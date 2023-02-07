ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Rookie Keegan Murray powers Kings past Rockets

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17V7AG_0keieazv00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ToJp7_0keieazv00

Keegan Murray scored a career-high 30 points and drilled eight 3-pointers as the visiting Sacramento Kings rode a balanced attack to a 140-120 victory over the Houston Rockets on Monday.

Murray was one of six players to score in double figures for the Kings, who shot 58.4 percent overall while connecting on 21 of 41 3-pointers. De’Aaron Fox paired 16 points with eight assists in his return from a two-game absence, while Kevin Huerter also chipped in 16 points for Sacramento.

Domantas Sabonis (17 points, 10 assists) recorded a double-double, and Malik Monk supplied 20 points off the Kings’ bench.

Jalen Green led the Rockets with 27 points while Eric Gordon added 16 points and a team-high eight assists. Kenyon Martin Jr. totaled 18 points and eight rebounds and Alperen Sengun posted 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists as Houston dropped its third straight.

Trailing by 17 at intermission, the Rockets rallied to within five points courtesy of their sudden proficiency from behind the arc. Houston missed 10 of 12 3-pointers in the first half but drilled six over the opening 6 1/2 minutes of the third quarter, with Eric Gordon’s triple making it 81-76 with 5:45 left to play in the period.

But the Rockets were on the wrong end of a critical swing when Jabari Smith Jr. missed a reverse layup and Murray responded with consecutive 3-pointers that extended the Sacramento lead to 87-76. When Monk stroked a 3-pointer off a Fox assist just before the buzzer, the Kings went up 99-88 entering the fourth.

Sacramento led by 20 just before the midway point of the final stanza following a 10-2 run, and the Rockets never seriously threatened from there.

The Kings turned five Houston turnovers and five offensive rebounds into a plus-11 margin in shot attempts in the first period, a key advantage behind their 31-24 lead by the conclusion of the frame. Houston continued to struggle in the second, particularly during the Kings’ 18-7 run to close the first half.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers’ acquisition of Malik Beasley could make things very awkward

The Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday pulled off a huge trade and acquired three players to bolster their roster, and one of those players could make things a little awkward in the locker room. The Lakers acquired D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in a three-way deal with the Timberwolves and Jazz. We already... The post Lakers’ acquisition of Malik Beasley could make things very awkward appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet NBA Guard D’Angelo Russell’s Girlfriend, Laura Ivaniukas

D’Angelo Russell is back with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2023 after that cringeworthy saga with Nick Young in 2016. Since then, much has happened in the point guard’s professional and personal life. Not only does he have a special someone in his life, but he also recently became a new dad. D’Angelo Russell’s girlfriend, Laura Ivaniukas, gained fame as a model and a fitness influencer on Instagram. So, we reveal more about her background in this Laura Ivaniukas wiki.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Nets' Dinwiddie jokes at trade deadline: 'We may not be the best trade package, but we're the best looking'

NEW YORK -- Spencer Dinwiddie didn't say exactly how he found out he was returning to the Brooklyn Nets, where he played from 2016 until 2021, but he said he was reading the tea leaves. It was "not like a secret or anything" that the Dallas Mavericks wanted to add star talent, and usually "that involves picks and that involves a player or two or three that people find valuable around the league." Once Kyrie Irving demanded a trade, Dinwiddie's agent stayed on top of things. And Dinwiddie said he understood what the Nets needed.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

Poole, NBA Twitter have awesome reaction to GP2-Dubs reunion

Almost seven-and-a-half months ago, the Warriors parted ways with fan favorite Gary Payton II. But on Thursday, they made things right again when they reportedly reunited with the 30-year-old defensive star who shined in big ways for the Warriors last season and whose inspiring story stole the hearts of all of Dub Nation.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

97K+
Followers
74K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy