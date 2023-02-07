ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckeesport, PA

Police: 1 officer killed, another injured in shooting in Pennsylvania

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BZbfJ_0keigRvq00

One officer was killed and another was injured in a shooting Monday in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, police say.

>> Read more trending news

In a news release, Allegheny County Police Department said that just after 12 p.m. Monday, McKeesport Police Department was called out to a domestic-related disturbance in the 1400 block of Wilson Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that a person was acting aggressively toward family members. He walked away when officers attempted to speak with them. One of the family members tried to alert officers that he may be armed.

The man walked to the 1300 block of Grandview Avenue and was met there by officers. He then allegedly turned and began firing. According to WPXI , both officers returned fire and were both hit. The suspect continued to walk away. The man then turned the corner to an intersection - Versailles Avenue and Patterson Street. A third officer was there. They both exchanged gunfire, hitting the suspect.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to a trauma center in Pittsburgh, according to authorities. He is currently in stable condition.

One of the officers was killed in the incident. According to WPXI , he has been identified as Sean Sluganski, 32.

The other officer was taken to the hospital but has since been released. He has been identified as Charles Thomas Jr., 35, according to The Associated Press.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police at 1-833-255-8477.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released including the name of the suspect.


Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

Police: Man dies after shooting in Pittsburgh's Northview Heights

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police said a man has died after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Northview Heights neighborhood Thursday evening. On Friday morning, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office still could not release the victim's name but did say he is a 47-year-old man from McKeesport. Police got 2 separate...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Suspect ID’d, charged in deadly Moxham shooting

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — A Pittsburgh teenager has been charged with shooting and killing another man in Johnstown. Michael Cogdell, 18, is facing charges stemming from a shooting on the 600 block of Park Avenue in the Moxham Historic District of the city on Jan. 23. Shortly after 2 p.m., 41-year-old Marvin Price was found […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh teenager charged in Johnstown homicide

JOHNSTOWN — Johnstown police have filed charges against a Pittsburgh teenager in connection with the Jan. 23 murder on Park Avenue in the Moxham section of Johnstown. Michael Cogdell, 18, is facing a criminal homicide charge and two felony counts of aggravated assault, according to court records. Authorities successfully...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Man charged with homicide in slaying of McKeesport police officer

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (AP) — A man is facing homicide and other charges in the shooting and killing of one police officer, and the wounding of a second officer after they responded to a domestic disturbance call in western Pennsylvania. Johnathan Jermia Morris — 31, of McKeesport — is charged in Allegheny County with criminal homicide, […]
MCKEESPORT, PA
fox8tv.com

2 Wanted in Moxham Shooting

We’ve learned 2 people are wanted in connection to last month’s deadly shooting in broad daylight in front of a Church and School in the Moxham section of Johnstown. One of those wanted is the victim’s significant other. Criminal complaints filed this week in the case show...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

SWAT officers surround home in South Side Slopes overnight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Overnight, SWAT officers swarmed a home in South Side Slopes. Pittsburgh Police confirmed to KDKA that a woman, who stated she was assaulted inside the home during a domestic incident, wouldn't allow police inside. SWAT was called to the home along McCord Street to verify she was not being held inside the home against her will. She finally came out of the home a short time later. No charges have been filed as of this morning. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Man killed in Fayette County shooting

A man was fatally shot Wednesday near Point Marion in southern Fayette County, the coroner and Fayette County 911 said. Fayette County Coroner Dr. Phillip Reilly said a deputy coroner and the state police were at the scene of the shooting in Springhill Township. The man was reported shot at...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
128K+
Followers
149K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy