FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Found Shot To Death Inside Vehicle In South LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: Skid Row Housing Trust's failure is another example of the failed homeless industrial complex2UrbanGirlsLos Angeles, CA
Long Range Advisory Issued for Southern California for the Week of February 19th, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Yamazaki Bakery is Popular in the Japan Town Area of Los Angeles, CaliforniaS. F. MoriLos Angeles, CA
Americans are in line to receive $500 in monthly payments - will you get one?Aneka DuncanLong Beach, CA
foxla.com
Police chase: 1 dead, innocent bystander injured after pursuit ends in crash, shooting in La Habra
LA HABRA, Calif. - Southern California authorities said one person is dead and an innocent driver was hospitalized after a police chase across Orange County ended with a violent crash and a shooting in La Habra. Officials with the Fullerton Police Department received an armed robbery call and the pursuit...
foxla.com
Search continues for suspect who led authorities on chase across LA, Orange counties
LOS ANGELES - The search is on for a police chase suspect who zoomed across various Los Angeles neighborhoods at dangerous speeds. SkyFOX was over the scene in downtown Los Angeles where a white sedan led officers on a chase late Thursday night. Over the course of the chase, the...
Pasadena man accused of intentionally driving family off cliff pleads not guilty to attempted murder
Prosecutors say evidence will show that the Pasadena man intentionally drove his family off a cliff "with the intent to kill them."
Video captures woman smashing into cars in OC parking lot, nearly running over bystanders
Disturbing video shows what appears to be a woman deliberately smashing into multiple cars in a business parking lot in Orange County on Thursday and nearly running over bystanders who tried to stop her.
2 men accused of using elaborate fraud scheme to carjack victims in South Gate
Two men have been arrested in what authorities called an elaborate scheme to steal vehicles in the South Gate area by fraud and force. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said Thursday they know of 15 people who were victimized by Arnulfo Florentino Lira and Jose Luis Parga, of Bell Gardens, but there could be […]
foxla.com
Woman brutally yanks, drags puppy in broad daylight in LA's South Gate neighborhood
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A disturbing video shows a woman yanking and dragging a small dog in Los Angeles' South Gate neighborhood. Now, the search is on to find the woman in hopes of rescuing the puppy. "I don't want to see that. I saw just enough to run...
claremont-courier.com
Arrest made in killing of 15-year-old at Montclair Place
On Saturday, Montclair Police arrested a 17-year-old Pomona resident in the shooting death of another teen last Thursday at Montclair Place shopping mall. The 17-year-old is accused of shooting a 15-year-old boy during an alleged altercation in the mall’s northeast parking lot, 5060 E. Montclair Plaza Lane, after a group of youths “exchanged words” inside the mall.
pasadenanow.com
Intruder Breaks Into Children’s Bedroom, Detained By Parents Until South Pasadena Police Arrive
A residential burglary in progress was reported to the South Pasadena Police Department on Thursday morning at 1:55 a.m. The 911 caller, who was awakened by breaking glass, reported discovering an unknown woman inside his children’s bedroom. The first officer arrived at the scene in under a minute and...
Suspect Arrested on Suspicion of Killing Longtime Girlfriend in South LA
A 38-year-old man was behind bars Wednesday on suspicion of killing a longtime girlfriend with whom he shared two children in South Los Angeles.
Man Found Shot To Death Inside Vehicle In South LA
Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in the Leimert Park community of South LA Thursday morning. LAPD Southwest officers responded to the 3900 blk of Saint Andrews Pl regarding a person shot just after 7:50am.
Man found dead in car riddled with bullet holes after shooting near elementary school in Compton
A man was found dead inside a car after a shooting near an elementary school in Compton Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.
$100k reward offered in shooting death of 29-year-old woman in West Covina
The family of a young woman gunned down two years ago gathered outside the West Covina Police Station Wednesday night in a plea for answers and justice, offering $100,000 reward in hopes that witnesses to the fatal incident will come forward. Gabriela De Haro-Perez, 29, was shot in the head on Jan. 2, 2021, near […]
Santa Monica Mirror
Woman Arrested for Attempted Kidnapping of Four-Year-Old on Santa Monica Beach
A woman attempted to kidnap a four-year-old boy on Santa Monica Beach this week. According to Santa Monica Police Department Public, around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7, officers responded to assist Los Angeles County Lifeguards regarding an attempted child abduction on the 2400 block of the beach, near Hollister Avenue.
foxla.com
Santa Paula police searching for driver in January hit-and-run
SANTA PAULA, Calif. - Police in Santa Paula asked for the public's help Wednesday to find the driver of a car they said left a pedestrian with serious injuries after hitting them in an intersection last month and fleeing the scene. The alleged hit-and-run happened back on Jan. 24 around...
1 Shot at Park in Pico Rivera
Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was shot near a playground at Pio Pico Park in the city of Pico Rivera early Wednesday morning. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Pico Rivera Station and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 1:45 a.m., Feb. 8, regarding a gunshot victim on Ibsen Street.
Two UCLA students assaulted near campus parking structures
Two female UCLA students were assaulted by the same man near two campus parking structures, the UCLA Police Department announced today.
7-Eleven Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested on Active Railroad Tracks
Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, CA: Two males are in sheriff’s custody after robbing a 7-Eleven convenience store at gunpoint late Wednesday night, Feb. 8, in the city of Pico Rivera. The incident transpired shortly after 11:00 p.m. on the 9300 block of Slauson Avenue where 7-Eleven staff notified...
Car-to-car gunfight in Compton ends in crash, 1 dead in South Los Angeles
A moving gun battle in the Compton area ended in a car crash and one person dead, authorities say.
foxla.com
Autopsy of Orange County lawyer found dead in Mexico released
LOS ANGELES - The death of an Orange County public defender in Mexico last month was described in an autopsy released Thursday as an aggravated homicide. An autopsy for 33-year-old Blair performed in Mexico showed the lawyer sustained 40 fractures to the back of his skull as well as "road rash" on his knees and a toe injury, which indicated he was dragged, Blair family attorney Case Barnett said.
Fontana Herald News
Police shut down illegal dispensary in San Bernardino and make several arrests
Police shut down an illegal dispensary in San Bernardino and made numerous arrests, according to a Facebook post by the San Bernardino Police Department on Feb. 7. Eastern District resource officers served a search warrant on the illegal dispensary with the assistance of the MET team and patrol officers. Officers...
