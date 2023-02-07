Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
13-Year-Old Girl Tells Grandmother Mom And Dad Murdered Brother And No One Knew He Was Missing Until NowThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedTulsa, OK
Faithful Starbucks Couple Was Charged Almost $4,500 for Two Cups of Coffee at Tulsa Starbucks, and it Gets WorseZack LoveTulsa, OK
Oklahoma's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billionTed RiversTulsa, OK
New Olive Garden Restaurant Opening This FallJoel EisenbergTulsa, OK
The richest person in Tulsa is giving away billionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Related
news9.com
Tracking A Friday Morning Clipper
TULSA, Okla. - Some mist and spotty showers are possible across parts of Green Country as temperatures fall on Friday morning. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A mixture of light rain and mist changing to some flurries or light snow showers will remain early...
news9.com
Tulsa To Get Its Own Edition Of Monopoly
Tulsa is the next city to pass go and get a Monopoly edition celebrating the city. City leaders announced on Thursday that the popular game will have a board unique to Tulsa. "I think about all of the games of Monopoly that I've played with my kids and I love the idea that they might not be trying to get Park Place, they may be trying to get the Gathering Place," Mayor G.T. Bynum said.
news9.com
Police Presence In Downtown Tulsa Near OSU Medical Center
There is a heavy police presence in Downtown Tulsa on Thursday morning. Several police officers are on the scene near West 7th Street and South Lawton Avenue, near the OSU Medical Center. Currently, it is unclear why officers are in the area. This is a breaking news story, stay with...
news9.com
Oklahoma Department Of Wildlife Conservation Retrieves Injured Bald Eagle
The Oklahoma Department Of Wildlife Conservation received a call about an injured bald eagle near Checotah, Oklahoma. When Game Warden Jake Rowland arrived the bald eagle had a clear wing injury. After a few minutes of “catch me if you can”, Jake was finally able to retrieve the eagle and...
news9.com
Tulsa Doctor Devastated After Family Members Killed In Turkey Earthquake
A doctor in Tulsa is from Turkey and is desperately worried about her friends and family back home. Dr. Mehtap Yurt said this week has been filled with heartbreak and devastation. Dr. Yurt said after the earthquake, some of her extended family members were killed and her sister was in...
news9.com
City Councilors To Address Tulsa Daycare Zoning Regulations At Community Meeting
City councilors will hold a community meeting to address concerns surrounding daycare operations in Tulsa on Thursday night. News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Thursday morning with details on what will be discussed.
news9.com
New Evidence Found In 2004 Tulsa Unsolved Murder
A new piece of evidence could mean everything for a Tulsa murder that's gone unsolved for 18 years, or it could be nothing. That's why the victim's mother is asking for help. Brittany Phillips was raped and murdered in 2004. It's just come to light that a week after her murder, Brittany's grandfather received a card from her. If she's the one who mailed it, it could change a lot about the case.
news9.com
Another Wet & Chilly Day
TULSA, Okla. - Grab a jacket, another day of rain and chilly temperatures is ahead. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. The chilly and wet weather pattern will remain on Wednesday before the main upper-level system moves across northern Oklahoma and southern Kansas on Wednesday night, signaling the end of this current round of precipitation. As the colder air aloft brushes far northern Oklahoma later on Wednesday night, there will remain a chance for some rain to mix with or flip over into some light snow shower activity along the OK and KS state line region. Before this occurs, some pockets of moderate to heavy downpours will be possible near and east of the metro later Wednesday afternoon. Some rainfall amounts nearing one to two inches possible near Tulsa, with one to three inches across far southeastern to east central OK. Some locally heavy rainfall could result in localized increase of river and stream levels across the far eastern third of the state. A flood watch is now in effect through tonight across far southeastern OK until 9 p.m. Wednesday.
news9.com
Tulsa Bar, Coffee Shop 'Hodges Bend' Celebrates 10 Years Of Business
A staple of Tulsa’s Blue Dome District is turning 10 years old. Hodges Bend brings a unique atmosphere to Tulsa open morning to night featuring coffee, drinks, and food. Named after the former Hodges Street and the area called "The Bend,” Co-Owner Noah Bush opened this Tulsa restaurant and bar a decade ago on February 9, 2013. He says what used to be a small space serving coffee, cocktails, and wine now also has a full-service kitchen.
