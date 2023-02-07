ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinsville, OK

Collinsville Girl Shares Message About Diversity; Becomes Best-Selling Author

By David Griffin
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 3 days ago
A young girl from Collinsville wrote a book to teach people about the importance of diversity. The book is called, "Your Black is Beautiful."

Seven-year-old Christiana Turner said society made her feel like those four words weren't true.

But now that she knows it's true, she wants other Black kids to know it too.

The book is based off some of Christiana's experiences.

“'Mom why my hair isn’t this way' or 'why I can’t do this hairstyle or 'why am I this color,'” Crystal Turner, author and mother.

Christiana's mom said her daughter struggled with her image at a young age.

“I thought I was too ugly," said Christiana Turner.

Crystal said she always empowered Christiana by telling her just how beautiful she is.

“But when my mom told me I was beautiful, it changed me," said Christiana.

Not only did it change her, it also inspired her to share that message with others.

They wrote the book with Black characters to reflect the beauty of Black people.

“We wanted to make sure that it had the wider nose. The eyes, the fuller lips, the natural hair. So when kids are in the classroom or at home reading these books, they see a reflection of themselves," said Crystal.

They visit different schools across Green Country to read the book and share the message that's inside.

Even though the book is fiction, Christiana and Crystal said it's realistic fiction.

“We’re always asking them, 'can you relate to this character? Has anyone ever experienced or ever felt this way?' And you would be amazed at how many hands went up," said Crystal.

During this Black History Month, she hopes Black boys and girls can read her book and never again question their own beauty.

She just wants them to look in the mirror and know one thing. “Your Black is beautiful," said Christiana.

