Clayton County, GA

Atlanta Police think these boys may know about shooting that killed 13-year-old

ATLANTA — Police are working to identify three boys they believe may know who killed a 13-year-old boy near an Atlanta skating rink last month. Investigators shared new photos Thursday that were snapped from surveillance footage from inside the Cascade Family Skating rink. Deshon DuBose visited the skating rink before he was shot twice -- in the chest and lower back -- at a block off Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Atlanta Police Department investigators said.
Police name suspect in shooting death of Atlanta lounge co-owner

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have named a suspect in the shooting death of the co-owner of a popular west Midtown club. APD said Wednesday that they're looking for 39-year-old Jonathan David Soto, 11Alive's Cody Alcorn reports. The department is investigating the early Saturday killing of Michael Gidewon, the co-owner...
15-year-old dies days after LaGrange shootout, police search for suspects

LAGRANGE, Ga. — LaGrange Police are looking for multiple suspects after a shooting on Saturday, Feb. 4 outside several businesses in the city. Police said just before 8 p.m. their 911 center received calls for multiple shots fired outside the Neighborhood Grocery Store on Whitesville Road. Responding officers were flagged down nearby where they found 15-year-old Quendarrious Woodyard. Police said he had at least one gunshot wound in his back.
