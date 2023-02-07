ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KVAL

Construction companies react to Eugene's natural gas ban

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene City Council banned the use of natural gas in a 5-3 vote on Monday evening, making it the first city in Oregon to ban natural gas infrastructure in new low-rise residential construction. Roman Anderson, project manager at Kimball Construction, was confident the bill would...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Community groups react to Eugene natural gas ban

EUGENE, Ore. — After Monday night's 5-3 vote banning the use of natural gas in new, low-rise residential construction, community groups around Eugene are reacting to the ordinance. Conservation group Cascadia Wildlands says the ban was a long time coming and they're glad to move on to other issues.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

UO Duck Rides now shuttling students to affordable grocery stores

Every Thursday, the Duck Rides program at the University of Oregon shuttles students dealing with food insecurity to more affordable grocery stores around Eugene. They alternate between Trader Joe's and WinCo on Coburg Road every week. "We've seen an increase in students requesting help with food, and requesting help with...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Lebanon house fire takes 8 hours to put out 'due to the volume of contents'

LEBANON, Ore. — A Lebanon home was destroyed by fire Thursday, the Lebanon Fire District said in a news release. According to the fire department, crews responded just after 2:00 p.m. to a call reporting smoke coming from the vents on the inside of their home. The homeowner had unsuccessfully tried to put out the fire with an extinguisher.
LEBANON, OR
KVAL

Public Health: Suicide Rate Increased 80% in Lane County from 2000-2020

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County Public Health released a report Tuesday which reveals statistics of suicide in the county from 2000 to 2020. “We expect, you know, roughly around 100 people to die by suicide in our community,” said Roger Brubaker, the Suicide Prevention Coordinator for Lane County Public Health.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Roseburg Public Schools again seeks funding from voters

ROSEBURG, Ore. — For the third time in the past three years, Roseburg voters will decide on a capital improvement bond for the Roseburg School District, which means money for construction and building upgrades. According to Roseburg Superintendent Jared Cordon, the average age of buildings in the district is...
ROSEBURG, OR
KVAL

Lane County Public Health releases report on suicide in Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County Public Health has released a report on suicide data and trends in the county, titled "Suicide in Lane County 2000-2020 Updated Trends, Risk Factors and Recommendations." In a news release, Lane County Government says, "This report provides statistics and information on local suicide...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Police: Robbery at Everyone's Market placed nearby schools on lockout

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say they received a call around 12:32 p.m., Wednesday afternoon, with report of a robbery and menacing with a gun at Everyone's Market on Echo Hollow Road. EPD says call details indicated that the gun was wrestled away from the suspect, officials say that...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Local vape store owner reacts to HB 3090

Oregon House Bill 3090 would ban the sale of all flavored tobacco products in Oregon, including cigarettes and cartridges for vaping. The bill, sponsored by Representatives Lisa Reynolds, Hai Pham, Mark Gamba, Dacia Grayber, and Senators Bill Hansel and Elizabeth Steiner, argues that flavors like fruit and candy can lead to children getting hooked on nicotine, often with harmful side effects.
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Nearly 3 lbs. of fentanyl powder found in SUV search at I-5 rest stop

MARION COUNTY, Ore. — On Tuesday, Oregon State Police made a drug bust at an Interstate 5 rest area in Marion County. The investigation started at about 10 a.m. when a trooper K-9 team saw something in an SUV at the Santiam Rest area off I-5 that led them to think the driver might be involved in some criminal activity.
MARION COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Oregon Country Fair announces 2023 Endowment Fund recipients

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Country Fair Bill Wooten Endowment Fund has awarded a total of $15,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations serving youth in the Fair’s neighboring Fern Ridge communities. This funding tangibly represents the Fair’s deep appreciation of our home community. Endowment Fund supported projects...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Egan Warming Centers to activate Saturday, February 11

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Egan Warming Centers will activate for Saturday night, February 11, due to forecasted colder temperatures. Shuttles will be available for guest, behind First Christian Church until midnight. Egan Warming Center noted that they will not be using Wheeler Pavilion at the Lane Events Center. The...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Corvallis PD issues update on officer-involved shooting in Albany

ALBANY, Ore. — The Corvallis Police Department has issued an update to its investigation of an officer-involved shooting involving the Albany Police Department. The Albany Police Department was called the morning of February 8, 2023, due to concern that 34-year-old Albany resident Julius Hamilton may be suicidal. Officers from...
ALBANY, OR
KVAL

Music to ring out Feb. 11 in support of Egan Warming Centers

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Caldera Songwriters will get an early start on Valentine’s Day with its annual benefit concert for Egan Warming Centers from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the downtown First Christian Church, 1166 Oak St. For the past decade, the Caldera singer-songwriters have staged...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Emeralds announce flash sale for opening week tickets

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Emeralds, back-to-back Northwest League Champions, begin their home schedule April 18-23 against the Hillsboro Hops. Individual game tickets for Opening Week will go on sale Monday, February 13 with a limited time offer of $10 tickets (33% savings), the organization said in a news release.
EUGENE, OR

