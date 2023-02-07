Read full article on original website
wtae.com
Woman hospitalized in critical condition after accident in Point Breeze area
PITTSBURGH — A woman has been taken to the hospital in critical condition following an accident involving a vehicle on the border of Pittsburgh's Point Breeze and Squirrel Hill North neighborhoods Thursday afternoon, according to Pittsburgh police. Police and other first responders were called around 3 p.m. to the...
wtae.com
Police: Man dies after shooting in Pittsburgh's Northview Heights
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police said a man has died after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Northview Heights neighborhood Thursday evening. On Friday morning, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office still could not release the victim's name but did say he is a 47-year-old man from McKeesport. Police got 2 separate...
wtae.com
One person in the hospital after being stabbed in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — An investigation was underway after a person was stabbed in Pittsburgh’s Troy neighborhood. The incident happened around 11:55 p.m. Thursday on Hatteras Street. Police said they were called for a domestic situation when they found the stabbing victim. The victim was last reported to be in...
Police identify Pittsburgh man as suspect in deadly Johnstown shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police in Johnstown have filed charges against a Pittsburgh man suspected in a deadly shooting last night.WJAC-TV is reporting that police have identified the man as 18-year-old Michael Cogdell.Police are still searching for Cogdell and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Man shot, killed in Northview Heights
A 47-year-old man from McKeesport was killed in a shooting in Northview Heights on Thursday night.
Man linked to multiple violent crimes across Pittsburgh
A 23-year-old West Mifflin man is facing charges in connection to several violent crimes reported across Pittsburgh.
wtae.com
McKeesport police shooting suspect released from hospital
PITTSBURGH — A man accused ofshooting two McKeesport police officers and killing one of them is now out of the hospital. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 cameras showed 31-year-old Johnathan Morris leaving UPMC Presbyterian to be taken to the Allegheny County Jail for arraignment Thursday morning. Morris was also shot...
Woman injured after being struck by a vehicle in Squirrel Hill
At least one person was taken to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Pittsburgh on Thursday.
SWAT officers surround home in South Side Slopes overnight
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Overnight, SWAT officers swarmed a home in South Side Slopes. Pittsburgh Police confirmed to KDKA that a woman, who stated she was assaulted inside the home during a domestic incident, wouldn't allow police inside. SWAT was called to the home along McCord Street to verify she was not being held inside the home against her will. She finally came out of the home a short time later. No charges have been filed as of this morning. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
wtae.com
Penn-Trafford schools on lockdown; police investigating
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — All schools in the Penn-Trafford School District are on lockdown Friday, a district teacher tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4. According to the teacher, school personnel are conducting a school threat assessment with township police at Penn Middle School. Chief John Otto of Penn Township Police...
15-year-old fatally shot in Allentown identified
Tuesday night, a teen was fatally wounded in Allentown. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office identified the victim as 15-year-old Tre’Sean Jackson on Wednesday afternoon.
Second teenager arrested as a suspect in deadly Downtown Pittsburgh shooting
Police have arrested a second teenager they believe was involved in a deadly shooting that happened last month on Liberty Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh.
1 killed in Allentown shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was killed in a shooting Tuesday in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood.Pittsburgh Public Safety said police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 200 block of Beltzhoover Ave. around 5:10 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man shot in the chest. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead.Police are investigating. It is not clear if there are any suspects or arrests.
wtae.com
15-year-old boy dies after shooting in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A 15-year-old boy has died following a shooting in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood Tuesday evening, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. Pittsburgh police, firefighters, and emergency medical services were called to the 200 block of Beltzhoover Avenue around 5:10 p.m. According to police, the victim was found with a gunshot wound to the chest and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Pittsburgh’s Most Wanted: Chris Schrock
Schrock is wanted for failing to appear at a court hearing on drug, firearm and resisting arrest charges stemming from a traffic stop in McKeesport in 2018.
Suspect ID’d, charged in deadly Moxham shooting
JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — A Pittsburgh teenager has been charged with shooting and killing another man in Johnstown. Michael Cogdell, 18, is facing charges stemming from a shooting on the 600 block of Park Avenue in the Moxham Historic District of the city on Jan. 23. Shortly after 2 p.m., 41-year-old Marvin Price was found […]
Morning Roundup: West Mifflin man charged in armed carjacking
Here are some of the latest news items from this morning, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023:. Charges filed in armed carjacking in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood. A West Mifflin man has been charged in a violent carjacking incident that police said occurred in Pittsburgh’s Elliot neighborhood last fall. Several felony...
Identity of suspect in fatal Rostraver shopping center shooting is revealed
A Philadelphia man is charged with homicide and tampering with evidence in a November fatal shooting at a Rostraver shopping complex, according to public docket information unsealed Thursday. Keven Van Lam, 55, is being held without bail at the Westmoreland County Prison. Details surrounding the arrest have been kept under...
wtae.com
Four people charged after man is found on I-79 after being assaulted and robbed
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said four people are facing charges after a man was found with serious injuries on I-79 northbound in Franklin Township, Greene County. The man was found in the afternoon on Jan. 29. State police said troopers were called to check the welfare of...
wtae.com
Allegheny County may charge Pittsburgh officers in Jim Rogers case if feds don't, DA Zappala says
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala says federal authorities are still looking into the circumstances of the death of Jim Rogers. Rogers was the homeless man who died after being repeatedly tasered by Pittsburgh police during his arrest. Officers were responding to a call about an alleged theft of a bicycle.
