Five Walmart Locations Announced This Week as Permanently Closing, and More Reportedly May Follow.Joel EisenbergChicago, IL
Lori Lightfoot trailing in mayoral raceJake WellsChicago, IL
Shoppers in Chicago Reeling After Walmart Announces Closure of Three StoresAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
With the increasing prices of food, shelter, clothing, and energy, it has become too difficult for many of us to live comfortably in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago even if we know that these are economic hubs of the country. A significant number of employment opportunities remain available and the hourly wage is also good at some companies.
Chicago Suburb Named As The Safest City In The Entire Country
Money Geek put together a list of the safest cities across America.
Shoppers in Chicago Reeling After Walmart Announces Closure of Three Stores
Sad news for Walmart shoppers in Chicago today with the announcement that three stores in Chicago will be closing next week. It comes on the back of several stores closing across the United States due to underperformance.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois Army National Guard soldiers get sendoff ceremony to Middle East
PEORIA, Ill. - There was a big sendoff on Tuesday for dozens of soldiers with the Illinois Army National Guard. A mobilization ceremony was held in Peoria for 190 soldiers with the guard's Aviation Unit. The troops from Peoria and Kankakee were deploying to the Middle East, where they will...
fox32chicago.com
Applications open for $500 payments to help domestic workers, undocumented immigrants in Chicago
CHICAGO - Domestic workers and residents who have undocumented immigration status could be eligible to receive a one-time $500 payment from Chicago as part of the city’s coronavirus pandemic relief efforts. The city’s Department of Family and Support Services is accepting applications for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0, which...
City awarding another round of direct cash payouts through aid program
The city is opening another round of direct cash payouts. Applications are open again for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0, which gives a financial boost to residents who didn’t get a COVID-19 stimulus.
nwi.life
Northwest Indiana to receive more than $272,000 in federal funds to support local emergency food and housing programs
Northwest Indiana has been awarded more than $272,000 by the Federal Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) to support local food pantry, homeless shelters and basic needs services. The award was made by the EFSP National Board, chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and...
fox32chicago.com
South Side Irish Parade announces 2023's grand marshals
CHICAGO - We are just a month away from the 45th annual South Side Irish Saint Patrick's Day Parade and organizers announced this year's grand marshals on Thursday. This year's distinction will go to chaplains of the Chicago police and fire departments and the honoree is the Beverly Area Planning Association.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago customs agents seize over $500K in counterfeit currency, merchandise at O’Hare
CHICAGO - Customs agents seized more than $500,000 in counterfeit currency and merchandise at O’Hare International Airport last week. The fake cash was seized in five different shipments that went through O’Hare on Feb. 1, with denominations ranging from $1 to $100 bills totaling $76,054, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. All the shipments were arriving from China destined for places in the U.S., including one city in Illinois.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois monthly diaper allowance: Lawmakers push for legislation to help families
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Two Chicago-area lawmakers are pushing for the creation of a monthly diaper allowance. It is estimated one in three families nationwide don't have the money to purchase diapers. "In 2004, nobody was talking about diaper need," said Lee Ann Porter of the Loving Bottoms Diaper Bank. "I...
South Side religious leaders endorse Lightfoot: ‘We need to make sure she stays in office’
African American Pastors like Torrey Barrett, of the Life Center Church of God In Christ, not only endorsed Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s re-election, but he said shame on other Black candidates working so hard to defeat her.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago pastor calls on city leaders to stopping Kia, Hyundai thefts
Insurance claims are skyrocketing among Kias and Hyundais nationwide after teens took to social media explaining how to break in and steal these types of cars. West Side pastor Robin Hood says this is a community and legislative issue. State representatives call on the manufactures to do more for car owners.
cwbchicago.com
Boys, ages 15 and 16, had a rifle and a pistol on the Red Line downtown, Chicago police say
Chicago — Two juvenile boys, riding the Red Line in downtown Chicago at 1 a.m., were carrying a rifle and a pistol when Chicago police officers stopped them for smoking on a train car, according to CPD. The cops were patrolling the State-Lake platform early Thursday when they saw...
In 1981, a Chicago Mayor moved into the Cabrini-Green Homes housing project
Jane Margaret Byrne's idea of bringing awareness to violence in poverty-filled neighborhoods in Chicago was to experience it firsthand. Did you know that Lori Lightfoot wasn't the first woman to be Mayor of Chicago?
fox32chicago.com
Manhattan canine unit assists Illinois State Police in major drug bust
MANHATTAN, Ill. - Illinois State Police found 502 pounds of cannabis and other illegal substances during a traffic stop this week with assistance from the village of Manhattan's K9 unit. The ISP pulled over a white van heading eastbound on I-80 at Houbolt Road in Will County around 2:45 p.m....
fox32chicago.com
Illinois preservation groups fight over fate of Will County Courthouse
WILL COUNTY, Ill. - Some call it a landmark while others say it is an eyesore. The fate of the former Will County Courthouse has been the center of many debates. It might be the world's ugliest courthouse, but those trying to save it say that's not the point. The...
Shuttered Englewood school revisioned as housing facility for former inmates
The project is part of a larger effort to revitalize the 63rd Street Corridor in Englewood.
CPD chief of detectives leaving force for job with Google, report says
Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan is expected to take a job with Google, two sources said, though it wasn’t immediately clear what his new role will entail or where he’ll work from. It’s also unclear who will replace him.
Chicago mayor race: New poll shows statistical dead heat between Lightfoot, Garcia, Vallas
With less than three weeks until the election, new polling numbers show a statistical dead heat in the race for Chicago mayor.
Chicago Police Department's future leadership uncertain as chief resigns, rumors swirl around supt.
Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan is leaving his position, and the fate of the mayoral election could determine the future of Superintendent David Brown.
