Cheboygan Roundup: Wichlacz, LaPointe, Swanson go unbeaten at Pellston wrestling invite

PELLSTON – It was another solid weekend tournament for the Cheboygan wrestling team, which finished 4-1 overall at the Pellston Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 4.

On the day, the Chiefs defeated Onaway (42-12), Newberry (31-30), Rudyard (57-10) and Pellston (42-35). The only match they lost was against Sault Ste. Marie (37-30).

Individually, three Chiefs finished with 5-0 records during the course of the day. Those wrestlers were Devihn Wichlacz (285 pounds), Robert LaPointe (215) and Chase Swanson (126).

“Huge improvements from our underclassmen,” said Cheboygan coach Josh Groce. “We’re seeing these kids building their own confidence each day. We’re all looking forward to districts.”

Cheboygan will begin its postseason by hosting a MHSAA Division 3 district tournament on Thursday. The Chiefs, who have a bye to the final, will face the Gladstone-Boyne City winner in the championship match at 6:30 p.m.

Girls bowling loses first match, but still leads NMBC

BOYNE CITY – The Cheboygan girls bowling team suffered a conference defeat for the first time all season after a narrow 16-14 loss to host Boyne City in a Northern Michigan Bowling Conference clash on Saturday, Feb. 4.

In the loss to the Ramblers, the Cheboygan girls were led by Jenna Knaffle (178, 146), Izzy Portman (173, 140), Alicia Vieau (169, 168), Izzy Taylor (143, 140), Ellie Kennedy (129) and Lily McKervey (109).

Despite the loss, the Chiefs are still on track to capture the NMBC crown with a 9-1 record. The second-place Ramblers are one match behind at 8-2.

In a 28-2 victory over Gaylord, Portman (212, 180), Vieau (199, 153), Knaffle (171, 151), Taylor (136, 130), McKervey (168) and Kennedy (128) each contributed for the Cheboygan girls.

In boys action, Cheboygan finished in a 15-15 tie against Boyne City in Grayling on Monday. Deegan Schoenith bowled games of 256 and 143 for Cheboygan, while Cole Swanberg rolled a 227 and 224. Tommy Jones (210, 156), Marvin Stokes (166, 140), Luke Marsh (147) and Jesse Harbison (111) also rolled for the Cheboygan boys.

After Monday's matches, the Cheboygan boys remain in first in the NMBC with a 9-0-1 record, while Boyne City is second at 9-1-1.

On Saturday, Feb. 4, Cheboygan earned a 28-2 victory over Grayling in Boyne City. Jones led the Cheboygan boys with games of 235 and 216, while Marsh (205, 199), Stokes (194, 180), Swanberg (193, 186), Schoenith (155) and Harbison (120) each helped out in the win.

Both Cheboygan teams will head to Petoskey for NMBC matches on Saturday, Feb. 11.

This article originally appeared on Cheboygan Daily Tribune: Cheboygan Roundup: Wichlacz, LaPointe, Swanson go unbeaten at Pellston wrestling invite