news9.com
Tulsa Shriners Hold Fundraiser For Family Of Trash Truck Driver Who Was Hit & Killed On The Job
The Shriners are putting together a fundraiser for the family of a trash truck driver who was hit and killed on the job by a driver. Clarence Bond was married with a wife and five children when he was killed in the accident off 209th West Avenue in Sand Springs back in November.
news9.com
Overturned Semi Closes Portion Of Tulsa Road Overnight
A portion of Skelly Drive is back open on Wednesday morning after a semi-truck overturned, blocking part of the street for more than three hours. Tulsa Police say the semi was driving on along I-44 around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning when it overturned as the driver attempted to take the exit at 11th Street, just east of Garnett.
news9.com
Woman Injured In Shooting; Tulsa Police Searching For Suspect
Tulsa Police are searching for a person who is believed to be involved in a shooting near East Apache Street and North Peoria Avenue. Officers were staged outside a home where they thought the suspect was hiding but the Special Operations Team (SOT) found no one inside. According to police, it started after a couple got into an argument with the man who lives in the home. Police say the altercation somehow escalated and they exchanged gunfire.
news9.com
$50,000 Grant Helps Provide Tulsa Public Schools Teachers Access To Mental Health Services
A new grant is lowering barriers for teachers with Tulsa Public Schools to access mental health services. The Foundation for Tulsa Schools received a $50,000 grant from Morningcrest Healthcare Foundation. They said the goal of this pilot program is to help around 100 teachers. The Foundation said the money will...
news9.com
Two Oologah Banners Promoting Upcoming Zach Bryan Concert Go Missing
The Town of Oologah is asking everyone to keep an eye out for two banners that have gone missing. The signs were given to the town to help promote the upcoming concert for Oologah-native Zach Bryan. The BOK Center donated three banners to the town ahead of the August concert...
news9.com
Tulsa Couple Accused Of Abusing 2 Children, One Missing For 2 Years
A couple is in the Tulsa County jail, accused of repeatedly abusing their 13-year-old daughter and possibly killing their 11-year-old son, but nobody knew for years. We warn you the details of this case are difficult to hear. Detectives said the parents told family members the boy was at a...
news9.com
Tulsa Burglary Detectives Work To Return Stolen Items To Owners
Tulsa Burglary Detectives are working to return thousands of dollars' worth of stolen items to their owners. Golf clubs, yeti cups, baseball cards, and tons of tools are just a small sampling of all the stolen items, which police said Brett Chamberlain stole out of people's cars. "He would just...
news9.com
DispatchHealth Visits Patients At Home, Eases Demand Of Urgent Cares & Emergency Rooms
A new mobile health provider in Tulsa is making house calls. DispatchHealth is a mobile health service that will visit patients at their houses. "What we know now is that lots of patients do better in a familiar environment, in the comfort of their home," said Rubi Litteral with DispatchHealth.
news9.com
Law Preventing Marijuana Users From Owning Guns Ruled Unconstitutional
A federal judge in Oklahoma ruled that a law preventing marijuana users from owning guns is unconstitutional. This comes after officers arrested a man and said they smelled marijuana in his vehicle, then later found a gun. Gun stores like Advanced Combat in Tulsa sell guns by the thousands every...
news9.com
Woman Accused Of Embezzling Over $31,000 While Working As Walmart Cashier In Tulsa Arrested
Tulsa Police have arrested a woman accused of embezzling more than $31,000 while working as a Walmart cashier in Tulsa. Officers say other employees reported seeing Shadymon Patie stealing money from the cash registers and hiding it in her pockets. According to police, employees say they allegedly saw her take...
news9.com
Woman Killed In Crash Along State Highway 20 In Osage County
A woman is dead on Thursday morning after a crash along State Highway 20 on Wednesday Afternoon, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers. Troopers say the crash happened around 5:50 p.m. on State Highway 20 at Ranchland Road in Osage County. According to troopers, 66-year-old Vickie Morrison of Tulsa, Oklahoma,...
Comments / 0