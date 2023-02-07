Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Faithful Starbucks Couple Was Charged Almost $4,500 for Two Cups of Coffee at Tulsa Starbucks, and it Gets WorseZack LoveTulsa, OK
13-Year-Old Girl Tells Grandmother Mom And Dad Murdered Brother And No One Knew He Was Missing Until NowThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedTulsa, OK
Oklahoma's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billionTed RiversTulsa, OK
New Olive Garden Restaurant Opening This FallJoel EisenbergTulsa, OK
The richest person in Tulsa is giving away billionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Related
news9.com
Two Oologah Banners Promoting Upcoming Zach Bryan Concert Go Missing
The Town of Oologah is asking everyone to keep an eye out for two banners that have gone missing. The signs were given to the town to help promote the upcoming concert for Oologah-native Zach Bryan. The BOK Center donated three banners to the town ahead of the August concert...
news9.com
Tulsa Bar, Coffee Shop 'Hodges Bend' Celebrates 10 Years Of Business
A staple of Tulsa’s Blue Dome District is turning 10 years old. Hodges Bend brings a unique atmosphere to Tulsa open morning to night featuring coffee, drinks, and food. Named after the former Hodges Street and the area called "The Bend,” Co-Owner Noah Bush opened this Tulsa restaurant and bar a decade ago on February 9, 2013. He says what used to be a small space serving coffee, cocktails, and wine now also has a full-service kitchen.
news9.com
Tulsa To Get Its Own Edition Of Monopoly
Tulsa is the next city to pass go and get a Monopoly edition celebrating the city. City leaders announced on Thursday that the popular game will have a board unique to Tulsa. "I think about all of the games of Monopoly that I've played with my kids and I love the idea that they might not be trying to get Park Place, they may be trying to get the Gathering Place," Mayor G.T. Bynum said.
news9.com
Tulsa Shriners Hold Fundraiser For Family Of Trash Truck Driver Who Was Hit & Killed On The Job
The Shriners are putting together a fundraiser for the family of a trash truck driver who was hit and killed on the job by a driver. Clarence Bond was married with a wife and five children when he was killed in the accident off 209th West Avenue in Sand Springs back in November.
news9.com
Tulsa Doctor Devastated After Family Members Killed In Turkey Earthquake
A doctor in Tulsa is from Turkey and is desperately worried about her friends and family back home. Dr. Mehtap Yurt said this week has been filled with heartbreak and devastation. Dr. Yurt said after the earthquake, some of her extended family members were killed and her sister was in...
news9.com
Tulsa Couple Accused Of Abusing 2 Children, One Missing For 2 Years
A couple is in the Tulsa County jail, accused of repeatedly abusing their 13-year-old daughter and possibly killing their 11-year-old son, but nobody knew for years. We warn you the details of this case are difficult to hear. Detectives said the parents told family members the boy was at a...
news9.com
Tulsa Police Looking To Reunite Stolen Items To Owners
Police are trying to return dozens of stolen items found in a storage unit back to their rightful owners. Tulsa Police said officers arrested Brett Chamberlain in December in connection to almost 90 car break-ins. Authorities posted photos of the items on social media, saying they were recently found in...
news9.com
Police Presence In Downtown Tulsa Near OSU Medical Center
There is a heavy police presence in Downtown Tulsa on Thursday morning. Several police officers are on the scene near West 7th Street and South Lawton Avenue, near the OSU Medical Center. Currently, it is unclear why officers are in the area. This is a breaking news story, stay with...
news9.com
DispatchHealth Visits Patients At Home, Eases Demand Of Urgent Cares & Emergency Rooms
A new mobile health provider in Tulsa is making house calls. DispatchHealth is a mobile health service that will visit patients at their houses. "What we know now is that lots of patients do better in a familiar environment, in the comfort of their home," said Rubi Litteral with DispatchHealth.
