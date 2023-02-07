Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football makes cut for dynamic playmaker Aeryn HamptonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State wraps Big Ten competition against No. 8 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: Garret McGuire has one important focus as coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Doane University: A Private University in NebraskaMint MessageCrete, NE
Nebraska Football to get visit from four-star WR in springThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
1011now.com
Huskers Fall Late to Fighting Illini
Sam Haiby scored nine of her team-high 15 points in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to overcome a 20-0 Illinois run in the second half of Nebraska’s 72-64 women’s basketball loss to the Fighting Illini on Thursday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Haiby finished with...
1011now.com
Husker Hoops’ father-son duo
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Fred and Sam Hoiberg are one of 22 father-son duos in Division-I college basketball this season. Sam, Fred’s son, is a redshirt freshman at Nebraska who’s playing time has increased over the past month. “I just call him dad,” Sam said. “Its too weird...
1011now.com
Huskers to retire jerseys of Erstad, Gordon, Komine
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska Athletics Department has announced that former Nebraska baseball All-Americans Darin Erstad, Alex Gordon and Shane Komine will have their jerseys retired in a ceremony prior to the start of the Huskers’ game against Illinois on Friday, March 24. Erstad, Gordon and Komine...
1011now.com
Huskers McGuire youngest coach in Power 5 football
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Garrett McGuire is the youngest full-time coach in Power 5 football at 24-years-old. McGuire’s in charge of the wide receivers under the direction of Nebraska Head Coach, Matt Rhule. McGuire has learned from some esteemed coaches, including his father and current Texas Tech Head Coach,...
1011now.com
The Reuben sandwich: A Nebraska original
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Our state is the birthplace of the Reuben. In this story, we discover that it was invented at a hotel in Omaha, and you can still enjoy that hotel today. We caught up with Steve Shern, who is the general manager of the Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel....
1011now.com
Windy and colder Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front moving across Nebraska Thursday will bring cooler temperatures and a gusty northwest wind. A few scattered snow showers will develop, possibly mixed with rain. Clearing skies expected Thursday night along with colder temperatures. Less wind and more sunshine for Friday. Milder temperatures return just in time for the weekend.
1011now.com
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
You can submit your photos for Good News Friday through our website or 10/11 NOW app. Yes, you can definitely bake with protein powder but there are a few things to consider. Many protein powders contain flavors or alternative sweeteners, so you’ll want to be mindful of that as you make adjustments in your recipes.
1011now.com
Friday Forecast: The continuation of seasonally mild temperatures
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The end of the work week will end with the continuation of above average temperatures and will continue to stay that way for the weekend! Overall, it’s shaping up to be a quiet and pleasant weekend before a more active weather pattern settles into the 1011 region next week.
1011now.com
Person injured in fire near Mead
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An investigation is underway into the cause of a building fire earlier this week near Mead in Saunders County. Wednesday night, just after 11 p.m., the Mead Fire Department responded to the area of Highway 77 and County Road Q. Firefighters said they were dispatched to...
1011now.com
Backyard chicken farmers see increased interest in local eggs
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - With the high price of eggs, backyard chicken owners are finding out their pets have become quite valuable. But the eggs aren’t the main reason why Logan Jones decided to get his chickens last spring. “We really just wanted to do it to have more...
1011now.com
Matt Talbot tackles hunger with ‘Souper Bowl of Caring’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Whether you’re rooting for the Chiefs or the Eagles it can still be a team effort to help tackle hunger. Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach is holding their annual Souper Bowl of Caring through the month of February. It’s a national initiative to tackle hunger and help those in need.
1011now.com
Inmate missing from community correctional facility in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Community Corrections Center – Lincoln inmate removed his electronic monitoring device this afternoon and didn’t return to the facility, according to the Nebraska Dept. of Correctional Services. NDCS said they got an alert that Christopher Foster removed his electronic monitoring device Wednesday afternoon...
1011now.com
As legislators mull options, farmers plead for property tax relief
GAGE COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - Ken Pralle’s home outside Wymore has been a construction site for more than a decade, with exposed insulation, steel rungs of scaffolding, plastic lining drawn like curtains. Pralle’s home sits at a crossroads of his family’s past and coming future, but he said that...
1011now.com
Law enforcement on scene of standoff in northeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities are on the scene of a man barricaded inside a home in northeast Lincoln, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Crews were dispatched to the home near 58th and Holdredge Tuesday morning. In a tweet, LSO said a man was making threats of...
1011now.com
Officers recover stolen firearms while serving warrant at north Lincoln residence
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department recovered two stolen firearms while serving a search warrant at a residence in north Lincoln. Wednesday afternoon, around 2:19 p.m., investigators with the LPD Gang Unit served a search warrant at a residence on College Park Drive, off 84th and O Streets, as part of a narcotics investigation.
1011now.com
Valentino’s in south Lincoln burglarized, delivery car stolen
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating an overnight burglary at a southeast Lincoln restaurant. Around 6:50 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the Valentino’s off 70th and Van Dorn on a report of a burglary. LPD said officers spoke with a manager who explained...
1011now.com
Man wanted on several warrants in custody following standoff in northeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man wanted on several warrants is in custody following a standoff with authorities in northeast Lincoln Wednesday morning. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said the Metro Fugitive Task Force learned 37-year-old David Barrett, who is wanted on seven warrants in Gage County, was staying in a camper near 58th and Holdrege. Deputies responded to the area around 8 a.m.
1011now.com
Council Bluffs police search Lake Manawa, look for missing man
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA (WOWT) - Authorities are searching Lake Manawa in relation to a missing person after an ATV was found in the water. According to Council Bluffs Police, they found an ATV and equipment that belonged to missing Nicholas James Erisman. The fire department is also using sonar to scan the lake.
1011now.com
Lincoln Police investigating burglary at Dunkin’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a burglary at a north Lincoln fast food restaurant. Around 4:54 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were dispatched to Dunkin’ on College Park Drive, off 84th and O Streets, on a report of a burglary. LPD said responding officers spoke...
1011now.com
Lincoln-Lancaster County COVID-19 Risk Dial remains in low yellow
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in low yellow for a third week. The yellow position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
