ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, NJ

WHRHS Wrestling: Watchung Hills Sweeps to go to State Section Finals

By Brenda Nemcek
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

WARREN, NJ — Watchung Hills wrestling is moving on to the state section finals after defeating Sayreville, 44-33 in the quarters and Middletown North, 35-32 in the semis on Monday.

“What a great TEAM WIN! “ said WHRHS head coach Jim Huff. “All 14 weight classes wrestled tough and did their jobs to secure the win against both Sayreville and Middletown North. The state semi finals were tied 32-32 with 1 match left and we won the last match to win the dual meet 35-32. We are heading to the STATE SECTIONAL FINALS! Thank you to all the students, family members, youth program wrestlers, LOW, and community on coming to the match. The atmosphere was ELECTRIC! We need that same support on Wednesday as we head to North Hunterdon for the finals.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iBoT4_0keihIue00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y0dWr_0keihIue00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

WHRHS Swimming: Watchung Hills Girls Top Columbia in NJSIAA North 2, Group A Quarters, 101-69

WARREN, NJ — Watchung Hills out-swam Columbia in the NJSIAA, North 2, Group A Quarterfinals on Thursday, 101-69. The Warriors are now 5-6 and next swim at Westfield in the semifinals on Feb. 14.   Watchung Hills first place results are: 200MR Charlotte Holliday, Madeline Goret, Shaye Bundonis, Zoe Arakelian (Watchung Hills)1:57.1 200 Free Rebecca Clemente (Watchung Hills)2:07.48 200 IM Charlotte Holliday (Watchung Hills)2:16.64 50 Free Zoe Arakelian (Watchung Hills)26.12 100 Free Mya Uku (Watchung Hills) 0:57.42 500 Free Zoe Arakelian (Watchung Hills) 5:26.73 100 Back Charlotte Holliday (Watchung Hills) 1:01.75 100 Breast Madeline Goret (Watchung Hills) 1:10.47 400 Free Rebecca Clemente, Charlotte Holliday, Mya Uku, Shaye Bundonis (Watchung Hills) 3:55.2
WARREN, NJ
TAPinto.net

NJSIAA Boys Swim Meet; Madison Advances to the Semifinals After Defeating Bernards

MADISON, NJ – The fifth-seeded Madison High School boys swimming team advanced to the North 2, Group C semifinals after defeated fourth-seeded Bernards, 86-84, Thursday night in the quarterfinals. Madison takes on top-seeded Holmdel in the semifinals. Against Bernards, Madison (6-4) won a number of events. The 200 medley relay team prevailed, Jacques Chemaly finished first in the 200 free and 500 free, Anuthra Abeysinghe finished first in the 200 individual medley and 100 breast, Owen Weller came in first in the 100 fly and 100 back and the 400 free relay team placed first.  
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Second Season' of High School Wrestling Rapidly Approaching

The high school wrestling season in New Jersey is certainly a grind, especially in late January and early February, as the regular season winds down. But with the regular season concluding, the 'second season' of high school wrestling opens up an entirely new dynamic, as wrestlers begin a quest for an appearance at the NJSIAA championships, in Atlantic City, from March, 3-4. Before a wrestler gets to Boardwalk Hall, however, there's plenty of work to do in the next few weeks. The regular season concludes on Feb. 11, and the NJSIAA team championships will be finalized on Feb. 12, with the Group championships...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: West Essex Beats Mount St. Dominic, 42-27

CALDWELL, NJ -- The West Essex girls basketball team pulled away in the third quarter and went on to a 42-27 victory over Mount St. Dominic on Thursday. Jordan Cohen scored 12 points and came up with two steals for West Essex (15-6), which outscored Mount St. Dominic, 18-9, in the third quarter to take a 34-20 lead. Olivia Weiss had 11 points, four rebounds and four assists; and Sasha Resnick totaled 10 points, 10 rebounds, three blocked shots and four steals for the Lady Knights. Gianna Stern finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds for Mount St. Dominic (8-13).
NORTH CALDWELL, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Livingston Defeats Glen Ridge, 47-35

GLEN RIDGE, NJ -- The Livingston boys basketball team broke to a 10-point lead after one quarter and went on to a 47-35 victory over Glen Ridge on Thursday. Dylan Perlstein scored 15 points for the Lancers (15-8), who led, 12-2, after one quarter and 24-10, at halftime. Nate Nussbaum connected for 11 points for Livingston, which has won five times in its last six games.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Manasquan Defeats Southern 64-48 in Shore Conference Boys Tournament Round of 16

