How Kansas lawmakers want to change K-12 education in 2023
Among dozens of Kansas education bills filed in 2023 are proposals to adjust how public schools are funded or make it easier for families to send their children to private school. Kansas lawmakers are also once again floating the idea of adding a back-to-school tax holiday, similar to those held...
Kansas physician, legislator working to light fire under peers to raise tobacco age limit to 21
Kansas House committee once again hears why health organizations want to change minimum age to purchase or consume tobacco to 21, up from 18. The post Kansas physician, legislator working to light fire under peers to raise tobacco age limit to 21 appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
New medical marijuana bills introduced in Kansas Legislature
In Kansas, growing support for medicinal pot is happening slower than some would like.
Gov. Kelly Announces $5 Million in Street and Road Safety Grants to Kansas Communities
TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas communities will receive a combined total of $5 million in federal funds through a new program to produce local transportation safety plans to identify and address transportation safety concerns. Governor Laura Kelly announced 12 Kansas communities will receive the fund through the new Safe Streets...
These laws could curb fentanyl deaths. Why won’t Kansas lawmakers enact them?
On Monday, the Kansas Legislature introduced a bill that, if passed, would decriminalize a tool used to test drugs for the presence of fentanyl. House Bill 2328 was introduced with little fanfare in a quiet exchange of no longer than 90 seconds, midway through an otherwise routine hearing of the House Corrections and Juvenile Justice Committee.
No fooling — House committee shopping April 1 demise of state sales tax on groceries
A cross-section championed a Kansas House bill ending the state's portion of sales tax on groceries April 1. No action would keep the tax until 2025. The post No fooling — House committee shopping April 1 demise of state sales tax on groceries appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kan. governor: Voluntary water conservation over state mandates
TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly outlined for Kansas Farm Bureau members Tuesday the administration’s rural policy agenda by emphasizing a commitment to securing a water supply to sustain agriculture production without imposition of government mandates. “If we want family farms to be passed on to the next generation,...
Gov. Laura Kelly announces introduction of Medicaid expansion legislation
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly announced that her bills she claims will provide affordable health care access for low-wage hardworking Kansans were introduced today in committees of the Kansas House and Kansas Senate. By expanding Medicaid, the Governor’s office says, Kansas taxpayers will have access to health care services they are already paying for through federal taxes.
Kansas Republican Party to hold contentious leadership vote after governor’s race loss
Kansas Republicans are bracing for a potentially rancorous party leadership contest this weekend pitting a long-time GOP figure against a brash former statewide candidate who could take the party in a harder-edged direction. The fight over the party’s next chair comes as Republicans debate what lessons to take from their...
Proposed bills would provide property tax relief for seniors
The bills would freeze property tax assessments for seniors a year before they qualify for social security. Advocates say they hear from people in their 70s who are still working part time jobs so they can pay their property taxes.
Governor Kelly praises and promotes 2023 farm bill
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Farm Bureau Day at the Statehouse included a speech from Governor Laura Kelly informing attendees of a bill that has been introduced to lawmakers to improve the agricultural industry. At the annual event, Governor Kelly discussed a farm bill that she says had been introduced...
Will Kansas crack down on Missouri weed? Lawman made national headlines with his raids
Kansas and Missouri have a long and colorful history when it comes to crossing state lines for the enjoyment of vices. Most of it has involved liquor and the states’ differing laws. Last year, with Kansas legalizing sports betting, Missourians had to start flocking west to gamble. Now we...
Will Kansas Go Green?
On Nov. 8, 2022, House Bill 837 was passed making it legal for anyone older than 21 to buy, possess, deliver, use, manufacture and sell marijuana in the state of Missouri. The bill will be in effect on February 6, 2023, making Missouri the 21st state to legalize recreational marijuana. Kansas, on the other hand, remains as one of the only states that has not legalized any possession of medical or recreational marijuana.
New legislation could add gun safety training to Kansas school curriculum
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A bill in the Kansas Legislature could introduce firearms safety training into Kansas school districts. Senate Bill 116 was introduced in the Senate on Jan. 27 and later referred to the Senate Committee on Federal and State Affairs on Jan. 30. The bill would add firearm safety education programs to grades kindergarten […]
Missouri lawmakers push for mandatory 5-day school week
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence School District Superintendent Dale Herl is concerned lawmakers may prevent his district from going to a four-day week in 2023-2024. “If legislation passes depending on what that looks like, not only would that impact Independence, but it would impact every school district in the state of Missouri,” Herl said in an interview with FOX4 Wednesday.
12 Kansas towns, cities to receive $5M in federal funds in road safety grants
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A dozen communities in Kansas are slated to receive federal funds to help improve road safety. The Office of the Governor announced that a total of $5 million in federal dollars will be distributed among 12 Kansas communities through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) grant program. This program […]
Legal things to remember concerning recreational marijuana
(Jefferson County) Recreational marijuana is now legal in the state of Missouri as that was made official last week. Crystal City Attorney Scott Harness says there are still guidelines to follow in terms of rules and regulations for the public. Harness says people are not allowed to smoke it where...
Missouri lawmakers try new hand at legalizing sports betting
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Since the start of the NFL season back in September, there’s been roughly 8.7 million attempts to place a sports bet in Missouri, according to GeoComply. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle say that Missouri is playing a losing hand after not legalizing...
House education panel advances Kansas school voucher program
TOPEKA — Rep. Kristey Williams defended her proposal Wednesday for redirecting public money to non-public schools as a way to facilitate competition for educating children. Her K-12 Education Budget Committee passed a modified version of House Bill 2218, including an amendment from Williams that would delay full implementation of the voucher program for four years. […] The post House education panel advances Kansas school voucher program appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas reduces tax rates for residents in rural equity decline counties
TOPEKA, KS. - The State of Kansas has introduced a new act concerning income taxation for resident individuals. The act aims to reduce tax rates for individuals living in rural equity decline counties. The new legislation amends the existing K.S.A. 2022 Supp. 79-32,110 and repeals the previous section.
