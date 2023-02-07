ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bulls hand Spurs ninth consecutive loss

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tJWBV_0keieclN00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DMG0n_0keieclN00

Nikola Vucevic posted a double-double of 22 points and 12 rebounds, and Andre Drummond had season highs of 21 points and 15 rebounds in 21 minutes as the host Chicago Bulls topped the struggling San Antonio Spurs 128-104 on Monday night.

The Bulls produced seven double-figure scorers en route to their third straight victory.

San Antonio lost for the ninth straight time, two away from its season high. The Spurs have endured multiple losing streaks of at least eight games for the first time since 1988-89.

Chicago struggled to get untracked against the Spurs until late in the third quarter. A solid second half from Drummond, who was 9-for-9 from the floor, provided a needed spark off the bench.

Keldon Johnson scored 21 points for San Antonio on 8-for-12 shooting. Jakob Poeltl had 14 points and nine rebounds, while Malaki Branham (15 points) and Josh Richardson (11) also scored in double figures.

Monday marked the opener of a nine-game road trip for the Spurs,

Vucevic notched his 16th double-double in past 18 games as the Bulls earned a split of the season series with San Antonio. Four players had at least 19 points for Chicago.

Zach LaVine scored 20 points and DeMar DeRozan had 19. Coby White (12) Patrick Williams (11), and Ayo Dosunmu (10) followed. DeRozan contributed a game-high five assists.

Chicago took a 62-59 lead into halftime, shooting 54.5 percent from the floor compared to 50 percent for San Antonio. The Bulls led by as many as 12 points in the first quarter as they established an advantage in the paint, but the Spurs used their own inside talent to cut the advantage while outscoring Chicago 31-23 in the second quarter.

Johnson, who was questionable before the game with a sore ankle, led all scorers with 17 points at the break, while Vucevic (15) and LaVine (11) paced a balanced attack for the Bulls.

Alex Caruso (left foot soreness) missed his second straight game for the Bulls.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
CBS Sports

Russell Westbrook reportedly likely to get bought out: Why Clippers, Suns, Nuggets and Heat make sense

Russell Westbrook has played his last game as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. After months of speculation, the veteran point guard is in the process of being dealt to the Utah Jazz as part of a bigger deal that will net the Lakers D'Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley. Of course, just because Westbrook is heading to Salt Lake City that doesn't mean he'll be staying there. According to Yahoo's Chris Haynes, he will likely receive a buyout, and that will allow him to sign with a new team as a free agent.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender

Isiah Thomas has officially returned to the NBA ranks. Chris Haynes of TNT reported on Tuesday that the Phoenix Suns and their new owner Mat Ishbia intend to hire the retired Hall of Fame point guard Thomas. Haynes adds that Thomas will have a “prominent” role in the Phoenix front office alongside general manager James... The post Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ILLINOIS STATE
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

97K+
Followers
74K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy