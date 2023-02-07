Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KVAL
Construction companies react to Eugene's natural gas ban
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene City Council banned the use of natural gas in a 5-3 vote on Monday evening, making it the first city in Oregon to ban natural gas infrastructure in new low-rise residential construction. Roman Anderson, project manager at Kimball Construction, was confident the bill would...
KVAL
Community groups react to Eugene natural gas ban
EUGENE, Ore. — After Monday night's 5-3 vote banning the use of natural gas in new, low-rise residential construction, community groups around Eugene are reacting to the ordinance. Conservation group Cascadia Wildlands says the ban was a long time coming and they're glad to move on to other issues.
KVAL
UO Duck Rides now shuttling students to affordable grocery stores
Every Thursday, the Duck Rides program at the University of Oregon shuttles students dealing with food insecurity to more affordable grocery stores around Eugene. They alternate between Trader Joe's and WinCo on Coburg Road every week. "We've seen an increase in students requesting help with food, and requesting help with...
KVAL
Lebanon house fire takes 8 hours to put out 'due to the volume of contents'
LEBANON, Ore. — A Lebanon home was destroyed by fire Thursday, the Lebanon Fire District said in a news release. According to the fire department, crews responded just after 2:00 p.m. to a call reporting smoke coming from the vents on the inside of their home. The homeowner had unsuccessfully tried to put out the fire with an extinguisher.
KVAL
Public Health: Suicide Rate Increased 80% in Lane County from 2000-2020
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County Public Health released a report Tuesday which reveals statistics of suicide in the county from 2000 to 2020. “We expect, you know, roughly around 100 people to die by suicide in our community,” said Roger Brubaker, the Suicide Prevention Coordinator for Lane County Public Health.
KVAL
Roseburg Public Schools again seeks funding from voters
ROSEBURG, Ore. — For the third time in the past three years, Roseburg voters will decide on a capital improvement bond for the Roseburg School District, which means money for construction and building upgrades. According to Roseburg Superintendent Jared Cordon, the average age of buildings in the district is...
KVAL
Lane County Public Health releases report on suicide in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County Public Health has released a report on suicide data and trends in the county, titled "Suicide in Lane County 2000-2020 Updated Trends, Risk Factors and Recommendations." In a news release, Lane County Government says, "This report provides statistics and information on local suicide...
KVAL
Oregon State University warns students, public of man 'persistently' following women
CORVALLIS, Ore — Oregon State University Corvallis is warning students and the public about a man who was "persistently" following women around the campus. OSU Public Safety said the incidents happened on January 30 and February 1. They report that an unknown man followed women in multiple locations on the campus.
KVAL
Linn-Benton Community College to host an Agricultural Center community open house
ALBANY, Ore. — Linn-Benton Community College is hosting a community open house to discuss the building of its new Agricultural Center on Wednesday, February 15th from 3:00 - 4:30 PM in the Fireside Room (Calapooia Center) on the Albany Campus. Those in attendance will have the opportunity to share...
KVAL
Police: Robbery at Everyone's Market placed nearby schools on lockout
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say they received a call around 12:32 p.m., Wednesday afternoon, with report of a robbery and menacing with a gun at Everyone's Market on Echo Hollow Road. EPD says call details indicated that the gun was wrestled away from the suspect, officials say that...
KVAL
Local vape store owner reacts to HB 3090
Oregon House Bill 3090 would ban the sale of all flavored tobacco products in Oregon, including cigarettes and cartridges for vaping. The bill, sponsored by Representatives Lisa Reynolds, Hai Pham, Mark Gamba, Dacia Grayber, and Senators Bill Hansel and Elizabeth Steiner, argues that flavors like fruit and candy can lead to children getting hooked on nicotine, often with harmful side effects.
KVAL
Nearly 3 lbs. of fentanyl powder found in SUV search at I-5 rest stop
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — On Tuesday, Oregon State Police made a drug bust at an Interstate 5 rest area in Marion County. The investigation started at about 10 a.m. when a trooper K-9 team saw something in an SUV at the Santiam Rest area off I-5 that led them to think the driver might be involved in some criminal activity.
KVAL
Linn County Sheriff's Office seeks Search & Rescue applicants
ALBANY, Ore. — The Linn County Sheriff Sheriff’s Office is recruiting young men and women — ages 14 to 18 — to join the its Search and Rescue Team and participate in a 10-day summer training program. This will be the 29th Search and Rescue Training...
KVAL
Oregon Country Fair announces 2023 Endowment Fund recipients
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Country Fair Bill Wooten Endowment Fund has awarded a total of $15,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations serving youth in the Fair’s neighboring Fern Ridge communities. This funding tangibly represents the Fair’s deep appreciation of our home community. Endowment Fund supported projects...
KVAL
Egan Warming Centers to activate Saturday, February 11
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Egan Warming Centers will activate for Saturday night, February 11, due to forecasted colder temperatures. Shuttles will be available for guest, behind First Christian Church until midnight. Egan Warming Center noted that they will not be using Wheeler Pavilion at the Lane Events Center. The...
KVAL
Corvallis PD issues update on officer-involved shooting in Albany
ALBANY, Ore. — The Corvallis Police Department has issued an update to its investigation of an officer-involved shooting involving the Albany Police Department. The Albany Police Department was called the morning of February 8, 2023, due to concern that 34-year-old Albany resident Julius Hamilton may be suicidal. Officers from...
KVAL
Albany Police shoot, kill suicidal male after he pointed gun at officers, report says
ALBANY, Ore. — The Corvallis Police Department is leading an investigation into an officer-involved shooting Wednesday involving the Albany Police Department and a suicidal subject. Around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, Albany Police officers responded to a welfare check on a suicidal male at a residence in southwest Albany. "It was...
KVAL
Music to ring out Feb. 11 in support of Egan Warming Centers
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Caldera Songwriters will get an early start on Valentine’s Day with its annual benefit concert for Egan Warming Centers from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the downtown First Christian Church, 1166 Oak St. For the past decade, the Caldera singer-songwriters have staged...
KVAL
Emeralds announce flash sale for opening week tickets
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Emeralds, back-to-back Northwest League Champions, begin their home schedule April 18-23 against the Hillsboro Hops. Individual game tickets for Opening Week will go on sale Monday, February 13 with a limited time offer of $10 tickets (33% savings), the organization said in a news release.
KVAL
Oregon Softball team tees off against Maryland in Puerto Vallarta Challenge
To Mexico we go, Oregon Softball teeing off the year against Maryland in the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge. Bottom of 1st, bases loaded, and Trinity Schlotterbeck knocks this one back up the middle, and that brings 2 runs in; Ducks trailing 3 - 0 early. Couple of batters later, Madison...
