Mckeesport, PA

Police: 1 officer killed, another injured in shooting in Pennsylvania

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q93v5_0keihG9C00

One officer was killed and another was injured in a shooting Monday in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, police say.

In a news release, Allegheny County Police Department said that just after 12 p.m. Monday, McKeesport Police Department was called out to a domestic-related disturbance in the 1400 block of Wilson Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that a person was acting aggressively toward family members. He walked away when officers attempted to speak with them. One of the family members tried to alert officers that he may be armed.

The man walked to the 1300 block of Grandview Avenue and was met there by officers. He then allegedly turned and began firing. According to WPXI , both officers returned fire and were both hit. The suspect continued to walk away. The man then turned the corner to an intersection - Versailles Avenue and Patterson Street. A third officer was there. They both exchanged gunfire, hitting the suspect.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to a trauma center in Pittsburgh, according to authorities. He is currently in stable condition.

One of the officers was killed in the incident. According to WPXI , he has been identified as Sean Sluganski, 32.

The other officer was taken to the hospital but has since been released. He has been identified as Charles Thomas Jr., 35, according to The Associated Press.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police at 1-833-255-8477.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released including the name of the suspect.


