Lebron James and Nike Join Forces to Give Back to Akron Students with Over $2.4 million in ScholarshipsAsh JurbergAkron, OH
Looking for Ramen in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Willoughby, OhioIsla ChiuWilloughby, OH
Popular Ohio grocery store closing this monthKristen WaltersFairview Park, OH
Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Ohio State faces Cleveland State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Unseasonable weather puts ice fishing on hold: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Northern Ohio’s ice fishing season should have been buoyed by winter rainbow trout stockings in the ponds and lakes of the the Cleveland Metroparks last Monday. The stockings were right on schedule, but Mother Nature effectively pulled the plug on the ice fishing weather. The...
Documentary film cobbles together history of Medina’s Porter Shoe Repair shop
MEDINA, Ohio -- You could say that local documentarian Miles Reed has put his heart and soul -- or maybe sole -- into his newest film, about Medina’s Porter family and their shoe repair business. Reed -- a local historian, writer and filmmaker -- presented “The Story of a...
medinacountylife.com
Upcoming Hotel Medina to Bring Flair To The Square
From a valet service to a rooftop lounge, up and down, Hotel Medina will have everything you need for a good night stay in a historical town. Hopefully opening in Autumn of 2024, Hotel Medina is a place you’ll want to stay. “I thought there was a need to...
Elyria chocolate shop still open after facade collapses
A "building collapse" at the shop's 230 Broad St. address was reported to Elyria Fire Department on Thursday afternoon.
wqkt.com
Threats cause Wadsworth brewery to cancel LGBTQ+ fundraiser
A brewery in Wadsworth is canceling an LGBTQ+ fundraiser after receiving some online threats over the event. The Wadsworth Brewing Company said in a Wednesday Facebook post that it was cancelling next month’s event because the safety of its staff and customers comes first. According to a flyer for the event, one of the things that was going to be featured was a drag queen story hour. All funds would have gone to support Margie’s Hope, a Northeast Ohio organization that provides resources for transgender, nonbinary and gender expansive people.
We’re accepting fish fry submissions for our 2023 guide
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Our fish fry guide launches in less than two weeks. Our weekly listing is for non-profit fish frys only. Churches, schools, VFW halls, clubs and other groups are welcome to submit information, but we aren’t accepting ones from restaurants. We will include details on frys...
Land conservancy recommends adding lakefront property occupied by mobile homes to Cleveland Metroparks’ Euclid Beach Reservation
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A transition from low-cost housing to public parkland is looming closer for the badly aging Euclid Beach Mobile Home Community located between Lake Shore Boulevard and Lake Erie in the city’s North Collinwood neighborhood. The nonprofit Western Reserve Land Conservancy, which bought the 28.5-acre property...
Cleveland Orchestra boldly connects far-flung scores on vibrant program with Klaus Makela
CLEVELAND, Ohio – If ever a Cleveland Orchestra program countered classical music’s placid stereotype, it was this week’s. With one glorious exception, serenity and quiet were nonexistent Thursday night at Severance Music Center. In their place were struggles between order and chaos, played out in two very different pieces by one very dynamic ensemble under one very compelling conductor.
cleveland19.com
Elyria chocolate shop suffers partial collapse of an exterior wall during high winds
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News has learned that high winds of about 60 miles per hour may be partially responsible for the partial collapse of the facade of an Elyria business on Thursday. Large pieces of sandstone crashed down onto the sidewalk from the century-old building that houses Suzin...
Wajiku ‘Wawa’ Gatheru to speak about environmental justice at BW: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio -- Giving a voice to those most adversely impacted by the global climate crisis is a calling and a mission for environmental justice warrior, Rhodes Scholar and founder of Black Girl Environmentalist Wajiku “Wawa” Gatheru. As part of Baldwin Wallace University’s “The Enduring Questions: The Mark...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Wind alerts! Has NE Ohio hit a new temperature record?
CLEVELAND (WJW) – The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for Crawford, Erie, Huron, Ottawa, Richland and Sandusky counties on Thursday through 10 p.m. Expect 20 to 30 mph winds with gusts up to 60 mph. A wind advisory has been issued for Ashland, Ashtabula, Carroll,...
cleveland19.com
Wadsworth brewery drops out of drag event after receiving threatening statements
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wadsworth Brewing Company is no longer hosting a drag story hour due to threatening statements, the brewery said in a statement on Facebook Wednesday. The brewery said in its online statement that it has always been supportive of the Wadsworth community, schools and not for profit organizations.
Ten Northeast Ohio movie theaters have closed since the start of the pandemic
Seven years after LeBron James enjoyed the Akron movie premiere of "Trainwreck," the Regal Montrose in Copley Township is slated to close as part of a bankruptcy with parent company Cineworld.
3 more Ohio Bed, Bath & Beyond locations added to closures
Two more Ohio Bed Bath & Beyond locations have been added to the list of stores within the company that are closing.
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area
If you're in the mood for some tasty corned beef, you should check out these local joints in Greater Cleveland (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you're craving corned beef, you can't go wrong with this pub in Cleveland's Ohio City neighborhood. Check out their hot corned beef sandwiches, which include slices of their house-prepared corned beef plus Swiss cheese between toasted slices of rye bread. They also have great Reubens; in addition to Swiss and corned beef, the Reubens come with sauerkraut and Russian dressing. They also offer egg rolls filled with corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss. Customers also enjoy their corned beef boxty (an Irish potato pancake that's folded over and filled with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing).
Parma Heights seeks to shut down late-night lawn mowing
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- After numerous complaints by residents over the years regarding late-night shenanigans by disruptive neighbors, City Council is currently looking to update its noise ordinance. “We’re in the beginning stages of looking at a noise ordinance that is sensitive to residents’ needs around early morning and late-night...
Private retreat in Moreland Hills asks $2.25M: House of the Week
MORELAND HILLS, Ohio -- Located on a wooded lot with a creek running through it, 50 Falls Creek Circle is a private sanctuary located just 20 miles southeast of Downtown Cleveland. Built in 1997, the property takes full advantage of its tranquil surroundings. “This home has an incredible two-story deck...
Emergency culvert repair closes Donna Rae Drive in Seven Hills
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- Emergency construction on a failing storm culvert under Donna Rae Drive means the popular cut-through street will be closed next week. “This was not a scheduled repair,” Mayor Anthony D. Biasiotta said. “The service department discovered the situation during routine work late in 2022.
cleveland.com
Winking Lizard, marking 40 years in business, changing up Lizardville retail approach
BEDFORD, Ohio – Many restaurants and bars undergo renovations because it’s time for an aesthetic change, a little sprucing up, a way to stand out a bit. Not Winking Lizard. The folks at the comfortable, affordable and beer-centric restaurant-watering holes are changing because of the economic writing on the wall. With sports on television, its homey décor and a sleepy lizard in a glass-enclosed room to entertain kids, the company’s Lizardville is shifting focus and getting out of the retail business.
