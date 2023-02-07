ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago family

With the increasing prices of food, shelter, clothing, and energy, it has become too difficult for many of us to live comfortably in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago even if we know that these are economic hubs of the country. A significant number of employment opportunities remain available and the hourly wage is also good at some companies.
South Side Irish Parade announces 2023's grand marshals

CHICAGO - We are just a month away from the 45th annual South Side Irish Saint Patrick's Day Parade and organizers announced this year's grand marshals on Thursday. This year's distinction will go to chaplains of the Chicago police and fire departments and the honoree is the Beverly Area Planning Association.
Chicago customs agents seize over $500K in counterfeit currency, merchandise at O’Hare

CHICAGO - Customs agents seized more than $500,000 in counterfeit currency and merchandise at O’Hare International Airport last week. The fake cash was seized in five different shipments that went through O’Hare on Feb. 1, with denominations ranging from $1 to $100 bills totaling $76,054, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. All the shipments were arriving from China destined for places in the U.S., including one city in Illinois.
Chicago pastor calls on city leaders to stopping Kia, Hyundai thefts

Insurance claims are skyrocketing among Kias and Hyundais nationwide after teens took to social media explaining how to break in and steal these types of cars. West Side pastor Robin Hood says this is a community and legislative issue. State representatives call on the manufactures to do more for car owners.
CHICAGO, IL

