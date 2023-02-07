ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

Police: Man dies after shooting in Pittsburgh's Northview Heights

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police said a man has died after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Northview Heights neighborhood Thursday evening. On Friday morning, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office still could not release the victim's name but did say he is a 47-year-old man from McKeesport. Police got 2 separate...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

One person in the hospital after being stabbed in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — An investigation was underway after a person was stabbed in Pittsburgh’s Troy neighborhood. The incident happened around 11:55 p.m. Thursday on Hatteras Street. Police said they were called for a domestic situation when they found the stabbing victim. The victim was last reported to be in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

McKeesport police shooting suspect released from hospital

PITTSBURGH — A man accused ofshooting two McKeesport police officers and killing one of them is now out of the hospital. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 cameras showed 31-year-old Johnathan Morris leaving UPMC Presbyterian to be taken to the Allegheny County Jail for arraignment Thursday morning. Morris was also shot...
MCKEESPORT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

SWAT officers surround home in South Side Slopes overnight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Overnight, SWAT officers swarmed a home in South Side Slopes. Pittsburgh Police confirmed to KDKA that a woman, who stated she was assaulted inside the home during a domestic incident, wouldn't allow police inside. SWAT was called to the home along McCord Street to verify she was not being held inside the home against her will. She finally came out of the home a short time later. No charges have been filed as of this morning. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Penn-Trafford schools on lockdown; police investigating

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — All schools in the Penn-Trafford School District are on lockdown Friday, a district teacher tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4. According to the teacher, school personnel are conducting a school threat assessment with township police at Penn Middle School. Chief John Otto of Penn Township Police...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

1 killed in Allentown shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was killed in a shooting Tuesday in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood.Pittsburgh Public Safety said police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 200 block of Beltzhoover Ave. around 5:10 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man shot in the chest. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead.Police are investigating. It is not clear if there are any suspects or arrests. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

15-year-old boy dies after shooting in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A 15-year-old boy has died following a shooting in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood Tuesday evening, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. Pittsburgh police, firefighters, and emergency medical services were called to the 200 block of Beltzhoover Avenue around 5:10 p.m. According to police, the victim was found with a gunshot wound to the chest and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Suspect ID’d, charged in deadly Moxham shooting

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — A Pittsburgh teenager has been charged with shooting and killing another man in Johnstown. Michael Cogdell, 18, is facing charges stemming from a shooting on the 600 block of Park Avenue in the Moxham Historic District of the city on Jan. 23. Shortly after 2 p.m., 41-year-old Marvin Price was found […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy