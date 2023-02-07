Read full article on original website
Griffin pastor, wife accused of false imprisonment file new lawsuit against city, police department
GRIFFIN, Ga. — Editor's note: The video in this story is from a previous report. A Griffin Pastor and his wife filed a lawsuit Thursday against the city – one year after being arrested on false imprisonment charges. Curtis Bankston and his wife Sophia Bankston are accused of...
Two missing teens from same Gwinnett County school found dead in unrelated cases, police say
NORCROSS, Ga. — Two missing teens from the same Gwinnett County high school were found dead hours apart from one another. Both students attended Meadowcreek High School but police say the two cases are not related. Human remains found near the Gwinnett-Barrow county line were identified as 16-year-old Susana...
Canine Cellmates program kicked out of Fulton County jail due to lack of space, overcrowding
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Canine Cellmates program has been kicked out of the Fulton County Jail due to a lack of space and overcrowding issues, the program's executive director, Susan Jacobs-Meadows said. "Eliminating our program even in the short term is a drop in the bucket," she said....
Suspect's arraignment in Coweta County gun store murder case pushed back
GRANTVILLE, Ga. — UPDATE: The arraignment was unexpectedly postponed to April due to the court's calendar being too full for Wednesday. The judge's docket for the morning had 126 cases listed on it. ORIGINAL STORY:. The triple murder suspect in the killings last year of two Coweta County gun...
'I almost lost my house' | Woman speaks on how she fell victim to romance scam, FBI offers tips
ATLANTA — As Valentine’s day approaches, romance scammers are looking to cash in on potential victims looking for connection. And while these scams are nothing new, the FBI says since the pandemic hit, these scams have really tramped up online. In 2021, victims lost almost $1 billion to scammers, leaving them not only broken hearted, but broke.
Former employee: Republic Lounge homicide suspect worked for the man he's accused of shooting, killing
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police need your help finding a man who they say is connected to the killing of a nightclub co-owner last weekend. Jonathan Soto, 39, is accused of killing Michael Gidewon. We're learning more about the victim and suspect were much closer than police reported. Atlanta Police...
Georgia law protects those who call for help in overdose emergencies from facing charges
ATLANTA — As overdoses across Georgia started to rise in the late 1990s and into the early 2000s, community, local and state leaders knew something had to be done to slow the the number of deaths. In 2014, the legislature passed the Georgia 911 Medical Amnesty Law. It's important...
Protesters, officials at odds over what APD body camera from future training site shooting shows
ATLANTA — Opposition to the planned training center for Atlanta police and fire departments continues to grow after the Atlanta Police Department released body camera video Wednesday of January's fatal shooting at the site. The videos show APD officers in the South River Forest woods where activists opposing the...
Bus driver in Paulding County fired following investigation into viral video with parent
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A bus driver lost her job and is now facing criminal charges along with a parent following a viral video that showed the parent slapping the bus driver as students tried to get off a bus in Paulding County. Arrest warrants from the county stated...
Atlanta Police think these boys may know about shooting that killed 13-year-old
ATLANTA — Police are working to identify three boys they believe may know who killed a 13-year-old boy near an Atlanta skating rink last month. Investigators shared new photos Thursday that were snapped from surveillance footage from inside the Cascade Family Skating rink. Deshon DuBose visited the skating rink before he was shot twice -- in the chest and lower back -- at a block off Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Atlanta Police Department investigators said.
Shootout between GSP trooper, activist heard in 'Cop City' clearing operation in APD bodycam video | Watch
ATLANTA — Exactly three weeks after a Georgia State Patrol trooper was shot and an activist killed at the future site of a public safety training facility, the Atlanta Police Department released body camera video. Four videos released by APD Wednesday depict different vantage points of the clearing operation...
Cobb sheriff's deputy recruit fired, faces charges after attacking detainee: officials
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A deputy recruit at the Cobb County Sheriff's Office has been fired, arrested and now is facing charges after what Sheriff Craig Owens described as an attack on a detainee he was handling. Sheriff Owens said an "exchange of words" led to the incident involving...
18-year-old arrested, charged with murder after man found shot to death in car
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Sheriff's Office said early Thursday morning that a suspect was arrested eight hours after a man was found shot to death inside a car. The sheriff's office said Melvin Harris, 18, is now facing several charges including malice murder, aggravated assault and...
Police: 2 people shot outside popular Buckhead shop during drug exchange
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting in Buckhead Thursday evening that left two men injured in an alleged drug exchange. Around 6:15 p.m., police responded to a call of shots fired at 3005 Peachtree Rd. NE, the location of Lucian Books and Wine. The business is at the intersection of Peachtree Road and Pharr Road NE.
3 charged after 19-year-old found dead at Douglasville hotel, police say
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Douglasville police arrested three people after a 19-year-old was killed at an area hotel Sunday. Andre Mitchell, 46, Charmon Smith, 35, and Dorian Edmonds, 34, are charged with the murder of Dajyon Moore. Officers were called to Royal Inn and Suites off Duralee Lane for and...
911 calls reveals chaotic moments after Republic Lounge co-owner shot
ATLANTA — Moments after co-owner Michael Gidewon was shot in the head outside of the Republic Lounge, people who witnessed the aftermath called for help. New 911 calls shed light on those who tried to help the Republic Lounge owner as he fought for his life. Gidewon, a husband...
Police name suspect in shooting death of Atlanta lounge co-owner
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have named a suspect in the shooting death of the co-owner of a popular west Midtown club. APD said Wednesday that they're looking for 39-year-old Jonathan David Soto, 11Alive's Cody Alcorn reports. The department is investigating the early Saturday killing of Michael Gidewon, the co-owner...
Remains found in Dacula identified as 16-year-old missing for more than 6 months, investigators announce
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Human remains found near the Gwinnett-Barrow county line this week have been identified as missing 16-year-old Susana Morales. Morales had been missing for more than six months. Investigators with the Gwinnett County Police Department identified her remains Wednesday. A passerby found them in Dacula along...
Pregnant woman dies, baby in critical condition after shooting at troubled condos in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A pregnant woman who was shot last week at the Brannon Hill Condominiums, has died, DeKalb County Police said. Her baby is in critical condition. Officers responded to the scene at 6601 Old Singleton Lane in Clarkston last Thursday about a person shot. When they arrived, they found the woman shot and she was taken to a hospital.
15-year-old dies days after LaGrange shootout, police search for suspects
LAGRANGE, Ga. — LaGrange Police are looking for multiple suspects after a shooting on Saturday, Feb. 4 outside several businesses in the city. Police said just before 8 p.m. their 911 center received calls for multiple shots fired outside the Neighborhood Grocery Store on Whitesville Road. Responding officers were flagged down nearby where they found 15-year-old Quendarrious Woodyard. Police said he had at least one gunshot wound in his back.
