Massachusetts witness describes disc object hovering over nearby fieldRoger MarshMassachusetts State
Holly Piirainen: New Evidence Released in 30 Year Old Unsolved MurderNikSturbridge, MA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenSunderland, MA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
No. 4 Chicopee girls basketball defeats No. 14 Minnechaug, earns seventh-straight win
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. CHICOPEE ― No. 4 Chicopee defeated No. 14 Minnechaug on Thursday night, fending off a late comeback with a strong defense and timely shot-making from the Pacers’ most experienced players.
Daily Girls Basketball Stat Leaders: Pittsfield’s Jamie Duquette leads all scorers & more
Note: Stats Leaders is based on results sent to MassLive. If a player is missing, coaches should email sports@masslive.com. Take a look at Thursday’s top girls basketball scorers below:. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may...
St. Mary’s girls basketball nets 12th win of the season
WESTFIELD – The competition continues to fall like dominoes. St. Mary’s racked up its 12th win of the season Thursday night, knocking off Pathfinder 56-15 at Westfield Intermediate School.
The Westfield News Scoreboard: Pope Francis girls basketball sweeps regular season series against Southwick
Isabella Meadows scored a game-high 22 points, Maeve Turmel had 13 points, and Ava Albano chipped in 10 as Pope Francis (15-1) swept the regular season series with Southwick (9-6). All three players each made two 3-pointers.
Robert Washington’s late layup pushes No. 18 Sci-Tech boys basketball past No. 9 Putnam, 55-54
SPRINGFIELD — No. 18 Sci-Tech really wanted a win over No. 9 Putnam this season. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Boys Basketball Scoreboard for Feb. 8: Brandon Smith’s buzzer-beater pushes Commerce past No. 13 Amherst & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Brandon Smith made a 3-pointer as time expired to give Commerce an exciting home victory over No. 13 Amherst on Wednesday night, 51-49.
Christopher Torres, Owen Hall help West Springfield boys hockey end winless streak by defeating Westfield
WESTFIELD – Coming into Wednesday’s matchup against Westfield, the West Springfield boys hockey team had only scored nine goals during its previous four-game winless streak.
Matt Cross’ 17 points not enough, UMass men’s basketball falls to Fordham on the road
BRONX, N.Y. – The University of Massachusetts men’s basketball team fell at Fordham on Wednesday evening at the Rose Hill Gym, 77-67. The Minutemen (13-11 Overall, 4-8 Atlantic 10) were led offensively by Matt Cross’ 17 points as one of four in double figures for UMass. Both...
Springfield Central basketball has big shoes to fill after two players go off to college
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Central Golden Eagles are known for their powerhouse football program with four state finals appearances in the last four years and winning three titles in the process, but does all that success affect their basketball program?. “That’s the thing about losing leaders…Someone has to...
Wilbraham & Monson alum Kyle Filipowski named finalist for 2023 Karl Malone Award
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Wilbrham & Monson alum Kyle Filipowski has been named a finalist for the Karl Malone Award, according to a release from the Basketball Hall of Fame. The annual honor recognizes the top power forward in Division I men’s college basketball.
Senior Varsity Basketball Star Earns Full Ride Scholarship to Mount Holyoke
Though many know her as a star player on the girls’ basketball team, senior Melina Peña is also an excellent student. With her academic vigor, Peña earned the Posse Foundation Scholarship to Mount Holyoke College. Located in South Hadley, Massachusetts, Mount Holyoke College is a private liberal arts women’s college and is the oldest of Seven Sisters colleges in the United States. According to statistics, it is ranked 36th among National Liberal Arts Colleges in the United States.
Police accuse Luis Ruiz of Springfield of robbing banks in Longmeadow, East Longmeadow
Longmeadow and East Longmeadow police worked together to identify and arrest a Springfield man in connection with bank robberies that occurred days apart in each town, according to the Longmeadow Police Department. Luis Ruiz, 43, is facing two counts of armed robbery while masked in connection with the robberies of...
Worcester hit 56 degrees on Friday, breaking same-day record from 1909
Worcester broke a 114-year-old record on Friday as abnormally high temperatures for February reached 56 degrees. In its Friday forecast, the National Weather Service repeatedly noted that temperatures across New England could break past records. On Feb. 10, 1909, the high in Worcester hit 55 degrees. Wind speeds hit 33...
Pittsfield Fire Department participates in 7th annual B-Fit Challenge at TD Garden in Boston
A total of 11 members of Pittsfield Fire Department (PFD) took part in the 7th annual B-fit Challenge, a fundraiser for Massachusetts first responder charities, this past Sunday at the TD Garden in Boston.
GoFundMe for family of infant killed by tree in Southwick during arctic blast hits goal
The GoFundMe for the family of a 4-month-old girl killed by a tree in Southwick during Friday’s arctic blast exceeded its $20,000 goal in just three days. The fundraiser has now collected over $23,000. Alana Rae Bourbeau was killed in Southwick on Friday. The 4-month-old, who was identified in...
DA: Tank top found in 1993 tied to Holly Piirainen case
SPRINGFIELD — Investigators are hoping a tank top will provide answers into the unsolved disappearance and death of Grafton native Holly Piirainen three decades ago. The tank top — with what Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni described as a “blue, purple, and pink colored Boston motif on the exterior front” — was found in the area where Holly’s remains were discovered Oct. 23, 1993, off Five Bridge Road in Brimfield.
Hunter finds remains of Westfield man missing since 2019 in Stanley Park
WESTFIELD — The partial remains of a Westfield man missing since late 2019 were discovered in Stanley Park this weekend after a hunter alerted state police. After a hunter on Saturday reported discovering human bones, Westfield Police and Massachusetts State Police located the remains deep in Stanley Park on Tuesday and determined them to be of Timothy Kolendo, missing since November 2019, when he was 53 years old.
Springfield police investigate shooting in Six Corners
SPRINGFIELD — Police in the Detective Bureau are continuing to investigate a shooting on Wednesday afternoon that left one man injured. The city’s audio ShotSpotter system was activated at about 4:10 p.m., detecting a shooting on Madison Avenue in the Six Corners neighborhood. Responding officers found a man suffering a gunshot wound nearby on Sterns Terrace, said Ryan Walsh, police spokesman.