news9.com
City Councilors To Address Tulsa Daycare Zoning Regulations At Community Meeting
City councilors will hold a community meeting to address concerns surrounding daycare operations in Tulsa on Thursday night. News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Thursday morning with details on what will be discussed.
news9.com
Woman Accused Of Embezzling Over $31,000 While Working As Walmart Cashier In Tulsa Arrested
Tulsa Police have arrested a woman accused of embezzling more than $31,000 while working as a Walmart cashier in Tulsa. Officers say other employees reported seeing Shadymon Patie stealing money from the cash registers and hiding it in her pockets. According to police, employees say they allegedly saw her take...
news9.com
Tulsa Burglary Detectives Work To Return Stolen Items To Owners
Tulsa Burglary Detectives are working to return thousands of dollars' worth of stolen items to their owners. Golf clubs, yeti cups, baseball cards, and tons of tools are just a small sampling of all the stolen items, which police said Brett Chamberlain stole out of people's cars. "He would just...
news9.com
$50,000 Grant Helps Provide Tulsa Public Schools Teachers Access To Mental Health Services
A new grant is lowering barriers for teachers with Tulsa Public Schools to access mental health services. The Foundation for Tulsa Schools received a $50,000 grant from Morningcrest Healthcare Foundation. They said the goal of this pilot program is to help around 100 teachers. The Foundation said the money will...
news9.com
New Evidence Found In 2004 Tulsa Unsolved Murder
A new piece of evidence could mean everything for a Tulsa murder that's gone unsolved for 18 years, or it could be nothing. That's why the victim's mother is asking for help. Brittany Phillips was raped and murdered in 2004. It's just come to light that a week after her murder, Brittany's grandfather received a card from her. If she's the one who mailed it, it could change a lot about the case.
news9.com
Tulsa Man's Security System Catches Drive-By Mail Thief On Camera
A Tulsa man is worried thieves may become more brazen after his cameras catch someone stealing mail from several homes in the middle of the night. Troy Horn said he’s reported it every time he caught it on his surveillance system, near 81st and Sheridan, but feels like nothing is being done by authorities. He said all he can do is sit back and watch as it happens.
news9.com
Tracking A Friday Morning Clipper
TULSA, Okla. - Some mist and spotty showers are possible across parts of Green Country as temperatures fall on Friday morning. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A mixture of light rain and mist changing to some flurries or light snow showers will remain early...
news9.com
Woman Injured In Shooting; Tulsa Police Searching For Suspect
Tulsa Police are searching for a person who is believed to be involved in a shooting near East Apache Street and North Peoria Avenue. Officers were staged outside a home where they thought the suspect was hiding but the Special Operations Team (SOT) found no one inside. According to police, it started after a couple got into an argument with the man who lives in the home. Police say the altercation somehow escalated and they exchanged gunfire.
news9.com
Law Preventing Marijuana Users From Owning Guns Ruled Unconstitutional
A federal judge in Oklahoma ruled that a law preventing marijuana users from owning guns is unconstitutional. This comes after officers arrested a man and said they smelled marijuana in his vehicle, then later found a gun. Gun stores like Advanced Combat in Tulsa sell guns by the thousands every...
news9.com
Woman Killed In Crash Along State Highway 20 In Osage County
A woman is dead on Thursday morning after a crash along State Highway 20 on Wednesday Afternoon, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers. Troopers say the crash happened around 5:50 p.m. on State Highway 20 at Ranchland Road in Osage County. According to troopers, 66-year-old Vickie Morrison of Tulsa, Oklahoma,...
news9.com
Creek Turnpike Converts To Cashless Tolling, Pike Pass Offers Discount
The Creek Turnpike is transitioning to a cashless system on Tuesday. It is now the seventh Oklahoma turnpike to be converted to a cashless system, meaning drivers who once stopped to pay their tolls will no longer have to. Starting Tuesday, transportation officials say all drivers can drive straight through...
Comments / 0