MANASQUAN - Manasquan's Darius Adams scored 30 points to lead the Warriors to victory over Southern 65-48.  Manasquan advanced to the Shore Conference quarterfinals and they will face ninth-seeded Rumson-Fair Haven.  Manasquan, had a huge outburst by outscoring Southern, 29-16, in the third quarter. The Rams were down 26-20 at the half.  Tom Menegus scored 17 to lead Southern. Caden Schubiger hit for 12 and Pat Gaffney chipped in wiht nine points for the Rams.
MANASQUAN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chargers Girls Varsity Basketball Upset by Middlesex in GMC Tournament

SPOTSWOOD, NJ - A second half comeback fell short for the eighth seeded Spotswood High School girls varsity basketball team on Wednesday. The Chargers were knocked out of the Greater Middlesex County Tournament in the first round by ninth seeded Middlesex High School 70-56. Spotswood was down 41-20 at the halftime break. The Chargers battled back in the final two quarters, outscoring the Blue Jays 36-29, but the comeback fell short. Middlesex moves on to the quarterfinal round to face top seeded St. Thomas Aquinas. St. Thomas eliminated 16th seeded JP Stevens High School 81-34.  Lizzie Calandruccio led the Chargers offense, putting up...
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Camden Eastside Defeats Winslow, Then Falls to Camden Catholic

In a roller coaster of a week, the Camden Eastside Tigers dominated Winslow Township on February 7, 91-52.  Two days later, the Tigers fell to Camden Catholic in a physical, frustrating loss by a score of 70-55, bringing their record to 14-4. Next, the Tigers will face Haddonfield on February 11 in the quarterfinals of the Camden County tournament at 4 PM at Sterling High School.
CAMDEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rahway Girls Basketball Celebrates Seniors

RAHWAY, NJ — Prior to its February 9th home game against Summit's Kent Place, the Rahway High School girls basketball team, under Head Coach Jorge Gutierrez, recognized its five seniors, four players and the team manager. Those five seniors celebrated during Senior Night were: Anisha Dort Kelly Lord  Amber Maher Stephanie Mora Jorjia Schmitt (team manager) Coach Gutierrez said of his seniors, "It has been an honor to have the opportunity to coach these young ladies. I got the job four years ago when these girls were freshmen. From day one, they have shown their dedication to our program. I have watched them grow into young adults, and it has been a great journey. Not only were they outstanding teammates and extremely coachable but have become role models and leaders in our community. I wish them the best of luck in their future, and they will always be a part of our basketball family." The team went on to defeat Kent Place, 31-24. [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Caldwell Edges Millburn, 48-46, in OT

MILLBURN, NJ -- Ray Zamloot sank two free throws with 2.4 seconds left in overtime to give Caldwell a 48-46 boys basketball victory over Millburn on Thursday. Zamloot finished with 27 points and sank nine of 11 free throws for the Chiefs (18-3), who trailed by four points entering the fourth quarter. Caldwell was also down, 46-42, in overtime before scoring the last six points of the game. Mike Zamloot had nine points for Caldwell. Noah Ravitz led Millburn (10-10) with 18 points and Ryan Cubert had 12 points.  
MILLBURN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chargers Girls Junior Varsity Basketball Team Defeats Piscataway in First Round of GMC Tournament

SPOTSWOOD, NJ - The Spotswood High School girls junior varsity basketball team is the number one seed in the Greater Middlesex Conference JV Tournament. Play began on Thursday and the Chargers came away with a first round victory over 16th seeded Piscataway High School. Alex Nault led the Chargers with 16 points. Ella Calandruccio scored 11 for Spotswood. The Chargers move on in the junior varsity tournament to face South Plainfield High School on Monday in the quarterfinals. Game time is at 4 p.m. in the Spotswood High School Gymnasium. 
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Colonia Advances Past Monroe, 58-45

COLONIA, NJ — The Colonia boys basketball team moved on in the first round of the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament with a 58-45 victory over Monroe Thursday night. The second-seeded Patriots will play seventh-seeded South Brunswick in the quarterfinals Sunday at Middlesex County College in Edison. Forward Noah Taylor finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, two blocked shots and two steals for Colonia (17-7), which outscored Monroe, 17-10, in the second quarter to take a 31-18 halftime lead. Aiden Derkack had 14 points, five rebounds and four assists; and Anthony Gooden had 11 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Patriots, who beat Monroe for the third time this season.
COLONIA, NJ
TAPinto.net

