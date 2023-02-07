ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Senior Varsity Basketball Star Earns Full Ride Scholarship to Mount Holyoke

Though many know her as a star player on the girls’ basketball team, senior Melina Peña is also an excellent student. With her academic vigor, Peña earned the Posse Foundation Scholarship to Mount Holyoke College. Located in South Hadley, Massachusetts, Mount Holyoke College is a private liberal arts women’s college and is the oldest of Seven Sisters colleges in the United States. According to statistics, it is ranked 36th among National Liberal Arts Colleges in the United States.
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
DA: Tank top found in 1993 tied to Holly Piirainen case

SPRINGFIELD — Investigators are hoping a tank top will provide answers into the unsolved disappearance and death of Grafton native Holly Piirainen three decades ago. The tank top — with what Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni described as a “blue, purple, and pink colored Boston motif on the exterior front” — was found in the area where Holly’s remains were discovered Oct. 23, 1993, off Five Bridge Road in Brimfield.
GRAFTON, MA
Hunter finds remains of Westfield man missing since 2019 in Stanley Park

WESTFIELD — The partial remains of a Westfield man missing since late 2019 were discovered in Stanley Park this weekend after a hunter alerted state police. After a hunter on Saturday reported discovering human bones, Westfield Police and Massachusetts State Police located the remains deep in Stanley Park on Tuesday and determined them to be of Timothy Kolendo, missing since November 2019, when he was 53 years old.
WESTFIELD, MA
Springfield police investigate shooting in Six Corners

SPRINGFIELD — Police in the Detective Bureau are continuing to investigate a shooting on Wednesday afternoon that left one man injured. The city’s audio ShotSpotter system was activated at about 4:10 p.m., detecting a shooting on Madison Avenue in the Six Corners neighborhood. Responding officers found a man suffering a gunshot wound nearby on Sterns Terrace, said Ryan Walsh, police spokesman.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Springfield, MA
