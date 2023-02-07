ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Hutch Post

Kan. governor: Voluntary water conservation over state mandates

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly outlined for Kansas Farm Bureau members Tuesday the administration’s rural policy agenda by emphasizing a commitment to securing a water supply to sustain agriculture production without imposition of government mandates. “If we want family farms to be passed on to the next generation,...
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Gov. Laura Kelly announces introduction of Medicaid expansion legislation

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly announced that her bills she claims will provide affordable health care access for low-wage hardworking Kansans were introduced today in committees of the Kansas House and Kansas Senate. By expanding Medicaid, the Governor’s office says, Kansas taxpayers will have access to health care services they are already paying for through federal taxes.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Governor Kelly praises and promotes 2023 farm bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Farm Bureau Day at the Statehouse included a speech from Governor Laura Kelly informing attendees of a bill that has been introduced to lawmakers to improve the agricultural industry. At the annual event, Governor Kelly discussed a farm bill that she says had been introduced...
KANSAS STATE
bvnnews.com

Will Kansas Go Green?

On Nov. 8, 2022, House Bill 837 was passed making it legal for anyone older than 21 to buy, possess, deliver, use, manufacture and sell marijuana in the state of Missouri. The bill will be in effect on February 6, 2023, making Missouri the 21st state to legalize recreational marijuana. Kansas, on the other hand, remains as one of the only states that has not legalized any possession of medical or recreational marijuana.
KANSAS STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Missouri lawmakers push for mandatory 5-day school week

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence School District Superintendent Dale Herl is concerned lawmakers may prevent his district from going to a four-day week in 2023-2024. “If legislation passes depending on what that looks like, not only would that impact Independence, but it would impact every school district in the state of Missouri,” Herl said in an interview with FOX4 Wednesday.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Legal things to remember concerning recreational marijuana

(Jefferson County) Recreational marijuana is now legal in the state of Missouri as that was made official last week. Crystal City Attorney Scott Harness says there are still guidelines to follow in terms of rules and regulations for the public. Harness says people are not allowed to smoke it where...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Missouri lawmakers try new hand at legalizing sports betting

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Since the start of the NFL season back in September, there’s been roughly 8.7 million attempts to place a sports bet in Missouri, according to GeoComply. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle say that Missouri is playing a losing hand after not legalizing...
MISSOURI STATE
Kansas Reflector

House education panel advances Kansas school voucher program

TOPEKA — Rep. Kristey Williams defended her proposal Wednesday for redirecting public money to non-public schools as a way to facilitate competition for educating children. Her K-12 Education Budget Committee passed a modified version of House Bill 2218, including an amendment from Williams that would delay full implementation of the voucher program for four years. […] The post House education panel advances Kansas school voucher program appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE

