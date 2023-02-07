Though many know her as a star player on the girls’ basketball team, senior Melina Peña is also an excellent student. With her academic vigor, Peña earned the Posse Foundation Scholarship to Mount Holyoke College. Located in South Hadley, Massachusetts, Mount Holyoke College is a private liberal arts women’s college and is the oldest of Seven Sisters colleges in the United States. According to statistics, it is ranked 36th among National Liberal Arts Colleges in the United States.