Varsity Boys Basketball: Bears Continue Winning Streak

KENILWORTH, NJ - The Brearley Varsity Basketball Team had another fantastic game on Wednesday defeating Ridgefield Park 55-52. Prior to the match the Bears beat Manville 55-50. Their current record is 7-9. The Bears have been working hard and look forward to their next game which takes place today, Feb 10, at 4 p.m. when they travel to take on North Arlington.    Have a news tip, feedback or story idea? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net TAPinto Kenilworth is Kenilworth's only free daily local news source. Sign up for our free daily eNewsletter and “Like” us on Facebook. TAPinto Kenilworth is free to read, funded entirely by business advertising.
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball – Comfortable Win Puts the Rams into the Next Round of the County Tournament

ROSELLE, NJ – Isaiah Fuller put up 28 points to help 11th seed Roselle take down 14th seed Cranford in the preliminary round of the Union County Tournament. The boys outscored their opponent 76-52 to secure their spot in the next round, where they will face 6th seed Union. It will be the first time this season these two teams will face each other. Roselle is having a great season sitting at the top of their division with a 19-3 record. This talented team is looking to make it to the 2nd round of the tournament, which has eluded them in quite some time. The winner will go on to face 3rd seed Linden who received a bye all the way to the quarterfinals. Roselle will travel to Union for the matchup that will take place on Thursday, February 9 at 5:30 p.m.
ROSELLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Madison Girls Basketball Cruised past Hanover Park; 50-22

MADISON, NJ - Madison girls basketball cruised past Hanover Park, 50-22, on Thursday. The Dodgers are now 17-4 on the season. Charlotte Tuhy scored 15 points and Alex Reigle added 10.  Samantha Cicerone led the Hornets with 9 points. The Dodgers will host Morristown High School on Monday Feb 13. Game time is 4pm.
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Roselle Knocks Union Out of County Tournament, 78-73

UNION, NJ -- After leading by as many as six points in a fast-paced first half, the Union boys basketball team spent much of the second half playing uphill. The sixth-seeded Farmers mounted a comeback from a double-digit deficit, but were never able to reach the top of the hill, as 11th-seeded Roselle eliminated Union in the first round of the Union County Tournament, 78-73, in a packed and boisterous gym at Union High School Thursday evening. Roselle (20-3) will move on to play third-seeded Linden in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Union (11-10) had its chances after falling behind by 12 points at...
ROSELLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Boys Basketball: Caprio Hot Start Lifts Wood-Ridge to 57-39 Victory

WOOD-RIDGE, NJ – Owen Caprio hit four three-pointers to lead Wood-Ridge to a 19-5 first quarter lead en route to a 57-39 win over Emerson Thursday afternoon in a NJIC non-divisional game on Thursday in Wood-Ridge.  It was the sixth straight victory for the Blue Devils,  Caprio, who finished with a game-high 19 points, had 14 in the first quarter to get the Blue Devils off to their hot start. The Blue Devils extended their lead to 32-12 at halftime.  Eric Barton had 16 and Ryan Lagrasta added 10 points for the Blue Devils, who improved to 10-12 on the season.
WOOD-RIDGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

New Brunswick High School Coach Pins Down Success On and Off Mat

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – Dorian Pena’s mom didn’t want him anywhere near a wrestling mat as a freshman, so Coach Ben Ostner wrote her a letter to say her son would be in good hands if she let him join the team. Four years later, Pena is one of the most accomplished wrestlers on a tough, battle-tested New Brunswick High School team that is 12-14 overall. And Pena has been so influenced and inspired by his coach that his goal now is to follow in Ostner’s footsteps and become a cop. “I’ve learned so many great things from him and I feel like I...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Roxbury Hockey Ends Season in Double-OT Game for the Ages

ROXBURY, NJ - The Roxbury High School ice hockey team's season ended this week with a double-overtime loss to West Morris, a game that ranked among the most thrilling high school hockey games in recent years. The game, at Mennen Sports Arena, was part of the MCSSIHL Haas Division semi-finals. The 11-7 Gaels and 7-8-4 Wolfpack battled through three periods of regulation play and one period of sudden-death overtime before needing a shoot-out to decide the winner. West Morris took the early lead, scoring the first goal within the first minute of the game. However, the rest of the period found both teams locked in...
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Elizabeth Lady Minutemen Win Conference Championship

Elizabeth, NJ - The 2023 Elizabeth girl’s varsity high school basketball team has won the Conference Championship. This is the first time the team has won the Conference Championship since 2007.  Elizabeth Lady Minutemen won first place in the Mountain Division and first place in the overall conference. They currently hold a record of 20-1. Teammates Damani Anderson and Kezia Feaster have also received full scholarships to Middlesex College for their achievements on the court. The female athletes have an eye on the future and strive for the same success in the County and State tournaments.
ELIZABETH, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
720K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy