a report issued Saturday. In the community, there were 31 natural deaths, including cancer (8); stroke (4); heart attack (3); dementia (3); arrythmia (2); pneumonia (2); pulmonary embolism (1); congestive heart failure (1); epilepsy (1); heart failure (1); hemorrhage (1); influenza (1); kidney failure (1); spinal disease (1); and respiratory failure (1).
Body found in vehicle in White River identified
A body found in a vehicle in the White River has been identified as an Independence County woman. Izard County Sheriff Charley Melton says no foul play is suspected in the death of 52-year-old Anita Farrier of Southside. Sheriff Melton says his office received a message from the Stone County...
Residence catches fire south of Gamaliel
Photos courtesy of 101 Gamaliel Fire Protection District. A residence in Baxter County caught fire on Monday. According to the incident report from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Wilma Mannella and her adult children were able to get out the residence unharmed. The fire was reported on Monday at...
1 dead, 1 injured after pickup trucks collide
One Izard County man was killed, and another was injured when their pickup trucks collided Saturday morning in rural Independence County. Sixty-nine-year-old Terry Engles of Mount Pleasant was pronounced dead, and 32-year-old Patrick Thorburn of Melbourne was transported to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock. According...
MH woman charged with theft after not returning rental car
A Mountain Home woman is being charged with a felony county of theft of property for not returning a vehicle she rented. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a theft by a local car rental of a vehicle valued at $17,500.
Texas County Sheriff’s Office asking for information on missing man
TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Texas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information regarding a man who went missing. According to the Sheriff’s Office, 58-year-old John P. Dudding was last known to be at his home on Varvel Road in southeastern Texas County on January 28. At this point, investigators say there are no signs of a crime.
Mansfield man charged with running over a child near Ava after drinking and smoking weed with the child’s mother
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Mansfield has been charged after law enforcement got a call regarding a child being run over. Court records show that 39-year-old Joseph Farris has been charged with abuse or neglect of a child, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, DWI, operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license, and operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Body found in submerged vehicle identified
SYLAMORE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Izard County Sheriff’s Office has identified a body found Sunday in a car submerged in the White River. According to a news release shared on social media, the driver has been identified as 52-year-old Anita Farrier of Southside. The sheriff’s office does not suspect...
